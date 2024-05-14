NHL Rumors: Avalanche, Oilers, Maple Leafs

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Colorado Avalanche will be without the services of Valeri Nichushkin who has been suspended for six months by the NHL. Meanwhile, Edmonton is looking to make a goalie change and speculation is they are going with Calvin Pickard in Game 4 versus the Vancouver Canucks. Is Joel Quenneville an option for the Toronto Maple Leafs?

Nichushkin Suspended for 6 Months by NHL and NHLPA

According to a statement released by the NHL’s Public Relations Department, Colorado Avalanche forward Valeri Nichushkin has been suspended for six months without pay. Reports suggest he failed a drug test as part of the Players’ Assistance Program and, as a result, Nichushkin will be suspended for a minimum of six months and then will be eligible to apply for reinstatement.

Valeri Nichushkin, Colorado Avalanche (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Nichushkin was one of the playoff’s leading scorers with nine goals and 10 points in eight games for the Avs. The team got the news on the morning of their game yesterday and his absence was felt immediately as Colorado went down 3-1 in their series with the Dallas Stars.

The hope is that Nichushkin can get the help that he needs. “Val is obviously struggling with something,” Colorado coach Jared Bednar said. He added, “There’s still 20+ guys in that room that care, that want to win, that are here, and that’s what we have to focus on. It hurts our team. There’s no question. … I want what’s best for him… We hope that he can find some peace and get help.”

Sean Keeler of The Denver Post thinks it’s time for the Avalanche to distance themselves from Nichushkin after he entered Stage 3 of the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program. If he applies for reinstatement and fails again, he could be suspended for a year and not allowed back into the NHL, even if he reapplies after that time.

Pickard to Start for Oilers In Game 4

As per a report by Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli, goaltender Calvin Pickard is expected to start for the Edmonton Oilers in Game 4 on Tuesday night versus the Canucks. Down 2-1 in their series, the Oilers are looking for a key win and there’s some concern that Stuart Skinner is regressing to what happened last season in the playoffs when he struggled against the Vegas Golden Knights and couldn’t find his game.

Pickard saw around 17 minutes in Game 3 but is otherwise a playoff rookie. He’s not started an NHL playoff game before, but the Oilers have confidence in him the way he played during the regular season and with his ability to come in cold after sitting on the bench for large portions of time.

The Canucks will be without the services of defenseman Carson Soucy, who was suspended for one game by the NHL DoPS after his cross-check to the face of Connor McDavid.

Maple Leafs Not Considering Joel Quenneville

There was some speculation that former NHL head coach Joel Quenneville might be in consideration for the Maple Leafs’ coaching job, but reports are surfacing he is not a serious candidate and the job is likely Craig Berube’s to lose. Andy Strickland writes:

“For those wondering, there’s been no change in Joel Quenneville’s status with the #NHL. Probably the best coaching option out there to get Toronto over the hump, based on his track record of success coaching elite talent. Needs to be reinstated for that to happen.”

A couple of other teams reached out to Quenneville about their coaching vacancies, but the NHL has not given their approval to allow him back into the league.