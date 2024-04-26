Chicago Blackhawks’ 2023-24 Player Grades: Goalies

The Chicago Blackhawks’ 2023-24 season is now complete, so it’s time to reflect on how this club fared in yet another rebuilding campaign. With a record of 23-53-6 for 52 points, including a road record of 7-32-2, the Blackhawks finished 31st out of 32 teams, qualifying for another lottery pick in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft.

Despite prospects like Connor Bedard, Kevin Korchinski, Alex Vlasic and Philipp Kurashev taking big steps in their development, the team is still a ways to go before they’re considered playoff contenders. But now that Chicago’s season is over, fans and those who cover the team can look at the roster and evaluate the good, the bad, the ugly, and what looks promising for the 2024-25 campaign.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at the Blackhawks’ goaltending, and why the weather wasn’t always gloomy in the Windy City.

Petr Mrazek

56 games played, 53 games started, Win-Loss-Overtime Loss record of 18-31-4

.907 save percentage (SV%), 3.05 goals-against average (GAA), 1 shutout

Cap Status: Signed through 2025-26 season, cap hit of $4.25 million

I’ll be completely honest: I came into the season with the belief that Petr Mrazek would be with a different team before the March 8 Trade Deadline.

Petr Mrazek, Chicago Blackhawks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Joining the Blackhawks after one disastrous season with the Toronto Maple Leafs, Mrazek played a shade below average for Chicago in 2022-23, or about par for a rebuilding club. With one year left on the three-year, $11.4 million deal he signed with the Maple Leafs, I figured a team around the league would look at Mrazek as a serviceable depth piece, able to provide adequate goaltending in a pinch and perhaps be a reliable backup for a playoff squad.

Boy, was I wrong.

At various points through the season, Mrazek looked every bit of the No. 1 goalie that backstopped the Carolina Hurricanes to a .915 SV% across three seasons. For a rebuilding squad filled with inexperienced defensemen, the Czech netminder provided the type of stable goaltending that coaches and management dream of.

Related: Chicago Blackhawks’ 2023-24 Player Grades: Forwards

That’s why it was no surprise when in January, general manager Kyle Davidson signed Mrazek to a two-year, $8.5 million extension that will keep him with the club through the 2025-26 season.

“Petr is a strong goaltender who continues to display the athleticism and calming style of play that has made him so successful in this league,” Davidson said after they announced the extension. “He’s had an immense impact within our group, and we’re excited to have Petr back.”

Blackhawks fans should be excited to have him back next season, as well.

Mrazek’s Final Grade: A-

Arvid Soderblom

32 games played, 29 games started, Win-Loss-Overtime Loss record of 5-22-2

.879 SV%, 3.92 GAA, 0 shutouts

Cap Status: Signed through 2024-25 season, cap hit of $1.925 million

For as good as Mrazek’s season was between the pipes, the 2023-24 campaign was a step back in Arvid Soderblom’s development. Having spent the majority of the 2022-23 season with the American Hockey League’s (AHL) Rockford IceHogs, he did appear in 15 games with the big club, posting a .894 SV% but showing just enough flash to make fans think he could make some progress in 2023-24.

However, it was clear from the start that it would be a difficult season for the Swedish prospect. Over a 23-game span between his first start on Oct. 11 against the Boston Bruins and a March 2 start against the Columbus Blue Jackets, Soderblom struggled mightily, posting a 2-18-1 record with a dismal .875 SV% and a GAA of over 3.60.

Related: Chicago Blackhawks 2023-24 Player Grades: Defense

Perhaps the only memorable highlight for Soderblom this season was his March 5 performance against the Arizona Coyotes, stopping 37 of 39 shots and looking as confident as he’s ever looked in a Blackhawks’ sweater.

“I feel like I’ve been close a couple times but we’ve f–ked it up, so it was nice to get it all the way this time,” Soderblom told reporters after the game.

He closed the season out with a 2-4-1 record in his next eight appearances, with 32-, 33- and 35-save performances during that time frame. It wasn’t pretty, but Soderblom’s March looked as strong as any other point during the season. With one year left on his contract, the question now becomes: will he look more like the netminder who flashed signs of brilliance in Rockford, or will he look like the goalie who struggled to keep his team in it this past season?

Like any parent tells their child who wants ice cream: we’ll see.

Soderblom’s Final Grade: C

To summarize, every time Mrazek started between the pipes, head coach Luke Richardson and his group had a chance at staying in the game. All the credit to the 12-year veteran netminder for having a bounceback season and doing his best on a squad that was bound for a lottery spot in the standings. As for Soderblom, well, he’s still young and goalies are in their own universe when it comes to development.

But this team and its fans don’t want to be cellar dwellers any longer. If this group wants to make the playoffs next season, or at the very least, not be completely out of it by January, then a capable duo in net will go a long way.