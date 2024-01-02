Which Islanders Stay & Go When the Roster is Healthy?

The 2022-23 NHL season for the New York Islanders was true to the low-scoring, boring style of hockey they are known for. The team finished with the fifth fewest goals against in the league (217) and 11th fewest goals scored, the second-lowest out of teams who qualified for the playoffs. This season, that brand of hockey has been flipped, with the team sitting in the middle of the NHL in both of these categories.

This change in offense can be attributed to multiple factors, such as Mathew Barzal being in full health, Bo Horvat getting more accustomed to being an Islander, or even the team just getting more puck luck. According to MoneyPuck, the Islanders had 258.48 expected goals for last season, despite finding the net just 242 times. This season, the team currently sits at 109.46 expected goals, and well, they have 109 goals. This change can be attributed to the team now having more shooting talent but is more likely a result of being less unlucky.

Adam Pelech Skating Again

Despite the team seeing a positive change in luck in scoring from last season, the opposite can be said for the roster’s health on defense. The team has lost All-Star Adam Pelech, who was placed on long-term injured reserve (LTIR) with an upper-body injury on Nov. 23, for 20 games. With Pelech still on the LTIR but beginning to skate again, general manager Lou Lamoriello is going to have a tough decision to make once he is ready to return.

Adam Pelech, New York Islanders (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The Islanders currently sit at a full, 23-player roster, consisting of 14 forwards, seven defensemen, and two goalies. When Pelech returns, at least one skater will be forced to be taken off the roster. Unfortunately for Lamoriello, there appears to be no easy answer.

Samuel Bolduc

The first option for Lamoriello is to send down 23-year-old left-shot defenseman Samuel Bolduc. This move is the most likely, as Pelech is also a left-shot, and plays the most similar style of hockey to Bolduc than any other left-shot defenseman on the NHL roster. Bolduc, who has just one goal and three points in 26 games played this season, has averaged 12:37 a night this season, nearly two minutes less per game than he played last season. No other defenseman on the team has played as sheltered of a role as Bolduc, leaving him as the most likely option to go down to Bridgeport.

Mike Reilly

The second option is to send down left-handed waiver pickup, Mike Reilly. He has been a target for Islanders fans for years due to his offensive upside. His two goals and seven points in 16 games this season, along with capable defense, have relieved a lot of stress that the fanbase had when Pelech was placed on LTIR in November.

Unfortunately for the 30-year-old, he may not fit into the Islanders’ long-term plans, leading him back to waivers once Pelech returns. His waiver placement would likely be a direct result of the team keeping up Bolduc, who is seven years younger and also not-waivers exempt. Reilly also plays a similar style of hockey to now-healthy Sebastian Aho, both being puck-moving defensemen.

Robert Bortuzzo

The third option will have the Islanders send down right-shot defenseman, Robert Bortuzzo. A 2019 Stanley Cup champion with the St. Louis Blues, he was acquired via trade for a seventh-round draft pick in the 2024 NHL Draft from St. Louis. The NHL veteran has struggled with the Islanders, going pointless in 10 games, and having 12 penalty minutes as a minus-3. However, his veteran presence is a trait that Lamoriello values, and with the roster having just two other right-shot defensemen with Ryan Pulock being on LTIR, a Bortuzzo assignment to the American Hockey League (AHL) seems unlikely.

Forward or Injury

Another possibility is to send down a forward or place a skater on the injured reserve (IR) or LTIR. The latter seems more likely, as the only realistic forwards to be sent down would be Hudson Fasching or Julien Gauthier. For Fasching, his hard-working, team-first mentality paired with his ability to play both sides of the wing are too valuable to be sent down.

Hudson Fasching, New York Islanders (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

For Gauthier, it is hard to see him being sent down anytime soon, as he has built quite a bit of chemistry on the third line with Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Simon Holmstrom, most notably scoring two goals in a three-point performance against the Washington Capitals (Dec. 29). Unless a skater is currently playing with an injury, this option seems to be the least likely.

Pulock Return Will Be More Difficult

Deciding who loses their roster spot with the Pelech activation is no doubt going to be a tough decision for Lamoriello, but deciding who loses their NHL spot once Ryan Pulock returns is going to be even more of a challenge. The most likely option is for the team to go back to what they were at the beginning of the season when at full health, leaving Reilly and Bortuzzo likely packing their bags for Bridgeport. However, Reilly’s play may have earned him a spot in the NHL, leading to Bolduc being back in Bridgeport. Fortunately for Lamoriello, the timetable for a Pulock return is currently unknown, so a second decision regarding the defense should not be expected anytime soon.

As the team kicks off the new year, getting back to full health should be the defense’s primary concern. While fans are most definitely not used to the Islanders giving up so many goals, a healthy defense is sure to help bring the team back to the more structured hockey they are known for.