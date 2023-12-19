Strike Outs vs. Singles: What Defines Treliving’s Maple Leafs Run?

Toronto Maple Leafs’ GM Brad Treliving’s tenure has been marked by both successes and setbacks, with key moves drawing praise and criticism from fans, analysts, and insiders. When he came on board, he was fortunate enough to have some core players who he knew would produce. He also made a few under-the-radar moves that are currently paying big dividends.

The question is, are the stars and his subtle moves enough to outshine his blunders? In baseball terms, he’s struck out twice. One more might mean the end of the inning. At the same time, he’s singled enough times to load the bases. Does he ultimately score that elusive run? Or, does he leave his runners stranded?

The Two Strikes for Treliving

The acquisition of aging forward Ryan Reaves and defenseman John Klingberg didn’t pan out as expected. Reaves, brought in as a fourth-liner, has failed to make a significant impact, and his long-term contract raises concerns. The idea of an enforcer is nice on paper, but often not realistic in practice. So too, when Reaves offers little else and is only selective in his attempts to rally the team, it’s the kind of play that leads to healthy scratches.

Ryan Reaves, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Kevin Sousa/NHLI via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Klingberg, initially envisioned as a power-play quarterback, faced disappointment before a season-ending injury sidelined him on LTIR, further complicating matters. He was a sizeable misread during the summer, especially since it wasn’t an area of need the Maple Leafs were in dire straits to fill.

These missteps could have been detrimental to a new GM, especially if they resulted in a playoff miss or an early postseason exit, prompting calls for change.

The Three Hits for Treliving Have the Bases Loaded

Amidst the setbacks, Treliving deserves commendation for shrewd under-the-radar signings within a tight budget. Notable contributors include Tyler Bertuzzi and Max Domi, who have found increased comfort and production with the team. For the most part, they’ve panned out as hoped. Let’s classify these UFA signings as single number one to get a runner on base.

The second runner comes in the form of cheap deals for players that few thought would make an impact. As Luke Fox of Sportsnet writes in a recent column:

Speedy Noah Gregor ($775,000 cap hit) has become a fourth-line staple, improving his penalty-killing skills, chipping in five goals, and earning the occasional promotion up the lineup. Rugged Simon Benoit and William Lagesson ($775,000 each) have provided invaluable emergency minutes during a rash of injuries to Toronto’s blueline, keeping the Leafs in contention for the Atlantic crown by executing simple, hardworking shifts.

That these players are making contributions and costing so little is a huge plus in Treliving’s column.

That last runner comes in the form of a veteran goaltender who has stepped up in the face of unexpected issues with the goaltending tandem of Ilya Samsonov and Joseph Woll. The third-string goaltender Martin Jones, initially considered by many as washed up, has emerged as a factor this season. Jones, signed for $875,000, has been undefeated, offering veteran experience and stability in a critical position during a crucial stretch of the season.

Does Treliving Get Another Hit, or Does He Swing and Miss?

While the Reaves and Klingberg acquisitions raised eyebrows, Treliving’s ability to secure impactful players within budget constraints has been crucial. The hits in the form of Bertuzzi, Domi, Gregor, Benoit, Lagesson, and Jones demonstrate Treliving’s adeptness at identifying smart signing opportunities and undervalued talent. In other words, his at bats have allowed him to keep the inning going.

The question now is, what does he do with the next pitch? That likely looks like one that comes in the form of a trade. Will he hit it out of the park? Or, does he swing and miss, trying to hit a home run and whiffing in a major way?