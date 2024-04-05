Colin Blackwell Is the Blackhawk’s Nominee for the Masterton Award

Chicago Blackhawks forward Colin Blackwell was named the team’s nominee for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy. The trophy is awarded to the player “who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to hockey.” It’s named after Bill Masterton, the only player in NHL history to die directly from injuries suffered during a game.

Blackwell’s two years in Chicago have been a roller coaster. He was banged up throughout his first season with the Blackhawks and his campaign ended early when he needed sports hernia surgery at the end of March. He was expected to miss roughly 12 weeks from that injury, but a series of setbacks during his summer recovery kept him out until December.

When he finally returned, Blackwell jumped in and provided an immediate spark for a rebuilding Blackhawks team that needed leadership through a rough patch of on-ice results. In 39 games, Blackwell has 12 points (eight goals, four assists). Another tough break came his way on March 20, when he suffered an upper-body injury that has kept him sidelined since.

Blackwell’s Recovery From the Sports Hernia

On Feb. 27, 2023, Blackwell exited a game against the Anaheim Ducks in the second period due to a groin injury. It was later discovered that he needed sports hernia surgery to correct the issue. The Blackhawks announced on March 23, 2023, that “Blackwell underwent successful sports hernia surgery. The surgery was conducted in New York, and they expect him to be out of hockey activities for approximately 12 weeks.”

Colin Blackwell, the 2023-24 Bill Masterton Award nominee for the Chicago Blackhawks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

According to the Cleveland Clinic, a sports hernia (athletic pubalgia) happens when the deep layers of your lower abdominal wall or the tendons that attach muscles to your pelvis weaken or tear. The main symptom of a sports hernia is ongoing pain in your lower abdomen and/or groin.

Sports hernias are typically caused by repetitive or explosive motions, especially those that require twisting of the pelvis, such as in hockey and other sports. The soft tissues that perform these movements found in the lower abdomen, and pubic area are most frequently torn or injured. The tendons that attach the oblique muscles to the pubic bone are especially vulnerable. In the case of many sports hernias, the tendons that attach the thigh muscles to the pubic bone (adductors) are also stretched or torn.

Unfortunately for Blackwell, the 12-week recovery from the surgery to repair this issue did not happen. Setbacks made the condition so rough that he struggled with daily activities, even walking his dog.

In October 2023, Blackwell talked to NBC Sports Chicago about his ordeal. “The summer kind of sucked,” Blackwell said. “I was here all summer doing rehab and I just kind of had a couple of setbacks. And then before training camp, after a setback, I was just trying to skate. So when training camp [arrived], hopefully I could get over the hump, and unfortunately I had another setback.It was very frustrating. It’s been a long time, and it was just from several months ago. It’s just been one thing after another, but we’ve been able to kind of figure some things out and kind of get over the hump.

It wasn’t until late December of 2023 Blackwell was able to return to action, nine months after having the procedure done.

Impact Player for the Blackhawks

Blackwell’s return provided an immediate impact, giving the injury-depleted team a lift with aggressive forechecking, defensive play, and penalty killing. Blackwell has 12 points (eight goals, four assists), but unfortunately, as mentioned above, he’s been sidelined with another injury.

Head coach Luke Richardson talked recently about what Blackwell has meant for the team. “He’s a guy, he’s like a little muscle ball. He’s built, he’s always in the gym, he’s working on his body all the time to be a 100 percent pro all the time and he’s doing a good job at it and he’s a good mentor for the younger guys and how he looks after himself. He’s not afraid to tell the other guys to get in there too with him. He’s got that personality, so that’s great.”

The Blackhawks’ “little muscle ball” almost did not finish the season in a Hawks sweater, as the forward was frequently mentioned in trade talks leading up to the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline. However, the deadline came and went, and Blackwell endured a stressful week and remained with the Blackhawks. Two days later, on March 10 at the United Center, he recorded his first career NHL hat trick in a 7-4 win over the Arizona Coyotes.

Through it all, the 31-year-old has been a positive presence on the ice and in the locker room.

When the season ends, Blackwell hopes to become the third Blackhawk to win the Masterton Trophy since its inception in 1968. Pit Martin was the 1970 recipient, and Bryan Berard took home the award in 2004. The winner will be revealed when the NHL hosts its awards show in late June.