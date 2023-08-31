3 Keys to a Successful Arizona Coyotes Season

The Arizona Coyotes are gearing up for their 2023-24 season, which starts in just under two months. This summer, general manager Bill Armstrong made it a priority to improve the on-ice product as it seems the rebuilding stage phase draws to a close. With the signings of Matt Dumba, Jason Zucker, and many more, expectations are higher than ever in the desert. The roster has improved drastically, and though there are some minor holes, the team is poised for a strong season. With that said, here are three keys to success for the Coyotes entering the 2023-24 season.

Multi-Dimensional Offense

Last season, the Coyotes finished with a 28-40-14 record and 70 points. It wasn’t playoff-good, but it was a substantial increase from the season prior when they only had 56 points. Last season also showed massive breakout years offensively from several different players. Names such as Clayton Keller, Matias Maccelli, Nick Schmaltz, Barrett Hayton, and Lawson Crouse played a sizeable role in the offense. Although that was about it. The team struggled mightily distributing the puck to everyone, which is one of the main reasons they ranked 28th for goals per game with 2.78 a game on average.

To maintain success at the NHL level, sustaining a high-level offense is critical. Therefore, the Coyotes must add more offense throughout the season to remain competitive. Lackluster offense has plagued the team for what seems like forever, but they have a chance to change that this season. With plenty of new additions and the likes of Logan Cooley and Dylan Guenther potentially playing the entire NHL season, they can explode offensively.

They also have arguably one of the most underrated coaches in the NHL in Andre Tourigny, who recently got extended. Combining his play style with the improved roster could do wonders for the Coyotes’ offense. It’s also fair to mention they cut ties with Zack Kassian and Patrik Nemeth, which should lead to more opportunities for other players. Nemeth and Kassian totaled just seven points combined last season, so removing them from the everyday lineup could also help this Coyotes offense heading into 2023-24.

Newcomers Perform to Expectations

The 2023 free agency class was labeled as one of the worst in recent history due to the sheer lack of top elite talent. However, that didn’t stop Armstrong in his race to make the Coyotes a better team and improve the on-ice product. They opened free agency by signing veteran winger Jason Zucker. This was a big move for the team, as most expected them not to go after a name as big as Zucker. However, that was just the beginning for Armstrong and company as they signed Dumba and Kerfoot as well. These are two players who were some of the top free agents, and the Coyotes were able to sign them both.

Matt Dumba, Minnesota Wild (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

They also signed Nick Bjustad and Troy Stecher, who were both on the roster last season but got traded at the deadline. So, what are the expectations going into 2023-24 with all the additions in free agency? For starters, it’s evident that this team is much improved from 2022-23. All five players listed provide leadership and talent that should propel this team in the right direction. Having plenty of young players on the roster should also help them move forward and take the next step out of the rebuild.

Related: Arizona Coyotes 2023 Free Agency Recap – Day 1

Latest News & Highlights

“Guys that we acquired through free agency, I said, ‘Listen, I don’t build rinks. I build organizations and I build teams and we’re trying to build a championship team here in the desert and here’s what we can do for you to bring you in and make you a Coyote. This is the opportunity that’s in front of you,’ Armstrong said. “Players bought in.”

Young Players/Prospects Develop Well & Grow With Team

Nearly every successful team in the NHL has a fair mix of grizzled veterans and younger players/prospects. This upcoming season for the Coyotes, they have exactly that, so what should fans expect out of the younger players? A name many are already familiar with, Logan Cooley. The Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, native had elected to go to college for a second year and return to the Minnesota Gophers, however, despite his announcement, he changed his mind on turning pro and signed with Arizona. He is arguably the most electric prospect the Coyotes have ever had, so seeing him develop and grow with the current core of players will be massive.

Dylan Guenther is another young player who got his first taste of NHL action last season, just playing 33 games, but he is another name to keep an eye on. If he can develop well this season, he could see himself staying on the Coyotes roster permanently. Matias Maccelli, who recently signed a contract extension, is another young player who took a big step last season and is looking to bring that same production into 2023-24.

Matias Maccelli, Arizona Coyotes (Photo by Norm Hall/NHLI via Getty Images)

In the past, rushing prospects and not having certain players pan out has plagued the Coyotes. There was excitement when the team took Kyle Turris third overall in 2007 and Dylan Strome third overall in 2015. Despite the optimism, it was quickly shot down as each player was either rushed or simply didn’t pan out. Armstrong and Tourigny can change that with an improved culture and upgraded roster this season.

Coyotes in Store for Jam-Packed 2023-24 Season

With the Coyotes set to play in Australia against the Los Angeles Kings for two preseason games in just under a month, the regular season is just around the corner. Although there are plenty of questions that need answers, the 2023-24 season has the potential to be one of the brightest in the desert. Armstrong has ensured that the Coyotes will be more competitive this season, and this past summer showed that. If the team follows these three keys, we may be sitting here talking about the playoffs in a few months. Nonetheless, the team has a potent mix of veterans and youth that’ll propel them into 2023-24.