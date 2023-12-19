NHL News & Rumors: Avalanche, Senators, Bruins, Oilers

In today’s NHL news and rumors rundown, the Colorado Avalanche might be quietly working on a trade that would see them acquire Elias Lindholm from the Calgary Flames. Meanwhile, the Ottawa Senators fired coach D.J. Smith on Monday. Was this something they tried to avoid? And, is Jacques Martin going to stick around as the new head coach? The Boston Bruins have elected to loan Matt Poitras to the Canadian World Juniors team. Why so last minute? Finally, are the people behind the scenes in Edmonton on different pages when it comes to plans heading into the NHL Trade Deadline?

Are the Avalanche Looking to Acquire Elias Lindholm?

During the latest episode of 32 Thoughts, Elliotte Friedman suggested that the Colorado Avalanche might be plotting a blockbuster trade that would see them go after Elias Lindholm. Rumors are swirling that Lindholm is a target they’ve identified to fill their second-line center role and the NHL insider is wondering if the Avs might make some noise after trading Tomas Tatar to the Seattle Kraken on Friday.

Elias Lindholm, Calgary Flames (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Friedman noted:

“The other team really looking around: Colorado. They made that Tomas Tatar trade, and everybody is saying, ‘OK, what’s the other shoe?’ And I think they need to wait because they’ve got some cap issues and roster issues, but there isn’t a contender in the league who isn’t trying to figure out what the Avalanche are up to. I know some people suspect Lindholm. They’re not the only ones, but I know some people suspect that that’s one of the guys that they’re eyeing.”

It is believed the Avs might be looking at more players than just Lindholm, but the feeling around the NHL is that they might be gearing up to make some sort of move.

Martin as New Senators Coach Only Temporary

The Ottawa Senators tried to avoid firing D.J. Smith as long as they possibly could. The situation there became unavoidable based on three losses on the road and four straight, putting the team last in the Eastern Conference. Bruce Garrioch of The Ottawa Sun echoed a few insider sentiments that this was the time.

He also noted that Jacques Martin coming in as the interim coach is a temporary thing. The Senators will look to fill the head coaching role. Martin didn’t take the job in Ottawa under the premise he would be a full-time coach. It’s not clear who the Senators will be looking at during the summer, or if they’ll hire even before that.

Bruins Make Decision to Loan Poitras to Team Canada

The Boston Bruins weighed their options and debated the decision behind the scenes, but they ultimately elected to loan Matt Poitras to Team Canada for the World Junior Championships. In the end, the thought was that the experience would be an excellent tool to add in his toolbox. This was literally a last-minute decision.

Poitras, having played 27 games for the Bruins this season, eyes the international opportunity to boost his confidence and called it a whirlwind 24 hours. Struggling a bit recently under coach Jim Montgomery, there is no doubt he sees the tournament as a chance to rejuvenate and reignite his offensive prowess. A two-week break offers a respite from the demanding NHL season, allowing him to embrace the teenage experience with peers.

Do the Oilers Go All-In or Not?

Allan Mitchell of The Athletic writes that there might be a bit of a tug-of-war happening in Edmonton where the CEO and GM might be on different pages and the owner is caught in the middle. This isn’t to suggest that Jeff Jackson and Ken Holland aren’t getting along. This is more about their differing philosophies heading into the trade deadline.

Mitchell writes that Edmonton could move Campbell, but would likely have to give up all of their tradable assets as sweeteners to move his contract. That leaves Holland with little room to make deals. It also leaves the next GM in line next-to-no assets to build a team in his/her vision.

Edmonton Oilers general manager Ken Holland (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson)

Mitchell explains:

Trading Broberg, Holloway and the 2024 first-round pick would set the team back even more in this area. It would put enormous pressure on the new general manager to procure multiple talents at less than a $1.5 million annual cap hit. It’s a difficult decision for Jackson. He’ll have owner Daryl Katz pushing all-in, Holland wanting to make deals to get this roster to a championship and a fan base bordering on frenzy. Yet, the new GM will need room to wheel. He needs young players pushing. If Holloway and Broberg go via trade, can Lavoie or Bourgault step in next fall? source – ‘Lowetide: Are the Edmonton Oilers able to make a strong trade this season?’ – Allan Mitchell – The Athletic – 12/13/2023

Already tight to the cap, do the Oilers want to empty the cupboards just to move Campbell?