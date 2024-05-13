Islanders’ 2024 Offseason Trade Targets

The New York Islanders, for the first time in a while, are in control of their first-round pick. The last time the team made a selection was in 2019, when they took Simon Holmstrom. Since then, the one time it looked as if they were going to make a first-round selection was in 2022, but they ended up trading the pick in a deal for Alexander Romanov. If history repeats itself, Lou Lamoriello will shop the 18th overall selection, so who are the players who could be acquired with the draft pick?

Pavel Buchnevich

The asking price for St. Louis Blues’ winger Pavel Buchnevich is very high, so there will be more needed in a trade to bring him to Long Island. With one year left on his contract, the left-shot winger is no stranger to New York City, as he previously played for the New York Rangers. On the Islanders, he would seamlessly join the top line alongside Bo Horvat and Mat Barzal and provide an elite defensive presence and a blistering shot. If not on the top line, he could play the second line, helping the team’s middle six scoring, a key issue from this past season.

It is hard to gauge his value, but it would likely start with the Islanders’ first-round pick in the 2024 draft. In addition, the Blues may want a roster player in return, which could be Jean-Gabriel Pageau, Oliver Wahlstrom, or someone else of their choosing. This would not be someone in the Islanders’ top six, but it is likely most other players are available. From there, it could be as much as a 2025-protected first-round pick or a second-round pick, depending on what the sides agree to in other parts of the trade. While the price is very high, it is what is necessary to secure elite talent in the trade market.

Nikolaj Ehlers

Nikolaj Ehlers’ name has been thrown around as a trade target amongst Islanders fans on social media in recent seasons. He is a 28-year-old left-winger who can score, pass, defend, and more. He has played a significant role in the Winnipeg Jets’ top six in recent seasons but could be on the trade block given the Jets’ Round 1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche.

Adding Ehlers is hard to gauge, given the Jets’ position. He is on an affordable contract of $6 million in the 2024-25 season and will become an unrestricted free agent on July 1, 2025. Considering the Jets will again be in the playoff hunt, they would have no reason to move someone like Ehlers. However, they have some holes to address, specifically in the defense, so moving Ehlers in a package for a defenseman could make sense.

The big-name the Jets would have in mind would be Ryan Pulock. While the trade package would be hard to predict now, the real issue is Pulock’s no-trade clause. It could be argued whether or not the Islanders should move on from Pulock this offseason, but this decision would ultimately lie in Pulock’s hands. If he was unwilling to waive the clause for Winnipeg, the Islanders could offer a trade starting with their 18th overall selection that could be flipped for a defenseman. This would be similar to what the Vancouver Canucks did with the first-round draft selection acquired in the Bo Horvat trade that turned into Filip Hronek.

Andrei Kuzmenko

Andrei Kuzmenko made his presence known when he came to North America, scoring 39 goals and 74 points while having a 27.3 shooting percentage with the Canucks. This was clearly an inflated rookie season, but his talent was evident. With regression this season, he was sent to the Calgary Flames in a trade involving Elias Lindholm, and he has yet to return the form.

With one year left on his deal, Kuzmenko would be a good addition to the Islanders’ first line, adding another sniper to a forward core that desperately needs goals. The price would be much lower than Buchnevich, with the Islanders dropping to the 25-40 range in a deal to bring Kuzmenko. The framework would be the Islanders’ first-round pick for Kuzmenko and the Canucks first-round selection, owned by the Flames, if it is in the 28-32 range. If not, it could be the Flames’ second-round pick, which sits at 41st overall.

This is a bit unconventional but could work for both sides, as the Flames aim to get another top selection. This could be Tij Iginla, son of franchise icon Jarome Iginla, who has been heavily speculated by Flames fans on social media to be someone the organization is interested in drafting. While this is all speculation, moving up in the draft would no doubt allow the Flames to add another top-end talent to their prospect pool.

Oliver Bjorkstrand

On July 22, 2022, the Columbus Bluejackets sent Oliver Bjorkstrand to the Seattle Kraken for just third—and fourth-round picks in the 2023 draft. The shockingly low price led fans to believe something was wrong with Bjorkstrand, who was coming off a 28-goal season. Well, nothing was wrong with him, and he has scored 20 goals in his two seasons with the Kraken while maintaining elite defense.

Once again, value is hard to gauge because of his trade history. Not much has changed since his previous trade, but his value has likely gone up, considering what he has done as a member of the Kraken. Also, Columbus most definitely realized they lost the trade, making it one of the many factors that could have led to the general manager at the time, Jarmo Kekäläinen, to depart from the franchise. The deal would be similar to Kuzmenko’s, with the first-round pick being sent to Seattle in exchange for Bjorkstrand and a draft pick, likely in the second-round range.

Jakub Chychrun & Shane Pinto

Jakub Chychrun and Shane Pinto are two names that have circulated in the media lately and are potential names the Ottawa Senators could trade. Pinto is a Long Island native but is significantly less likely to be traded. Last summer, he and the Senators had a contract dispute, leading to speculation he could be moved. Since then, he has dominated, and with new ownership, he is likely to be over any frustrations with the franchise. If he is not content in Ottawa, the Islanders must be at the forefront of the Pinto sweepstakes.

The far more likely option is to land Chychrun. When the Arizona Coyotes were shopping Chychrun, his price was rumored to be astronomical, and the return they got in the trade was viewed as underwhelming by many fans. With Ottawa potentially poised for a retool, he could be sent out once again, and the Islanders are in the market for a mobile, puck-moving defenseman on the left side.

It is hard to gauge what Ottawa may want in a retool. Starting with the first-round pick, the trade may also include Pageau’s reconnection. A deal could have the blueprint of the Islanders’ first-round pick and Pageau with 20% retention on his $5 million deal being sent for Chychrun, with other names such as Simon Holmstrom and Wahlstrom being thrown around. The two sides could hash out the details on their own, but the framework would help both sides if they decide on a firm direction.

Regardless of the Islanders’ options with their draft capital, one thing is clear: the way the team handles its 2024 first-round selection will signify its direction. If it holds on to it, it will show that it believes this group can win now and in the future. If it trades the pick, it will show that it is going all in, and it will be Stanley Cup or bust this coming season.