Projected Lineups for the Avalanche vs Stars – Game 2

The Colorado Avalanche take on the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center tonight for Game 2 of their second round series. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.

Related: 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 2 Hub

(3C) AVALANCHE at (1C) STARS

Western Conference Second Round, Game 2

9:30 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN360, SN, TVAS

Colorado leads best-of-7 series 1-0

Avalanche projected lineup

Valeri Nichushkin — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen

Artturi Lehkonen — Casey Mittelstadt — Zach Parise

Miles Wood — Ross Colton — Chris Wagner

Brandon Duhaime — Yakov Trenin — Andrew Cogliano

Devon Toews — Cale Makar

Samuel Girard — Josh Manson

Jack Johnson — Sean Walker

Alexandar Georgiev

Justus Annunen

Scratched: Jean-Luc Foudy, Arvid Holm, Caleb Jones, Joel Kiviranta, Nikolai Kovalenko

Injured: Jonathan Drouin (lower body)

Status Report

Forwards Kiviranta and Drouin were full participants at morning skate.

Colorado coach Jared Bednar said that Kiviranta could “hopefully” be an option to play in Game 3 on Thursday.

More from THW:

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Wyatt Johnston

Mason Marchment — Tyler Seguin — Matt Duchene

Jamie Benn — Joe Pavelski — Logan Stankoven

Craig Smith — Sam Steel — Evgenii Dadonov

Thomas Harley — Miro Heiskanen

Esa Lindell — Chris Tanev

Ryan Suter — Nils Lundkvist

Jake Oettinger

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Ty Dellandrea, Radek Faksa

Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body)

Status report

Dallas held an optional morning skate.

Marchment will return to the lineup after sustaining an undisclosed injury in Game 2 of the First Round and missing the past six games. He will replace Faksa in the lineup.

More from THW:

Related: 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs Bracket