Chicago Blackhawks’ 2023-24 Player Grades: Forwards

The Chicago Blackhawks’ 2023-24 campaign is in the books. Overall, they finished 31th in the NHL, with a record of 23-53-6 for 52 points. Sadly, this was a new record for the most losses in franchise history. But just like last season, we all know it was a rebuilding year with lots of moving parts. The season was obviously much more about development and growth than it was about winning.

The team as a whole wasn’t very talented this year, and they also dealt with a multitude of injuries. But we can still evaluate the players by handing out individual grades. We’ll start today with the forwards. Brooke LoFurno and I put our heads together to evaluate each forward on their performance. We’ll have separate posts for the defensemen and the goaltenders.

*I’ve marked Brooke’s grades with an asterisk, and the rest are my marks. So, without further ado…

*(Per Brooke) Joey Anderson

5 goals, 12 assists, 17 points, plus-5 in 55 games played. Average time on ice (ATOI) of 13:33 minutes

47.5 Corsi For Percentage (CF%), 18 blocked shots, 48 hits, 30 takeaways, 20 giveaways, 8 penalty minutes

Cap Status: Restricted Free Agent, previous cap hit of $800,000

Anderson paired with Jason Dickinson made one of the most effective duos on the team at shutting down the opposition at five-on-five and on the penalty kill. Anderson proved he is an everyday NHL player and a solid depth player. He doesn’t score a lot (not his game), but his goals, assists, points and games played were all career high’s for the 25-year-old.

Anderson did what he was supposed to do, and his plus-5 led the Blackhawks in plus/minus stats. On a team with the second-worst goal differential in the league (minus-110), that’s pretty impressive. The Blackhawks will likely re-sign him this summer.



Anderson’s Final Grade: B+

(Per Gail) Andreas Athanasiou

2 goals, 7 assists, 9 points, minus-7 in 28 games played. ATOI of 13:06 minutes

40.5 CF%, 21 blocked shots, 11 hits, 19 takeaways, 7 giveaways, 7 penalty minutes

46.3 Faceoff Percentage (FO%)

Cap Status: Signed through the 2024-25 season, cap hit of $4.25 million

It’s tough to grade Athanasiou on this season, considering he missed 53 games with a right groin-and hip-related injury. He had a rough first 11 games, accumulating zero goals and just four assists, before he was sidelined in early November. We now know the 29-year-old wasn’t completely healthy, as he stepped on a puck or a stick in training camp and was trying to work through it.

Forward Andreas Athanasiou dealt with a groin injury that kept him out the majority of the season. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

In his final 17 games the 29-year-old struggled to find his groove. He recorded just two goals and five points in that time span. Athanasiou and Lukas Reichel did seem to gel together, just as they did at the end of the 2022-23 season. But they just didn’t have enough time together to really make anything click.

This was a disappointing campaign for the speedy forward, considering last season he led the team in scoring with 20 goals and 20 assists in 81 games. But the lack of production can mostly be attributed to his injury. Athanasiou is signed for another season with the Blackhawks; let’s hope he can remain healthy and find some more success.

Athanasiou’s Final Grade: C

*Connor Bedard

22 goals, 39 assists, 61 points, minus-44 in 68 games played. ATOI of 19:47 minutes

43.5 CF%, 27 blocked shots, 54 hits, 47 takeaways, 57 giveaways, 28 penalty minutes

38.9 FO%

Cap Status: Signed through the 2025-26 season, cap hit of $950,000

As an 18-year-old rookie, Bedard led his team in goals, assists, points, shots on goal (206) and got the most ice time amongst all forwards. He did struggle on faceoffs, and he does have to get stronger, which will come with age and development. But you couldn’t ask for much more from him. Well, his minus-44 plus/minus stat could be improved upon, and Bedard has already called out he needs to focus more on his defensive responsibility. But a lot is forgiven with the offensive production he put up, despite not much help around him.

Bedard missed 14 games due to a fractured jaw, meaning his stats could have been even greater. Which is pretty scary to think about! He will likely be the Calder Trophy winner and the Blackhawks couldn’t be luckier to have a player like him for years to come, with his strong work ethic and maturity to match. They got a good one, and he will help lead this team to future success.

