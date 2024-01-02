Most Games Played by NHL Goalies

On Dec. 31, 2023, Minnesota Wild netminder Marc-André Fleury became the fourth goalie in NHL history to play in 1,000 games. Even though he is still a few hundred games away from breaking the record, which stands at 1,266, he further cemented his legacy with this latest milestone, accomplishing something only a few could.

As fans across the hockey world celebrate his latest achievement, we want to look at the list of most games played by a goalie in the league’s history. Interestingly, out of the top 10 backstoppers on this list, only two are not currently in the Hockey Hall of Fame, with Fleury soon to leave this group when he earns a first-ballot induction upon retirement.

Historically, only 16 netminders have ever appeared in over 800 NHL games, with the cut-off for the top 10 starting at 886 games. Ultimately, anyone who loves the game and the position should appreciate each skater’s hard work to earn their place here.

(* Indicates a member of the Hockey Hall of Fame)

10. Tony Esposito* (886 games)

Montreal Canadiens (13), Chicago Blackhawks (873)

Tony Esposito may share the family spotlight with his Hall of Fame brother Phil. Still, the masked guardian carved out his own legacy with the Chicago Blackhawks winning the Calder Trophy and three Vezina Trophies over 15 years with the franchise. As a right-handed catching goalie, he remains one of the game’s greatest netminders, who earned 423 wins in 886 games and was selected for the NHL’s 100th Anniversary Team.

Tony Esposito, Chicago Black Hawks (Photo by Steve Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images)

Surprisingly, Esposito began his career with the Montreal Canadiens, appearing in 13 games in 1968-69, the year the team won the Stanley Cup, but he didn’t get his name engraved on the Silver Chalice. Eventually, the six-time NHL All-Star would get inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1988, just four seasons after retiring.

9. Henrik Lundqvist* (887 games)

New York Rangers (887)

Henrik Lundqvist was recently inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in November 2023 after spending his 15-year career with the New York Rangers. Unsurprisingly, he is often regarded as the greatest goalie never to win the Stanley Cup; however, his NHL resume puts him among the top 10 in games played and wins in league history.

Henrik Lundqvist, New York Rangers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Internationally, Lundqvist won a World Championship and Olympic Gold Medal, becoming Sweden’s greatest goalie of all time. Even though he only captured the Vezina Trophy on one occasion, he did finish in the top six in voting for the award from 2005 to 2015. Meanwhile, he led the Rangers to their most recent Stanley Cup Final appearance, losing in 2014.

8. Glenn Hall* (906 games)

Detroit Red Wings (148), Chicago Blackhawks (618), St. Louis Blues (140)

There are hundreds of professional sports records, with just a handful of untouchable milestones that will never be broken because of how the games have changed over the decades. One of those most unbreakable records belongs to Glenn Hall, who skated in 502 consecutive NHL games from 1955 to 1962.

Glenn Hall, Chicago Blackhawks (Photo by B Bennett/Bruce Bennett Studios/Getty Images)

Although mainly remembered for his games streak, which was impressive enough during the maskless era, Hall won the Stanley Cup once, just five years after taking home the Calder Trophy as Rookie of the Year. Furthermore, he won the Conn Smythe Trophy in 1968 in a losing effort while winning the Vezina Trophy on three occasions. Eventually, Hall entered the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1975 and was named to the NHL’s 100th Anniversary Team.

7. Curtis Joseph (943 games)

St. Louis Blues (280), Edmonton Oilers (177), Toronto Maple Leafs (270), Detroit Red Wings (92), Phoenix Coyotes (115), and Calgary Flames (nine)

Interestingly, Curtis Joseph is the only goalie to appear in over 900 games, win over 450 games, and lose over 350 games, who is not yet a member of the Hockey Hall of Fame. Despite a lengthy career spanning 19 seasons and six franchises, he only won the King Clancy Trophy in 2000 while playing in two All-Star Games in 1994 and 2000.

Curtis Joseph, Toronto Maple Leafs (Dave Sandford/Getty Images/NHLI)

Many hockey community members believe Joseph should be in the Hall of Fame based on longevity alone. Still, he never played in the Stanley Cup Final. Unfortunately, he was often overshadowed in the media because he skated in an era that featured Patrick Roy, Martin Brodeur, and Dominik Hasek. He’s been eligible for induction for 12 years without a phone call.

6. Ed Belfour* (963 games)

Chicago Blackhawks (415), San Jose Sharks (13), Dallas Stars (307), Toronto Maple Leafs (170), Florida Panthers (58)

When Ed Belfour won the Calder Trophy and Vezina Trophy during his rookie season in 1991, he became just the fourth goalie to accomplish the feat behind Frank Brimsek (1939), Esposito (1970), and Tom Barrasso (1884). Even though he didn’t lead the Blackhawks to a Stanley Cup title in 1992, he remains one of the best goalies in franchise history, which is approaching a century of operations.

