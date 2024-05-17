NHL Rumors: Hurricanes, Devils, Maple Leafs, Jets, Oilers

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, what are the offseason plans for the Carolina Hurricanes after the team was eliminated by the New York Rangers on Thursday night? Meanwhile, what is the latest speculation when it comes to the different coaching vacancies around the NHL? Is Brendan Dillon leaving the Winnipeg Jets? Finally, who will the Edmonton Oilers go to in goal in an elimination Game 6 on Saturday night?

Hurricanes Not Expected to Re-Sign Pesce, Necas

Via Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman on Friday’s edition of “32 Thoughts”, it is unlikely that Brett Pesce will be back with the Hurricanes next season. Pesce had a down season and around this year’s trade deadline, there was speculation the team might move him as part of a bigger trade. He was even permitted to talk extensions with other teams.

Friedman said of players not coming back, “Pesce didn’t seem likely. They kinda told him what they were willing to do last year.” Friedman added, “I think it was in the (five-year, $5MM AAV) range. It didn’t work. I don’t know that it’s changed.”

Friedman also suggested that forward Martin Nečas, now a restricted free agent after a two-year, $6 million bridge deal, might be traded this summer. He believes Carolina won’t accommodate Nečas’s preferences. The Hurricanes are likely to prioritize re-signing trade deadline acquisition Jake Guentzel, the top left wing on the upcoming UFA market. Additionally, Seth Jarvis, another RFA, has surpassed Nečas on the depth chart and is viewed as a higher long-term financial priority for the team.

As for Rod Brind’Amour, it seems likely that the Toronto Maple Leafs will try to find out if Brind’Amour has any interest in their coaching vacancy. Right now, it doesn’t sound like he wants to leave Carolina. If Brind’Amour did leave, it would be a huge change for the organization.

According to Pierre LeBrun of TSN and The Athletic, “The Devils continue to work through their coaching search process. Among the candidates interviewed so far are Todd McLellan, Craig Berube, and Jay Woodcroft. Plus as mentioned before the Devils have interest in speaking with Sheldon Keefe.” LeBrun also notes that as the coaching carousel continues to swirl, Todd McLellan has been a popular target.

Related: Why Marner Trade Talk to Predators Has Picked Up Steam

Even though Craig Berube is still the front runner for the Leafs coaching job, McLellan met with the Leafs on Monday-Tuesday but McLellan also spoke with the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday. The Devils and Kraken also spoke with McLellan about their coaching vacancies.

Brendan Dillon Seems Unlikely to Return to the Jets

Scott Billeck is reporting that he’s been told by sources that the chances are slim at best that defenseman Brenden Dillon will return to the Winnipeg Jets next season. He’s a pending UFA. Talks could still happen between the two sides, but those talks didn’t happen with the Jets during the season and he didn’t receive a contract offer. As of Wednesday morning, his camp hasn’t heard from the Jets.

Brenden Dillon, Winnipeg Jets (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Murat Ates of the Athletic is reporting: “It’s too early to be sure about his future. I understand that he’s hopeful to sign and I know that talks haven’t started yet. Of course, it’s only May 15 and the Jets are engaged in a head coaching search. Dillon is valuable to WPG. Let’s wait and see.”

Will the Oilers Go Back to Pickard In An Elimination Game?

The Edmonton Oilers were badly outplayed in the final two periods of Game 5 on Thursday. Goaltender Calvin Pickard suffered the loss but was one of the only reasons the Oilers were still in the game and tied until just under a minute remained in regulation. Questions in Edmonton now are whether the team will go back to Stuart Skinner for Game 6.

Pickard hasn’t played his way out of the crease, but who do the Oilers trust with their playoff lives on the line?

Sign up for our Daily NHL News & Rumors Substack newsletter