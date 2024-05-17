Islanders Signing Maxim Tsyplakov Shows Organizational Change

The New York Islanders announced they signed Maxim Tsyplakov to a one-year, entry-level contract. The 6-foot-3 left wing had 31 goals and 47 points in 65 games last season with Moscow Spartak in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL). He posted career highs in goals, assists, and points which resulted in a fifth-place finish in the KHL scoring race. While Tsyplakov may not be a massive addition, he was heavily pursued as a free agent, and his decision to join the Islanders means more than what many fans may think.

Who Is Maxim Tsyplakov?

The left winger is not afraid to throw the body around. He had the third most hits in the KHL last season (145) and has utilized his size and strength to improve his game. He was a highly coveted Russian free agent, with insider Elliotte Freidman recently stating, “There are a few teams looking at him. It looks like he’s getting closer to picking a team. And he could pick one this week” on the 32 Thoughts podcast. Given the Islanders are likely losing a few physical forwards this offseason, Tsyplakov should have no trouble getting accustomed to life as an Islander.

Related: New York Islanders’ Unrealistic Trade Partners for Ilya Sorokin

The Islanders needed to address the left-wing position this offseason, and while Tsyplakov does not solve the issue, he does help solidify it. It is hard to predict how KHL forwards will translate their games once in the NHL. The Islanders had failed experiments with star KHL forwards Anatoli Golyshev and Jan Kovar within the past few seasons, so avoiding those same mistakes made with Tsyplakov is imperative if he is going to succeed in New York. As well, top KHL forwards such as Nikita Gusev, Nikolai Goldobin, and Vadim Shipachev all spent time in the NHL but returned to Russia following disappointing tenures, showing just how hard it is to succeed in the NHL.

Maxim Tsyplakov, Spartak Moscow (Photo by Maksim Konstantinov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

It is hard to predict where Tsyplakov will slot in on the Islanders, or if he even has a spot. His left-handedness is quite valuable to the Islanders’ forward core, as well as his elite shot. If he can impress out of training camp, he could earn a spot on the NHL roster, likely in the middle six. Since he is likely not coming to North America to play for the Bridgeport Islanders, he is likely to be returned to the KHL if he does not make the NHL roster.

Looking at the Bigger Picture

This is an exciting signing for Islanders fans who get a 25-year-old poised to hit his prime with the Islanders. While the 2023-24 season is a major outlier on the scoresheet for him, there is zero risk in this signing by the Islanders. At best they get a 20-plus goal-scoring winger for under $1 million. At worst, they can bury his contract in Bridgeport and move on from the experiment at any moment they want. It is also a breath of fresh air for Islanders fans to see the team acquiring such young players since many of the team’s previous trade acquisitions and NHL signings have been players around 30 years old and above.

#Isles News: The New York Islanders announced today that they have signed Maxim Tsyplakov to a one-year, entry-level contract. — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) May 16, 2024

Even if Tsyplakov finds great success on Long Island, he is not all the Islanders are missing to contend for a Stanley Cup. However, this signing shows they are ready to be aggressive this offseason, making the signings and trades necessary to improve the roster. Love him or hate him, Lou Lamoriello has more experience than anyone in the NHL. As the end of his hockey journey approaches, he is going to go all-in to earn one final Stanley Cup as an NHL executive.

With the Islanders making their first impactful move of the offseason, it is nice to see the team again in the headlines. After a frustrating 2023-24 season, this team desperately needs a shakeup. Seeing signs of life in free agency shows management wants to improve, too, and changes are only now getting underway.