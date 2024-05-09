Projected Lineups for the Avalanche vs Stars – Game 2

The Colorado Avalanche take on the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center tonight for Game 2 of their second round series. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.
Related: 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 2 Hub
(3C) AVALANCHE at (1C) STARS
Western Conference Second Round, Game 2
9:30 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN360, SN, TVAS
Colorado leads best-of-7 series 1-0
Avalanche projected lineup
Valeri Nichushkin — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen
Artturi Lehkonen — Casey Mittelstadt — Zach Parise
Miles Wood — Ross Colton — Chris Wagner
Brandon Duhaime — Yakov Trenin — Andrew Cogliano
Devon Toews — Cale Makar
Samuel Girard — Josh Manson
Jack Johnson — Sean Walker
Alexandar Georgiev
Justus Annunen
Scratched: Jean-Luc Foudy, Arvid Holm, Caleb Jones, Joel Kiviranta, Nikolai Kovalenko
Injured: Jonathan Drouin (lower body)
Status Report
- Forwards Kiviranta and Drouin were full participants at morning skate.
- Colorado coach Jared Bednar said that Kiviranta could “hopefully” be an option to play in Game 3 on Thursday.
More from THW:
- Nathan MacKinnon Deserves to Win First Hart Trophy
- MacKinnon, Matthews & Kucherov Named Ted Lindsay Award Finalists
- Miles Wood OT Hero for Avalanche in Game 1, Win 4-3 vs. Stars
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Wyatt Johnston
Mason Marchment — Tyler Seguin — Matt Duchene
Jamie Benn — Joe Pavelski — Logan Stankoven
Craig Smith — Sam Steel — Evgenii Dadonov
Thomas Harley — Miro Heiskanen
Esa Lindell — Chris Tanev
Ryan Suter — Nils Lundkvist
Jake Oettinger
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: Ty Dellandrea, Radek Faksa
Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body)
Status report
- Dallas held an optional morning skate.
- Marchment will return to the lineup after sustaining an undisclosed injury in Game 2 of the First Round and missing the past six games. He will replace Faksa in the lineup.
More from THW:
- Miles Wood OT Hero for Avalanche in Game 1, Win 4-3 vs. Stars
- Projected Lineups for the Avalanche vs Stars – Game 1
- Avalanche vs. Stars: 2024 NHL Playoff Preview
Related: 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs Bracket