Ed Belfour, Dallas Stars (Photo by Dave Sandford/Getty Images/NHLI)

Despite his early individual successes, Belfour secured his legacy as one of his generation’s greatest netminders by guiding the Dallas Stars to their only championship in 1999 and backstopping them to the Stanley Cup Final the following season. Even though he came within 16 games of 500 career wins, he won an Olympic Gold Medal and became a member of the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2011.

5. Terry Sawchuk* (971 games)

Detroit Red Wings (734), Boston Bruins (102), Toronto Maple Leafs (91), Los Angeles Kings (36), New York Rangers (eight)

Terry Sawchuk is a legendary goalie from the NHL’s Original Six Days, who held the record for most career shutouts (103) for 39 years before Brodeur overtook his place. Additionally, he was one of two goalies (besides Hall) to skate in over 900 games, with most contests occurring without facial protection.

Terry Sawchuk, Toronto Maple Leafs (THW Archives)

Besides winning the Calder Trophy, Sawchuk was a four-time Vezina Trophy winner and helped four teams capture the Stanley Cup. Considered one of the goalies to ever play in the league, the seven-time All-Star was named to the NHL’s 100th Anniversary Team and inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1971.

4. Marc-Andre Fleury (1000 games)

Pittsburgh Penguins (691), Vegas Golden Knights (192), Chicago Blackhawks (45), Minnesota Wild (72)

Even though Fleury has yet to announce his retirement, whenever that day comes, he’ll be a first-ballot Hall of Famer when his three-year waiting period ends. As one of only three goalies to be drafted first overall, Fleury is a three-time Stanley Cup champion and Vezina Trophy winner, earning the award at 36.

3. Patrick Roy* (1,029 games)

Montreal Canadiens (551), Colorado Avalanche (478)

Depending on who you ask and when you ask, Roy is often considered the greatest netminder in NHL history, not only for being the only three-time Conn Smythe winner but also for being the man who revolutionized the butterfly position, changing the game forever. As a young kid with the Canadiens, Roy led the team to two Stanley Cup titles before a blowup with his head coach changed the NHL landscape with a blockbuster trade in 1995.

Patrick Roy, Montreal Canadiens (Photo by Bruce Bennett Studios/Getty Images)

The Quebec Nordiques, who relocated to Denver in 1995, became the Colorado Avalanche, landed Roy months into their inaugural season, and he promptly led the franchise to the Stanley Cup. At the time of his retirement in 2003, he was the only goalie to play 1,000 games and the only one to reach 551 wins. Despite being surpassed in several categories by other guardians, Roy has a special place in NHL history, leading to an induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2006.

2. Roberto Luongo* (1,044 games)

New York Islanders (24), Florida Panthers (572), Vancouver Canucks (448)

Roberto Luongo was a first-round pick (fourth overall) of the New York Islanders in the 1997 NHL Entry Draft, playing just 24 games with the franchise before a trade sent him to the Florida Panthers. Eventually, the Quebec native returned to Canada, where he starred with the Vancouver Canucks for eight seasons, serving as their captain and leading the team to the 2011 Stanley Cup Final.

Roberto Luongo, Florida Panthers (AP Photo/Joel Auerbach, File)

However, when his time with the Canucks came to an end, Luongo returned “home” to the Panthers in 2014 via a trade, agreeing to go back to the team who gave him his first big break in the NHL. Statistically, he is the winningest netminder for the Canucks (252) and Panthers (230) franchises, which helped his case for introduction into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2022.

1. Martin Brodeur* (1,266 games)

New Jersey Devils (1,259), St. Louis Blues (seven)

Unsurprisingly, the greatest statistical goalie in NHL history, Brodeur, is also the only netminder to ever appear in over 1,200 games, finishing his Hall of Fame career with 1,266 games between the pipes. Interestingly, he played 1,259 games with the New Jersey Devils and ranks second in team history behind Ken Daneyko, who is first all-time with 1,283 games.

Martin Brodeur, New Jersey Devils (Flickr/LindseyAAkiyama)

Unfortunately, Brodeur didn’t finish his career with the team where he won three Stanley Cup championships in 1995, 2000, and 2003. instead, he signed as a free agent with the St. Louis Blues in 2014 and played seven games before retiring in January 2015 for an executive role with the club. Thanks to 691 victories, the most in NHL history, Brodeur entered the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2018.

Historical Perspective

At 39, there isn’t much left for Fleury to achieve at this point in his career. Even though he is 44 games away from climbing another spot on this list, that’s unlikely unless he returns for another season in 2024-25.

However, as one of the game’s most liked and distinguished players to strap on the pads, he doesn’t need any more individual accomplishments. Realistically, he would probably give it all up for one more shot at the Stanley Cup, something so many people on this list also have in common.