Bedard’s Final Grade: A

Colin Blackwell

8 goals, 4 assists, 12 points, minus-2 in 44 games played. ATOI of 14:30 minutes

47.8 CF%, 22 blocked shots, 45 hits, 21 takeaways, 14 giveaways, 10 penalty minutes

45.7 FO%

Cap Status: Unrestricted Free Agent, previous cap hit of $1.2 million

Blackwell was a feel-good story this campaign. He wasn’t able to start the season due to setbacks from sports hernia surgery he underwent in March of 2023. But when he finally rejoined the team in Dec. 2023 (after 10 months out), he definitely made the most of it. He used his adversity to develop a never-say-die attitude, and found his groove on a tenacious shutdown line with Dickinson and Anderson.

So much so, Blackwell was a prime candidate to be traded at the deadline. Contenders are always looking to add gritty depth players. But that didn’t come to fruition, and the 31-year-old ended up scoring his first career hat trick with Chicago on Mar. 10. He was also selected as the Blackhawk’s nominee for the Masterton Trophy, which is awarded to the player “who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to hockey.”

Blackwell cooled off a bit as the season wound down. But I still think he’s a candidate to be re-signed by the Blackhawks. He has a lot to offer this rebuilding team as a high-energy depth player and a good role model.

Blackwell’s Final Grade: A-

*Jason Dickinson

22 goals, 13 assists, 35 points, plus-4 in 82 games played. ATOI of 16:34 minutes

46.4 CF%, 73 blocked shots, 143 hits, 54 takeaways, 35 giveaways, 43 penalty minutes

50.0 FO%

Cap Status: Signed through the 2025-26 season, cap hit of $4.25 million

Dickinson was a monster this season! He was tied with Bedard for the team lead in goals (22), had the second-best plus-minus (+4), was second-best on takeaways (54, behind defenseman Alex Vlasic), and led the team in faceoff wins (615). He also was the only Hawks’ player to play in all 82 games. He had a career year in points (35), where his previous best was 30 points, and it was the first time in his career he hit 20 goals. Dickinson also had the highest shooting percentage on the team (17.5%).

Yet offense isn’t even his specialty! Head coach Luke Richardson could rely on Dickinson to play on any line and frustrate opponents with his shutdown abilities. It was said he should have gotten a Selke Trophy nomination (given to the forward who demonstrates the most skill in the defensive component of the game) for his contributions.

Dickinson’s Final Grade: A

Ryan Donato

12 goals, 18 assists, 30 points, minus-14 in 78 games played. ATOI of 14.00 minutes

44.8 CF%, 24 blocked shots, 105 hits, 43 takeaways, 25 giveaways, 26 penalty minutes

44.1 FO%

Cap Status: Signed through the 2024-25 season, cap hit of $2 million

Donato is another player that was a pleasant surprise this season. He’s been head coach Richardson’s Swiss army knife, playing up and down in the lineup. In looking back at my lineup notes, Donato has literally played on every single line, and in every position. The 28-year-old started the season on the top line with Bedard and Philipp Kurashev. He complemented well there, and Richardson went back to it many times throughout the campaign. But mostly he’s been a phenomenal depth player on the third and fourth lines. His 18 assists and 30 points were both career-highs, as well as his 78 games played. Fun fact: Donato scored the first and the last goal of the season! What a nice way to bookend a solid campaign.

Donato is another player that’s signed for one more season with the Blackhawks. He’ll be a reliable depth forward for them as they continue their rebuilding path.

Donato’s Final Grade: A

*MacKenzie Entwistle

5 goals, 6 assists, 11 points, minus-29 in 67 games played. ATOI of 11:23 minutes

43.8 CF%, 32 blocked shots, 138 hits, 29 takeaways, 12 giveaways, 47 penalty minutes

43.8 FO%

Cap Status: Restricted Free Agent, previous cap hit of $800,000

Entwistle recorded just one more point than he did last season. He found himself in and out of the lineup, and his game is that of a hard-checking forward, but not much offense. He works his butt off every shift and he seems to give his teammates energy with his play. Unfortunately, he seems to have reached his ceiling while still being pretty low on the depth chart. I don’t think Entwistle will be re-signed next season.

