Panthers’ Depth Continues to Be Difference-Maker in Game 3

The Florida Panthers were in firm control of their Round 1 series against the Tampa Bay Lightning heading into Game 3 last night. But they now smell blood in the water after securing a 5-3 win to take a commanding 3-0 series lead on a Lightning team that looks outmatched against a deeper Panthers squad.

Panthers Have That Killer Instinct

The opening five minutes or so of yesterday’s game belonged to the Panthers, but it didn’t take long for the Lightning to grab some momentum, thanks to the Panthers parading to the sin bin. The Lightning had three power plays in the first period, a perfect opportunity to go up early and take advantage in a must-have game.

Unfortunately for the Lightning, the Panthers were having none of it. The Lightning had the league’s top-ranked power play during the regular season, but you wouldn’t have known it last night. They looked disjointed and had trouble getting set up against the Panthers’ penalty kill, who were forcing turnovers and clearing the puck before the Lightning could do anything with it.

After the Panthers killed the Lightning’s first two power plays, the Matthew Tkachuk, Anton Lundell and Carter Verhaeghe line, which has been a problem for the Lightning since head coach Paul Maurice put them together after Sam Bennett’s injury, scored to put the Cats up 1-0.

Any momentum the Lightning had from those first two power plays, even though they didn’t score on either, evaporated. However, they came out firing to start the second period and scored two quick goals to go up 2-1 on the Panthers. The Lightning began to tilt the ice in their favor after those two goals and ended up controlling just over 77 percent of the expected goals (xG%) at five-on-five in the middle frame.

But just like the Panthers had done earlier in the game, and really for most of this series, they found a way to turn the tides and kill the Lightning’s momentum. Going completely against the run of play, Sam Reinhart fired a wicked wrister past Andrei Vasilevskiy to knot things up at 2-2.

Even watching the game on TV, you could feel the air come out of the arena and the Lightning. From there, the Panthers took control and scored two unanswered to go up 4-2 before the Lightning got one back late in the third period. The Panthers were Eastern Conference champs for a reason a season ago, so we know they have that killer instinct. And it appears they still have it to start the playoffs this year.

Lundell Meshing With Tkachuk & Verhaeghe

There’s no doubt the Panthers will need Bennett as they advance, but I doubt Maurice has many complaints about how Lundell has filled in on a line with Tkachuk and Verhaeghe. Of course, it helps to have two wingers as good as Tkachuk and Verhaeghe, but Lundell has not looked out of place centering them.

Not only did Lundell win the faceoff on the game’s opening goal, but he made a beautiful pass from behind the net to Tkachuk to collect the primary assist. Lundell finished last night with an xG% just above 67 percent and looks like he should have no trouble filling in for Bennett for however long this series continues.

Florida Panthers center Anton Lundell (Photo by Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Still, the Panthers might have something to work with here. Tkachuk, Lundell and Verhaeghe were causing problems for the Lightning in Game 2, and last night was no different. It does speak to the Panthers’ depth that they can move up Lundell and not miss a beat without Bennett, but the Lightning have not had an answer for this line so far.

Case and point, Tkachuk spent 5:33 of his ice time against Anthony Cirelli, but he still posted an xG% above 86 percent against Cirelli. He also played 5:54 against Brandon Hagel and totaled an xG% just above 86 percent against him. Those are the Lightning’s two best defensive forwards. If Tkachuk and his linemates post those numbers against Hagel and Cirelli, I’m not sure there’s much the Lightning can do.

Panthers’ 4th Line Comes Through Again

A significant reason the Panthers tilted the ice in their favor in Game 2 was because of their depth players, specifically in their bottom six. While the Panthers didn’t dominate at five-on-five last night as they did in Game 2, their depth players played a significant role in helping the team grab a commanding 3-0 series lead.

After getting goals from Tkachuk and Reinhart to make it 2-2, the Panthers’ fourth line arguably won the game. With the score tied at 2-2, they went to work for the go-ahead goal. The Lightning had multiple chances to get the puck out of the defensive zone, but Nick Cousins, Steven Lorentz and Kyle Okposo kept the puck alive and forced the Lightning into an extended shift.

The Panthers won a couple of board battles on the wall, and Lorentz eventually got the puck to Brandon Montour, who launched a wicked slapshot from the point that found its way past a screened Vasilevskiy. That’s not where the fourth line’s work ended, too.

On what was a seemingly harmless dump-in from Gustav Forsling about halfway through the third, Cousins somehow managed to redirect the puck to the slot. It found its way to Lorentz, who put the puck past Vasilevskiy for what was the eventual game-winning goal.

The Lorentz, Cousins and Okposo line didn’t play much at five-on-five (just 3:39 as a unit), but they scored two goals and had an xG% just above 83 percent. They have been a difference-maker for the Panthers over the last two games, as they’re clearly outplaying a weaker Lightning bottom six. Winning those minutes has proven crucial and is a significant reason the Panthers have a 3-0 series lead.

The Panthers will go for the sweep tomorrow at 5 PM EST. Stay tuned to The Hockey Writers for the latest coverage as the Panthers look to make another deep playoff run.

Advanced stats from Natural Stat Trick