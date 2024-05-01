Predicting Islanders’ 2024 Offseason Contract Extensions

The New York Islanders only have a few contracts to sign this offseason. The major expiring deal was Ilya Sorokin’s, but he has an extension in place that was signed last offseason. The roster is almost entirely signed to long-term contracts so the next few offseasons are projected to be underwhelming. However, there is still some work to be done – what will these pending free agents’ next contracts look like?

Mike Reilly

Mike Reilly was claimed off waivers by the New York Islanders in November 2023 and played in almost every game. He had six goals and 24 points in 59 regular-season contests as an Islander, as well as a goal and an assist in five playoff games. He played just over 17 minutes a game but brought offense to a defensive core that has historically been unfamiliar with that word.

Reilly struggled to find a spot on an NHL roster but has fit in well with the Islanders. While his defense was in question before his Islanders’ tenure, it has been a very pleasant surprise in Long Island. He is not built for the penalty kill, but he can hold his own against opposing top lines.

The Islanders should prioritize bringing him back, and he should be affordable. His 2022-23 salary was $1 million, and his next salary should be similar. He will likely be brought back on a one-year deal, maybe two, worth around a $1.25 million annual average value (AAV).

Simon Holmstrom

Simon Holmstrom is the Islanders’ most recent first-round selection, dating back to 2019 when he was selected 23rd overall. He is a versatile winger who can play on both wings and is great on the penalty kill. He is 22 years old and still scored 15 goals in 75 games. However, he shot at a 20.8% success rate, a number that is bound to go down.

Simon Holmstrom, New York Islanders (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

His next contract will likely be a bridge deal. The contract comparables are endless, but he should come in at around the $1 million AAV mark, maybe a bit more. The Islanders have notoriously been tough negotiators with their young role players, so it is hard to imagine he would surpass $1.2 million.

Oliver Wahlstrom

Oliver Wahlstrom will likely be playing in the NHL next season, but it’s unlikely it’ll be with the Islanders. He played just 32 games this season, scoring two goals. This was his worst season since joining the Islanders organization, and he needs to join a new team. His next contract will likely be for one year, around $900,000.

Kyle MacLean

Kyle MacLean is a name few Islanders fans knew heading into the season, but he has quickly emerged as a fan favorite. He is a relentless forechecker who is not afraid to get physical. He backchecks hard and forces the opposition to earn their opportunities at just 25 years old. He can also play center and left wing. His next contract will likely be for two seasons at around the $950,000 AAV mark. This will be a great opportunity for him to earn a lot of money if he can maintain his spot in the NHL.

Cal Clutterbuck and Mat Martin

Cal Clutterbuck and Mat Martin have embodied what it means to be an Islander throughout their New York tenures. However, it appears they may be hanging up the skates this offseason amid recent online speculation. If this is the end, they will go down as fan favorites. However, if they stick around, their contract values would be hard to gauge. Returning would likely only be at the goal of winning a Stanley Cup, so they would likely sign for the league minimum, or close to it, on a one-year deal.

Robert Bortuzzo and Sebastian Aho

Robert Bortuzzo was a valuable midseason acquisition who filled in for an injured defenseman, and Sebastian Aho has been a great option on defense in recent years. Unfortunately, neither one seems to have a spot on the Islanders’ roster next season. Bortuzzo is likely to retire, and Aho will try to find a spot on another NHL team. His next contract will likely be for one or two seasons at around $2 million.

The Islanders have the time to assess each of their pending free agents and if they have a role on the team moving forward. The team doesn’t have much cap space with many roles to fill, so bringing back a few of these pending free agents on cheaper deals seems like a probable path to pursue.