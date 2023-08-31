Blackhawks Bedard Soaking Up McDavid & Crosby Lessons (Video)

As the first overall pick, Chicago Blackhawks rookie Connor Bedard is gearing up for what promises to be a memorable NHL season. But Bedard isn’t relying solely on his natural talent. In addition, he’s actively seeking wisdom and inspiration from two of the game’s biggest stars.

Connor Bedard, Chicago Blackhawks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

These players are perhaps the two best in the past decade. They are the masters. They are Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby.

Bedard Seeking and Receiving Advice from Both McDavid and Crosby

The players are at the NHL’s BioSteel camp in Halifax. And there Bedard, who’s a rising star in his own right, has a chance to engage both the legendary McDavid and Crosby. They are training together during the pre-season. In addition, they are also talking with each other about the game and how to play it better.

In a recent interview, Bedard shared his insights about some of the valuable advice he’s received from these two seasoned pros. Bedard noted that “Connor [McDavid] has given me lots of good advice. I’ve asked him plenty of questions. … He’s obviously one of, if not the best player in the world, so (he’s) someone I’ve been able to connect with and seek guidance from.”

Related: Bedard & Hughes: The New Generation of NHL Superstars

But it’s not just McDavid. Bedard is making the most of every opportunity to learn from the best. “And then, of course, Crosby and all those guys — I try to get as much information out of them as I can,” Bedard continued. “They’ve all been really good role models, showing me what it takes to excel in this league. It’s been pretty beneficial for me to hear their insights.”

Bedard Isn’t Spilling the Beans About Everything He’s Learning

While Bedard remained tight-lipped about the specifics of their discussions, he did share the importance of preparation. “I’ve worked really hard this summer,” Bedard stated. “I’ve focused on improving myself every day because, you know, that’s all you can really do leading up to camp.”

Related: 2012 NHL Draft Top 10: Where Are They Now?

As for comparing himself to McDavid, Bedard was modest. He readily admitted that “This is a different level, something not many humans achieve. I don’t want to say it’s impossible, but I’m not him. I’m my own person, my own player. McDavid is at the pinnacle right now, and for me, it’s about getting as close to that level as possible.”

What We Know Thus Far About Bedard Is That He’s Willing to Learn

Bedard’s relentless pursuit of excellence and his willingness to learn from the best make him a player to watch in the upcoming NHL season. While he acknowledges McDavid’s extraordinary talent, Bedard seems determined to make his own way.

As he noted, “I’m my own person.”