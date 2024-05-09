Rangers’ Filip Chytil Set to Return in Game 3

Now up 2-0 in their series against the Carolina Hurricanes, the New York Rangers will be getting some reinforcements for Game 3. Filip Chytil skated in warmups and will return to the lineup after missing 72 games of the regular season. He last suited up on Nov. 2, 2023, and only played 10 games before being ruled out for the rest of the campaign after a setback in January. After a career-high 22 goals and 45 points in 2022-23, mostly centering a “Kid Line” between Alexis Lafreniere and Kaapo Kakko, he was off to a good start with six assists in those 10 games.

Welcome back, Filip Chytil!



The Rangers have started hot during the 2024 Playoffs and have not lost a game yet after sweeping the Washington Capitals in the first round and winning the first two games of this series. The Hurricanes will now be going up against an even more formidable roster with Chytil in the lineup. He should provide a significant boost to the bottom six and power play.