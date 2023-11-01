Connor Bedard’s Undervalued Physicality Key to His Development

If there’s one thing Connor Bedard is renowned for, it’s offense. Hockey fans have been hearing the ins and outs of his shot, his vision, and his hockey IQ for years, but there is one trait that has not been heavily highlighted: physicality.

Some NHL players pride themselves on more of that two-way game, and Bedard wants people to know that that part of his game has been undervalued. Before the Chicago Blackhawks drafted him, hockey scouts were trying to tell others that same sentiment. Now, it’s been on display the last two games, and it might be influencing him to play better hockey.

Bedard Explained His Secret Weapon

Bedard raised some eyebrows when the Blackhawks faced the Vegas Golden Knights on Oct. 27 when he laid out a hit on Jonathan Marchessault at the blue line. It was a move that seemed surprising because it was different from what the Blackhawks had seen from him thus far. But, Bedard made it seem like plays like that were inevitable by working on his physicality, stating, “Not that that’s fully my game, but that’s when I’m playing my best. I thought I did that more last game [in Vegas].”

I believe what Bedard is saying has some merit, as he had a goal in that 4-3 overtime win against Vegas. Against the Arizona Coyotes on Oct. 30, he scored a goal 28 seconds into the game and hit Sean Durzi in the first period. Some gutsy plays in his game seem to give him the pep in his step that he mentioned, which should pay dividends for his development. According to scouts, this should not come as a surprise.

Back in April, the Daily Faceoff released an article highlighting his “underrated” physicality, with one scout mentioning, “He looks quite comfortable throwing hits for someone that’s mainly out there to inflict pain with the puck. He’s confident in himself. And that goes a long way.”

Even his former Regina Pats’ head coach, John Paddock stated, “Well, he’s got lots of feistiness and he’s very, very competitive.” (from ‘Regina Pats coach John Paddock on Connor Bedard: Center or wing? Linemates? Expectations? – The Athletic – 05/16/2023).

Therefore, this side of Bedard has been an open secret in the hockey world, but now spectators can paint the picture for themselves. It seems as if Boston Bruins’ captain Brad Marchand’s continually pestering him during the Boston matchups on Oct. 11 and Oct. 24 unleashed Bedard’s inner beast.

Bedard Could Follow DeBrincat’s Model With Blackhawks

In hockey, players and fans alike have all heard the phrase “too small to have an impact” regarding NHL players’ size. However, that phrase continues to get debunked as smaller players around the league have shown to be just as impactful as the taller ones, making concerns more minimal. But doubts linger. Bedard is listed on the NHL website as 5-foot-10 and 185 pounds, and scouts even last year said Bedard would have to put on more weight to have an impact on the physical side. It reminds me of the Alex DeBrincat (Detroit Red Wings) model that Blackhawks fans know pretty well.

DeBrincat is listed at 5-foot-8, 180 pounds, and he started his NHL career in Chicago like Bedard, meaning he was regarded as more of a goal-scorer. But he had a breakout year in 2021-22, where he tallied 78 points in 82 games, and his physicality exploded. He recorded 101 hits that season (up from 70 the previous year), and that is when the Blackhawks started using him as a regular on the penalty kill, which was a success. Adding that part of his game made DeBrincat even more elite, and that impact is still evident with him being the NHL’s leading goal-scorer with nine goals thus far. It took him five seasons to get to that career-year in Chicago, but it’s a good indicator of what else can come from Bedard’s game if he chooses to go down that path. They’re very different players, but the sentiments remain.

Bedard Doesn’t Have to Add Physicality

One thing about this side of the game is that Bedard does not have to become a physical presence. The Hawks certainly didn’t draft him to be a menace. They drafted him for his offensive talent. Patrick Kane is the same way. Non-physical, more of a one-way player, but is still one of the best players in NHL history. Connor McDavid’s game is an excellent example of that as well. Bedard can follow those player’s trajectory as a goal-scoring machine and be just fine. But, no doubt, adding more of a two-way game can’t hurt. It can only make his game better.

It doesn’t mean he will transform into a Matthew Tkachuk or Jacob Trouba, where hard hits are part of their identity and can sometimes get them into trouble. That’s not realistic, either. From what I have seen, Bedard is not reckless, but he has no problem shoving people off of pucks to make a play, which is a regular occurrence in hockey. Those plays from him were seen in Regina, too. His physicality won’t be groundbreaking, but it can help him in the league. Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times mentioned Bedard using his physicality more based on using his “quickness, elusiveness, and stick-handling” to avoid contact, which helps as well.

There are concerns that adding physicality could get him hurt, which is the last thing Chicago needs. Those worries are valid, but again, he showed his hits are more general plays, nothing sketchy. If something were to go awry, his teammates would not let that slide. The physical presence from him doesn’t last all game, either. Two hits in a game are the most he has this season, which was against Vegas, and he has seven overall hits this season. So it’s not a constant trait, but one he seems more open to including.

The fact that Bedard’s physicality has flown under the radar is a good thing because while everyone focuses on his offense, it catches people off guard. Two games of hits (nine games overall) is a small sample size, but it could lead to more roles in the future. He played on the penalty kill with the Pats, although the WHL (Western Hockey League) is entirely different than the NHL. The main focus should be adapting to the NHL at the moment, but he could be like DeBrincat, where the Blackhawks could add him to the penalty kill and more in the future if this trait evolves.

In conclusion, maybe this part of the game doesn’t materialize and is more of a once-in-while thing, and if so, that’s okay. He doesn’t need to lay out hits or play on the penalty kill, as he excels in other areas, but it’s something to keep an eye on as he develops and gets stronger. As Bedard said, if playing with jam makes him feel like it helps him play better, then let it rip. Players know what motivates them. The 18-year-old is already a fantastic player, and maybe his game carries more than people realized, which is a bonus. It could make him even more dangerous. The future is bright.

In the meantime, he will be scoring goals (he currently has three goals in the last four games) and generating scoring chances with a spirited edge and a little more confidence to boot.