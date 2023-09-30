Blackhawks Bedard Just Won’t Get Off the Ice (Video)

It finally happened. Chicago Blackhawks rookie sensation, Connor Bedard, played his first NHL game on home ice. No surprise, Blackhawks fans witnessed an impressive performance by their young star. Wearing jersey #98, Bedard contributed two crucial assists (on goals by Andreas Athanasiou and Philipp Kurashev) to the team’s 2-1 overtime victory.

Nothing in his playmaking abilities and hockey intelligence indicated anything other that this youngster is going to become a future NHL star. The questions now are whether he can be a game-changer for the Blackhawks this season and a cornerstone for the team’s future.

Bedard Showed More Than Skill; He Showed a Keen Love of the Game of Hockey

At the end of the game, as he was being interviewed, Bedard showed more than just his exceptional skill. He showed just how much he loved to play the game of hockey. You can hear it in his own words in the video below; it takes less than a minute to “get” what makes this youngster tick.

Bedard Simply Loves Playing Hockey

When asked about his decision to stay on the ice during the crucial overtime period, Bedard responded with pure enthusiasm. He noted that (during the overtime) he just wanted to stay out there. Why? Because “I like playing hockey.”

That makes him want to be in the game during overtime. He noted that, during the summers back home, “Yeah, I like hockey. I want to be on the ice, tried to circle the face-off dot a little bit. But I played 3-on-3 probably five, six days a week with everyone back home. So it’s probably the most fun in my life. Yeah, I didn’t want to get off.”

For him, why would NHL overtime be any different for him than playing with his 18-year-old friends on his home’s local ice?

Bedard Is Naively Passionate About Hockey

Bedard’s words show both his genuine passion for hockey and sort of a wonder why others just don’t share it. It’s not just a sport for him; it’s a way of life, a source of joy, and a relentless push for excellence. As a result, his play absolutely shines on the ice. He seems destined to consistently deliver outstanding performances.

Connor Bedard 2023 NHL Draft (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Even as a youngster rookie, the NHL’s first overall draft pick of 2023, Bedard’s love for hockey is palpable. What a great quality to see from a star. I can imagine that it will endear him to his teammates. Can you even imagine how they might respond if someone takes a run at him?

The Bottom Line

Bedard loves playing three-on-three hockey during the offseason; and, that has translated seamlessly into NHL overtime games. His work ethic and his desire to be the best are fuelled by an interesting fact. For him, this is “the most fun I have in my life.”

I could be wrong, but I can’t imagine Bedard growing tired of the NHL “grind.” What grind, right? This young superstar simply can’t get enough of the sport he loves. You can’t get him off the ice.