Entwistle’s Final Grade: C+

Nick Foligno

17 goals, 20 assists, 37 points, minus-29 in 74 games played. ATOI of 17:46 minutes

43.6 CF%, 39 blocked shots, 192 hits, 47 takeaways, 26 giveaways, 57 penalty minutes

52.4 FO%

Cap Status: Signed through the 2025-26 season, cap hit of $4.5 million

All eyes were on Taylor Hall when the Blackhawks acquired him and Foligno from the Boston Bruins. But who would’ve thought Foligno would step up the way he has?! He’s become the de facto captain of the team, and the biggest cheerleader, dad, mentor and leader of everyone.

Nick Foligno stepped up big-time this season for the Chicago Blackhawks. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Not to mention he’s actually been quite effective on the ice. Foligno often lined up on the top line with Bedard this season as a mentor and role model. Foligno’s production and ice time was higher than it’s been in years, as the 36-year-old found his niche and ways to contribute in all situations. Believe it or not, Foligno’s 192 hits was the most on the team, and his 47 takeaways was tied with Bedard for third on the team. He’s not even a natural center, but took on the role out of necessity for this inexperienced club. He ended up taking the third most faceoffs (behind Dickinson and Bedard) and had the highest win percentage (52.4%) on the team. Not bad for an old man, eh?

Foligno has gone from an afterthought in Boston to an integral part of the rebuild in Chicago. Who woulda thunk it?!

Foligno’s Final Grade: A

*Cole Guttman

4 goals, 4 assists, 8 points, minus-17 in 27 games played. ATOI of 12:37 minutes

42.6 CF%, 14 blocked shots, 11 hits, 14 takeaways, 10 giveaways, 7 penalty minutes

50 FO%

Cap Status: Restricted Free Agent, previous cap hit of $950,000

Guttman continued to show untapped offensive potential from last season, but was sent to the Rockford IceHogs early on so he could play in all situations. To be frank, I think he deserved more of a look this season, but his production exploded in Rockford, and I believe he should get another contract for next season, because he can be a solid depth forward.

Guttman’s Final Grade: C

Taylor Hall

2 goals, 2 assists, 4 points, minus-3 in 10 games played. ATOI of 16:20 minutes

47.6 CF%, 3 blocked shots, 7 hits, 5 takeaways, 3 giveaways, 4 penalty minutes

66.7 FO%

Cap Status: Signed through the 2024-25 season, cap hit of $6 million

Hall was supposed to be THE guy to transition Bedard into the league. How could you go wrong with a former No. 1 overall pick mentoring the current No. 1 overall pick?! Well, it probably would have gone swimmingly if Hall hadn’t torn his ACL, forcing him to undergo season-ending surgery.

He ended up only playing in 10 games before being sidelined. But the good news is he’s expected to be back in full force next season. Bedard’s had plenty of other support, besides acclimating quite well on his own. But it sure won’t hurt to have Hall as part of the support system for the 2024-25 campaign.

Hall’s Final Grade: Incomplete

*Reese Johnson

2 goals, 3 assists, 5 points, minus-20 in 42 games played. ATOI of 10:56 minutes

46.7 CF%, 16 blocked shots, 109 hits, 7 takeaways, 9 giveaways, 40 penalty minutes

51.9 FO%

Cap Status: Restricted Free Agent, previous cap hit of $800,000

Johnson, just as he did last season, was in and out of the lineup seeing a lot of healthy scratches. Coaches love him for his physical and menacing presence, combined with his work ethic, which has kept him on the team. But, his 10:56 minutes of ice time is among the least on the team, yet he was sixth-best on the team in hits. Overall, he is a great teammate and person, but if he is not providing a physical presence, he doesn’t provide much else.

R. Johnson’s Final Grade: D+

Tyler Johnson

17 goals, 14 assists, 31 points, minus-35 in 67 games played. ATOI of 15:32 minutes

41.7 CF%, 31 blocked shots, 48 hits, 26 takeaways, 21 giveaways, 26 penalty minutes

44.4 FO%

Cap Status: Unrestricted Free Agent, previous cap hit of $5 million

All in all, Johnson had a decent season. He came up clutch numerous times, and was an integral member of the power play (he and Foligno were both credited with a team-leading 8 PP goals). At 33 years of age, the two-time Stanley Cup winner (Tampa Bay Lightning) was a mentor/leader in his own quiet way. But other veteran players seem to have stepped up in that department, making Johnson somewhat expendable.

