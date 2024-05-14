Maple Leafs: 3 Probable Trade Destinations for John Tavares

The Toronto Maple Leafs made one of what could be many offseason changes last week. They fired head coach Sheldon Keefe after five seasons behind the bench. The decision came following yet another early playoff exit, as the Leafs fell to the Boston Bruins in seven games in the opening round.

Given their postseason shortcomings yet again, there is a lot of belief that there could be more significant changes to this group before the 2024-25 season rolls around. One possible change is a Mitch Marner trade, which has had plenty of speculation as of late, though he isn’t the only member of the core four who could be on the move.

Another player whose name has been involved in trade speculation is John Tavares. He has just one year remaining on his contract with an $11 million cap hit. It seems like age may be starting to creep up on the 33-year-old, who wasn’t great in the regular season with just 65 points and managed only two in seven playoff outings.

Moving Tavares won’t be easy, as he has a full no-movement clause. He would likely only accept a deal to a team that has a chance at being competitive, and even still, the Maple Leafs would almost be guaranteed to retain some of his heavy cap hit. Nonetheless, if he is moved, these three teams seem to serve as the best fits.

Pittsburgh Penguins

The most significant free-agent signing now general manager (GM) Kyle Dubas made during his time as the Maple Leafs’ GM came in 2018 when he signed Tavares to his eight-year, $88 million deal. The contract alone shows that he loves Tavares as a player, and the two obviously have a lengthy history with one another.

John Tavares of the Toronto Maple Leafs after the loss against the Boston Bruins in Game Seven of the First Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Steve Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images)

The Penguins need to shake things up after a disappointing 2023-24 season, and though adding older players may not be at the top of their list, having Tavares, a player still capable of producing solid offence, for just one more season may not be the worst plan, especially with how much the Penguins struggled to score this season.

On the other hand, the Maple Leafs need defence and have one who makes a lot of money in Erik Karlsson. Though the Pens are only on the hook for $10 million of his $11.5 million cap hit, the money would nearly balance itself out if the two were swapped. From the Leafs’ perspective, the trade would help improve their blue line, while for the Penguins, it would help move out a deal that still has plenty of term.

Utah

Though the standings won’t show it, the Arizona Coyotes (now Utah) were a competitive team for a large chunk of the 2023-24 season. A 14-game losing streak in February took away what was a good shot at a playoff spot. Before that, they showed plenty of promise and have a great young group of players who only continue to improve.

Utah has a good amount of cap space and could perhaps help even things out a bit more from a money perspective by sending goaltender Karel Vejmelka to the Maple Leafs. They will need another goaltender to split time with Joseph Woll, and the 27-year-old has played reasonably well in a mostly 50/50 crease split through his three NHL seasons.

Boston Bruins

It is quite impressive that the Bruins could reach the second round, given the immense hit their team took in the offseason. With Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci retiring, they were forced to go with Charlie Coyle and Pavel Zacha as their top-two centremen, which is hurting them right now in their series against the Florida Panthers.

The Bruins have plenty of talent on their roster but will need to add down the middle this summer. Tavares would undoubtedly be their top centreman should they be able to make a deal work. Given that they are expected to move Linus Ullmark and are unlikely to re-sign Jake DeBrusk, they will have some open cap space.

Tavares Still Has Value

Despite many believing he is on the decline, Tavares is a player every team in the league would love to have on their roster. He may not be an $11 million player as his cap hit indicates, but he is still a very capable top-six forward. The fact that he has just one year on his lucrative deal makes acquiring him far less risky for those interested. Whether he is interested in leaving Toronto remains to be seen, but he is willing to waive his no-movement clause; these three would all be solid fits.