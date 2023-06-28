10 Best First-Round Drafted Goalies in NHL History

As everyone prepares for the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, there needs to be more talk about goalies going early in the draft. This year, no netminders are on pace to be first-round selections depending on which rankings you follow.

Historically, 12,250 players have been drafted in the NHL Amateur (1963-1978) and Entry Drafts (1979-present), with 1,389 (11 percent) being first-round selections. Statistically, there have only been 68 goalies to hear their name called in the first round, which accounts for just 4.8 percent of the selections.

Although sorting the names on that list was easy, stacking them in a list to determine who the top ten best first-round goalies were was hard. Whether factoring in wins, trophies, or Stanley Cup titles, outside of the top three, the list didn’t have any slam-dunk choices.

10. Olaf Kölzig

19th overall 1989 – Washington Capitals

The Washington Capitals advanced to their first Stanley Cup Final in 1998 and would have never gotten that far if it wasn’t for Olaf Kölzig. Although they lost that year, he had his best statistical season a year later, earning the Vezina Trophy for his efforts.

Ultimately, Kölzig makes this list because he played in the sixth most games of any netminder drafted in the first round (719) and collected the tenth most wins (303). Of course, some may argue another player deserves this spot, but it is safe to say without this South African goalie in between the pipes, the Capitals would have never found success in the late 1990s.

9. Cam Ward

25th overall 2002 – Carolina Hurricanes

Cam Ward was a rookie during the 2006 Playoffs when he came in to save the Carolina Hurricanes’ season and lead the team to their one and only Stanley Cup title. Although winning the Conn Smythe that year was his crowning achievement, he became one of 29 goalies to collect 330 wins in NHL history.

Cam Ward, Carolina Hurricanes (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Furthermore, he is one of just 30 goalies to appear in 700 games, which speaks to his durability over 14 years. Although he never won regular season awards, Ward was a long-tenured member of the Hurricanes, where he owns most of the team records.

8. Tuukka Rask

21st overall 2005 – Toronto Maple Leafs

Although Tuukka Rask was originally a pick of the Toronto Maple Leafs, he never played for the club; instead, he went to the Boston Bruins in a trade. Moreover, he made Toronto regret their decision by winning a Stanley Cup, a Vezina, and a Jennings Trophy while breaking most of the Bruins’ goalie records.

Tuukka Rask, Boston Bruins (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Furthermore, there is an argument that Rask is Finland’s greatest netminder in league history. Of course, there are some other candidates, but the most recent success in Bruins’ history couldn’t have happened without him between the pipes. Although it has yet to happen, his No. 40 could/should go to the rafters.

7. Carey Price

5th overall 2005 – Montreal Canadiens

Whenever Carey Price officially retires, he will enter the Hockey Hall of Fame as a first-ballot candidate. As the Montreal Canadiens’ winningest netminder (361), he remains the last goalie to win the Hart Trophy and Ted Lindsay Award.

Carey Price, Montreal Canadiens (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Unfortunately, Price has never won the Stanley Cup and only appeared in the Final on one occasion. Despite the gaping hole in his resume, there’s no denying that he is one of his generation’s best netminders, who dominated the game on the international stage.

6. Andrei Vasilevskiy

19th overall 2012 – Tampa Bay Lightning

Andrei Vasilevskiy is the list’s youngest netminder (28), earning his spot after just nine seasons. Thus far, he’s won two Stanley Cup titles, a Conn Smythe and a Vezina Trophy, while winning 263 games.

Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay Lightning (Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images)

Furthermore, Vasilevskiy has already played in four Stanley Cup Finals, a feat matched by only a handful of netminders on this list. Of course, the Tampa Bay Lightning may not be competitive for the length of his career, but if he continues to stay the course, there’s a chance he’ll approach 500 wins.

5. Roberto Luongo

4th overall 1997 – New York Islanders

Although Roberto Luongo is a Hall of Fame netminder, who owns franchise win records with two teams, some may argue he deserves a much higher spot on this list. However, placing him ahead of multi-time winners without any Stanley Cup championships on his resume is hard.

