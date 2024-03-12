Blackhawks News & Rumors: Slaggert, Bedard, Blackwell & More

It’s been a crazy week for the Chicago Blackhawks, who earned two big wins over the Arizona Coyotes, one on each end of the trade deadline. Their 7-4 victory on Sunday (Mar. 10) was especially fun, since it’s the most goals the Blackhawks have scored in a game all season. Chelsea was on repeat at the United Center! One player earned his first career hat trick, and the team’s much-celebrated rookie is heating up down the stretch. Plus, despite a rather quiet deadline, the Blackhawks will welcome a new teammate via a prospect signing. Let’s get to these latest news and rumors.

Slaggert Signs with the Blackhawks

Forward prospect Landon Slaggert was drafted in the third round (79th overall) by the Blackhawks in the 2020 NHL Draft. Right before the game on Sunday, the organization announced they had signed Slaggert to a two-year entry level contract with a $912,500 annual cap hit. This will take effect this season, as he’s expected to join the Blackhawks for practice on Tuesday (Mar. 12).

Slaggert just finished his senior season at Notre Dame, where he contributed 20 goals and 31 points, both career highs. He led the team in points, and served as an alternate captain for the last two seasons. The Fighting Irish made two NCAA tournament appearances (2021, 2022) when Slaggert was a member of the team. But unfortunately, they fell short this season. The 21-year-old also represented Team USA in the 2021 and 2022 IIHF World Junior Championships, bringing home a gold metal in 2021.

Landon Slaggert, shown here with the University of Notre Dame. (Photo Credit: ND Athletics)

According to Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times, the 6-foot, 190-pound forward should slot in nicely as a member of the Blackhawks’ bottom-six. General manager Kyle Davidson described Slaggert’s senior season. “He just continued that style of play — the relentless, high-compete style — and added a little bit of offense this year, which was good to see and good for his confidence.”

Head coach Luke Richardson said the South Bend, Indiana native will join the team for their morning skate on Tuesday, but he wants him to get some practices in before he plays. Slaggert could make his NHL debut as soon as this weekend, as the Blackhawks host the Los Angeles Kings on Friday (Mar. 15) and the San Jose Sharks on Sunday (Mar. 17).

One more reason to watch the Blackhawks as the season winds down.

Bedard Heating Up

While we’re on the subject of new Blackhawks, 18-year-old rookie Connor Bedard is starting to heat up again after registering just four assists and zero goals in the last eight games. On Sunday against the Coyotes, Bedard notched two goals and a primary helper, along with seven shots on goal, matching his season-high in shots from Nov. 30 against the Detroit Red Wings. In the previous game versus the Washington Capitals, Bedard registered a season-high 16 shot attempts.

His assist came on the power play, as did one of his goals. It was a beauty, as was his trademark celly afterward of sheathing his sword.

Bedard came close to his first career hat trick in this game, but he flubbed on a pass from teammate Colin Blackwell on a two-on-one rush. With 17 games remaining, the Vancouver, British Columbia native is well on this way to winning the Calder Trophy at the end of the season. His current 46 points (19 goals, 27 assists) is nine points ahead of second-place Brock Faber and 13 points ahead of third-place Marco Rossi, both with the Minnesota Wild.

Blackwell Stays in Chicago, Records 1st Career Hat Trick

Blackwell ended up stealing the show from Bedard with a hat trick of his own (the first of his career). He scored two goals by being at the right place at the right time, in front of the net! Then he notched the empty netter at the end of the game, which seems quite appropriate since he tried to help Bedard acquire the hatty earlier in the period. Oh, and he got the winning chain and a “hattie” hat for his troubles!

new accessory unlocked 🔓

The 30-year-old has had his share of adversity throughout his career, fighting debilitating concussion issues in college and a sports hernia surgery in March of 2023 that kept him out of commission for 10 long months.

But Blackwell was able to re-join the team in Dec. of 2023, and he hasn’t looked back since. He currently sports eight goals and 11 points in 35 games played, as part of a line with Jason Dickinson and Joey Anderson. The trio currently comprises the second line for the Blackhawks, and they often go up against the opponent’s top players.

Blackwell was actually one of the main candidates to be traded at the deadline, as contenders are always looking for gritty depth players in the playoffs. But no offers made sense to Davidson, meaning Blackwell will remain with the team at least until the end of the season when he becomes an unrestricted free agent.

This is nothing but good news for Blackwell. He made it clear to the Blackhawks he would love to remain with the team, even beyond this season. His wife is pregnant with their first child, and they would love the stability of staying in one place. Plus, he’s enjoying his role of taking some of the younger guys under his wing.

Coach Richardson expressed another reason why Blackwell would want to stay put.

I think he’s enjoying the success that that line has had and you don’t always, you can say you want to bring in a guy for a certain role, but when you find like a really good chemistry between two or three guys or a pairing, a defense pairing, or a power-play unit, I think they really understand there’s a special connection there and they’re making the most of it. If he goes off on his own somewhere or some other guy on the line goes off somewhere, it might not be the same. I think you realize when there’s something really good in hockey, you know it’s not going to last forever, but if you’re having success, why not stick with it as long as you can? I think that’s what he’s going to enjoy for the rest of the year. (from ‘Blackhawks’ Colin Blackwell steals spotlight from Connor Bedard with first hat trick’, The AthleticCHI – 3/10/24)

I wouldn’t be surprised if the Blackhawks did indeed re-sign Blackwell. He has a lot to offer this rebuilding team as a high-energy depth player and a good role model.

Other Blackhawks Tidbits

Here are some more things to note surrounding the Blackhawks of late.

On Mar. 8, forward Taylor Hall skated for the first time since undergoing season-ending ACL surgery on Nov. 27. He will not return this season, but he is signed with the Blackhawks through next season. It’s great to see him back on the ice.

Encouraging sign: Taylor Hall is skating in a non-contact jersey after undergoing ACL surgery on Nov. 27. #Blackhawks

Defenseman Nikita Zaitsev returned from a knee injury on Mar. 9 after missing 19 games. In the last two contests, he’s been deployed on the third defensive pairing alongside Jarred Tinordi. The 32-year-old has contributed four shots on goal, six hits and two blocked shots while averaging 17:05 minutes of ice time.

Zaitsev returning made it possible for both Isaak Phillips and Louis Crevier to be re-assigned to the Rockford IceHogs, making them eligible for the AHL playoffs if the team qualifies for the postseason. The IceHogs have won their last six contests, and Phillips and Crevier made up the third defensive pairing in the 4-1 victory over the Chicago Wolves on Mar. 9.

Andreas Athanasiou still has not returned to the lineup after dealing with a right groin and hip-related injury that’s kept him out since Nov. 9. The Blackhawks have been saying the speedy forward could be available since Mar. 9 versus the Capitals, but now they’re hoping for Mar. 12 (Anaheim Ducks) or Mar. 15 (Kings). They said it’s not a setback, they’re just being extra cautious that Athanasiou is 100%.

That’s all the news and rumors for today. The Blackhawks meet the Ducks, Kings and Sharks for their next three contests, all three being home games. Let’s hope they can keep up with their winning ways!