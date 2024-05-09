Projected Lineups for the Avalanche vs Stars – Game 2

The Colorado Avalanche take on the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center tonight for Game 2 of their second round series. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.

(3C) AVALANCHE at (1C) STARS

Western Conference Second Round, Game 2

9:30 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN360, SN, TVAS

Colorado leads best-of-7 series 1-0

Avalanche projected lineup

Valeri Nichushkin — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen

Artturi Lehkonen — Casey Mittelstadt — Zach Parise

Miles Wood — Ross Colton — Chris Wagner

Brandon Duhaime — Yakov Trenin — Andrew Cogliano

Devon Toews — Cale Makar

Samuel Girard — Josh Manson

Jack Johnson — Sean Walker

Alexandar Georgiev

Justus Annunen

Scratched: Jean-Luc Foudy, Arvid Holm, Caleb Jones, Joel Kiviranta, Nikolai Kovalenko

Injured: Jonathan Drouin (lower body)

Status Report

  • Forwards Kiviranta and Drouin were full participants at morning skate.
  • Colorado coach Jared Bednar said that Kiviranta could “hopefully” be an option to play in Game 3 on Thursday. 

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Wyatt Johnston

Mason Marchment — Tyler Seguin — Matt Duchene

Jamie Benn — Joe Pavelski — Logan Stankoven

Craig Smith — Sam Steel — Evgenii Dadonov

Thomas Harley — Miro Heiskanen

Esa Lindell — Chris Tanev

Ryan Suter — Nils Lundkvist

Jake Oettinger

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Ty Dellandrea, Radek Faksa

Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body)

Status report

  • Dallas held an optional morning skate.
  • Marchment will return to the lineup after sustaining an undisclosed injury in Game 2 of the First Round and missing the past six games. He will replace Faksa in the lineup.