Johnson’s $5 million cap hit is up this year. He’s certainly not going to get that kind of money moving forward, no matter where he might sign. The Blackhawks are going young as they continue with their rebuild. Johnson’s time in Chicago is likely done.

T. Johnson’s Final Grade: B

*Philipp Kurashev

18 goals, 36 assists, 54 points, minus-44 in 75 games played. ATOI of 19:01 minutes

42.7 CF%, 48 blocked shots, 27 hits, 43 takeaways, 28 giveaways, 23 penalty minutes

46.4 FO%

Cap Status: Signed through the 2024-25 season, cap hit of $2.25 million

Philipp Kurashev finally had his breakout year playing alongside Bedard, finishing second-best on the team in goals, assists and points. He found more consistency this season with his speed and skill and shattered his career-bests in all categories. He certainly earned the two-year contract he got in arbitration last summer. Granted, his minus-44 was second-worst in the NHL, but he put the puck in the net, so that part can be mostly forgiven.

Kurashev’s Final Grade: A-

Rem Pitlick

0 goals, 0 assists, 0 points, minus-7 in 9 games played. ATOI of 15:35 minutes

45.6 CF%), 6 blocked shots, 9 hits, 3 takeaways, 4 giveaways, 2 penalty minutes

50 FO%

Cap Status: Unrestricted Free Agent, previous cap hit of $1.1 million

Pitlick was acquired in January from the Pittsburgh Penguins when the Blackhawks were dealing with a plethora of injuries. He actually filled in on the top line with Kurashev and Taylor Raddysh while Bedard was out with a broken jaw. I know, that doesn’t exactly comprise a top line in the NHL, and we all want to forget how tough it was to watch the Hawks when Bedard was sidelined.

But Pitlick was at least serviceable when the Hawks needed him most. He was placed on waivers in February and joined the IceHogs, where he’s been one of their top producers (13 goals, 31 points in 25 games at the time of this writing).

The 27-year-old only played in nine games with the Blackhawks, but we wanted to include him since he’s making a big impact in Rockford.

Pitlick’s Final Grade: C

*Taylor Raddysh

5 goals, 9 assists, 14 points, minus-19 in 73 games played. ATOI of 15:53 minutes

45.1 CF%, 28 blocked shots, 84 hits, 43 takeaways, 29 giveaways, 22 penalty minutes

33.3 FO%

Cap Status: Restricted Free Agent, previous cap hit of $758,333

There’s no sugar-coating it; Raddysh had a terrible season. He went from 20 goals last season to five goals this season; in a contract season to boot. He was also just simply unlucky. He was able to find a niche on the penalty kill, which gave him a longer leash on the team, but he saw some healthy scratches to end the campaign, including sitting the last contest of the season. At this point, I don’t see him getting re-signed over the summer, which is unfortunate because there were high hopes for him.

Raddysh’s Final Grade: D-

Lukas Reichel

5 goals, 11 assists, 16 points, minus-29 in 65 games played. ATOI of 14:07 minutes

40.9 CF%, 25 blocked shots, 27 hits, 33 takeaways, 35 giveaways, 12 penalty minutes

43.4 FO%

Cap Status: Restricted Free Agent, previous cap hit of $950,000

It’s been discussed ad nauseam how Reichel’s had a rough season. After a positive ending to the 2022-23 campaign, Reichel started the 2023-24 season as the second line center behind Bedard. But the 21-year-old didn’t respond well to the added responsibilities of playing center. He was then moved back to the wing, but that didn’t do the trick either. At this point, Reichel’s confidence was shot. After a couple of healthy scratches, he was finally sent down to Rockford for a reset after producing only three goals and 10 points in 50 games with the Blackhawks.