However, Luongo cracks the top five as the fourth-winningest goalie in league history and is a two-time Olympic gold medalist. Even though he found more individual success in Vancouver, he’s fondly remembered in Florida for returning there to finish his career, where he became a household name.

4. Tom Barrasso

5th overall 1983 – Buffalo Sabres

It may have taken Tom Barrasso 17 years to get elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame, but they came calling in 2023. Although it took a long time, he is more than deserving with a resume that includes two Stanley Cup titles, a Jennings, a Vezina, and a Calder Trophy, the latter two he achieved as an 18-year-old right out of high school.

Tom Barrasso, Pittsburgh Penguins (B Bennett/Getty Images)

Realistically, Barrasso is on the short list of players who finished their diplomas and instantly found success in the NHL. Considering no one makes that dramatic jump anymore, he will always have a special place in hockey history. Ultimately, his enshrinement was long overdue but much deserved.

3. Grant Fuhr

8th overall 1981 – Edmonton Oilers

Grant Fuhr is a legend in the Edmonton community, not for being a local boy but for guiding the Edmonton Oilers to five Stanley Cup titles in the 1980s. Although he had subpar career numbers in save percentage and goals-against average, he is 12th all-time in wins and a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

Surprisingly, Fuhr’s trophy case is pretty empty, with just two trophies, a Vezina and a Jennings. However, he owns the record for games played in a single season (79), a mark that will go unmatched forever.

2. Marc-Andre Fleury

1st overall 2003 – Pittsburgh Penguins

Marc-Andre Fleury is still playing at a high level for the Minnesota Wild at age 38, and his recent performances enhance his chances of being a first-ballot Hall of Famer upon retirement. Considering he remains the last netminder selected first overall and just one of three in history, it is safe to say that he will consistently rank at or toward the top of any goalie list.

Marc-Andre Fleury, Pittsburgh Penguins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Furthermore, if he remains healthy and successful, Fleury should add to his resume, which includes three Stanley Cups. Ultimately, he’s on the verge of becoming only the fourth goalie to suit up in 1,000 games and only the second to collect 600 wins. Although the win mark is about two seasons away, he is a recent Vezina Trophy winner and still enjoys playing, so there’s a good chance he’ll finish his career as one of the top statistical goalies ever.

1. Martin Brodeur

20th overall 1990 – New Jersey Devils

One of the best debates in hockey is whether Martin Brodeur is the game’s greatest goalie of all time. Although the Quebec native is the winningest netminder to play professional hockey, many argue he was successful because of the New Jersey Devils’ trap system.

Martin Brodeur, New Jersey Devils (Flickr/LindseyAAkiyama)

No matter which side of the debate you are on, there’s no denying that Brodeur is the best goalie selected in the first round of the NHL Entry Draft. Even though he did not spend his entire career in New Jersey, he retired as the only netminder in league history to play over 1,200 games and win over 600. Despite what others may achieve, there is no denying his legacy will forever be unmatched.

Historical Perspective

As mentioned, there were only 68 goalies eligible for this list. A handful of them have yet to make their NHL debuts, so they are included amongst the eight who never skated in the league. Furthermore, 53 goalies collected at least one win, with four more earning losses (no wins) during their brief stints.

Draft Slot Games Played Wins 1st overall 3 800 – 1266 4 500 – 691 2 2nd – 10th 20 500 – 799 11 200 – 499 14 11th – 20th 22 101 – 499 22 101 – 199 12 21st – 30th 23 1 – 100 23 1 – 100 25 Totals 68 60 53

According to numbers obtained from NHL.com, there have been 866 goalies in league history, which means only six percent of those names have come from the first round of an Entry Draft. Although making the NHL is no easy feat, accomplishing that goal as a highly-ranked netminder prospect is one of the highest honors a player can achieve.