Reichel’s main focus in Rockford was to be more aggressive and try to lead the play instead of letting it come to him. Upon his return on Mar. 17, we saw flashes of speed and aggressiveness, as well as some added confidence. He ended up tallying two goals and six points in his final 15 games. Yet his overall campaign leaves a lot to be desired. If anything, Reichel has learned how to deal with adversity this season. He did score a high-light reel goal in the Blackhawks’ final game to leave a good impression going into the offseason. If only he could do this consistently!

What a goal by Lukas Reichel. His prettiest of the season by a mile. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/ZhqZZ9Bya5 — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) April 19, 2024

The Blackhawks haven’t given up on Reichel. As a matter of fact, he’s going to join the IceHogs for their playoff push. Playing in these meaningful games should further add to his development. I’m sure the Blackhawks will re-sign Reichel (for cheaper now) and he’ll be back next season for another go at reaching his potential.

Hopefully we will look back on this season and just call it a sophomore slump.

Reichel’s Final Grade: C-

*Zach Sanford

0 goals, 4 assists, 4 points, minus-3 in 18 games played. ATOI of 11:48 minutes

46.3 CF%, 11 blocked shots, 17 hits, 12 takeaways, 3 giveaways, 2 penalty minutes

37.3 FO%

Cap Status: Unrestricted Free Agent, previous cap hit of $800,000

Sanford was brought into the mix off of waivers from the Arizona Coyotes in January after players like Bedard, Foligno, and Raddysh were on injured reserve. I thought he did okay, as he had a point in his Blackhawks’ debut against Calgary. For someone who was there to fill in, he did fine until players started getting healthy and he got sent to the IceHogs.

Sanford’s Final Grade: C-

Landon Slaggert

1 goal, 3 assists, 4 points, plus-1 in 16 games played. ATOI of 11:16 minutes

36.4 CF%, 6 blocked shots, 16 hits, 6 takeaways, 2 giveaways, 4 penalty minutes

Cap Status: Signed through the 2024-25 season, cap hit of $912,500

Slaggert signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Blackhawks on Mar. 10, one day after his collegiate career ended at Notre Dame. Altogether, the 21-year-old suited up for 16 games with the Blackhawks, mostly as a staple on the fourth line left wing. He’s fit in quite well, contributing to the line’s identity of being tenacious and hard to play against. He even was deployed on the third line here and there as Coach Richardson started to trust him more.

Landon Slaggert suited up for 16 games with the Chicago Blackhawks at the end of the season. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Slaggert scored his first goal in his 12th game, and has been a steady depth presence despite being relatively new to the team down the stretch. His time with the Blackhawks this season should give him a nice head start in training camp in the fall, as he competes for a spot on the team.

Slaggert’s Final Grade: B

Frank Nazar

1 goals, 0 assists, 1 point, minus-4 in 3 games played. ATOI of 16:09 minutes

38.9 CF%, 1 blocked shots, 0 hits, 2 takeaways, 3 giveaways, 0 penalty minutes

31.8 FO%

Cap Status: Signed through the 2025-26 season, cap hit of $950,000

Let’s conclude with 20-year-old Nazar, who signed a three-year, entry-level contract on Apr. 13, shortly after his University of Michigan team was eliminated in the semi-finals of the NCAA Frozen Four Tournament.

The Blackhawks wasted no time getting Nazar out on the ice, and what a way to burst onto the NHL scene! He scored his first NHL goal on his first NHL shot. Coach Richardson has been raving about him right off the hop; calling him a smart player, and showing he trusts him by playing him in all situations.

FRANK NAZAR SCORES HIS FIRST NHL GOAL ON HIS FIRST NHL SHOT ‼️👏 pic.twitter.com/KWIeewZeR4 — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) April 14, 2024

Sure, it was the last three games of the season with really nothing to lose. But for the most part, Nazar showed he could handle the deployment. He was very visible in all three of his outings, with his confidence standing out. It’s going to be really fun to watch Nazar and Bedard next season! I predict Nazar makes the team out of training camp.

Nazar’s Final Grade: A-

What do you think, Blackhawks fans?! How would you grade the above listed forwards? We’d love to hear your opinions in the comments section. Be sure to catch more player grades on the defensemen and goaltenders, brought to you by The Hockey Writers. That and much more as the offseason unfolds!