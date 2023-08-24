Coyotes’ Guenther & Cooley Looking to Make Big Impact in 2023-24

General manager Bill Armstrong has added a plethora of youth to the Arizona Coyotes in recent drafts. From shocking the world with drafting Dmitri Simashev sixth overall in 2023 to passing on Shane Wright in 2022, there have been plenty of intriguing moves. Many current prospects have a long way to go before they make it to the NHL, but Logan Cooley and Dylan Guenther hope to make an impact in 2023-24.

Cooley signed an entry-level contract (ELC) last month, and Guenther already has 33 games under his belt, raising questions about how they’ll perform in 2023-24. With both of them being first-round draft picks, expectations are high, but fans should temper them, as they are both still young. Although they will likely have integral roles on the team this season, both players still have much to learn at the NHL level.

Cooley Has Valuable Experience From Gophers In NCAA

When Cooley was drafted third overall in 2022, it was clear he would have a massive impact with the Coyotes down the road. After a strong draft year with the United States National Team Development Program (USNTDP), he took his talents to Bob Motzko and the Minnesota Golden Gophers. He had an excellent freshman season, with 22 goals and 60 points in 39 games. He also was a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award, given to the best freshman in college hockey.

Playing in the NCAA and having such a dominant season indicates he is ready for the NHL. However, like every other young player in the league, he will have his growing pains and rocky moments. However, his experiences with the Gophers may help him to a more successful rookie season as he develops in the NHL. Playing alongside top prospects Jimmy Snuggerud, Matthew Knies, and Brock Faber made an impact in college, and those experiences should only help him in the future.

What Should Be Expected & Where Does He Fit In The Lineup?

When Cooley announced he’d be turning pro, most fans went into a frenzy trying to predict his rookie campaign. Even though he is one of the most anticipated Coyotes prospects in history, fans should temper their expectations. It would be extremely unwise for the Pittsburgh native to jump to the first line immediately; he’ll have to earn it. Especially considering the chemistry developed last season with Clayton Keller, Nick Schmaltz, and Barrett Hayton.

However, it’s expected that he’ll have a significant role in the Coyotes’ offense, which struggled mightily last season. There is no way to predict what line he’ll start off on, but Jason Zucker and Alex Kerfoot are two good players he could line up with to start his NHL career. Both have plenty of NHL experience and have the height to protect Cooley early on in his career. Another player who could play with him early on is Matias Maccelli, a dynamic passer who could make things a lot easier for him to get started in the league. Nonetheless, Cooley’s decision to turn pro brings excitement that hasn’t been felt in the organization in some time as he looks to make a significant impact for years to come.

“When he’s at his best, he takes what the opposition gives him and he still makes plays because he reads it so well,” Coyotes director of player development Lee Stempniak said. “Success in his first year is not forcing plays. It’s not feeling the need to make something happen at the end of the shift. It’s biding your time, playing well away from the puck, doing the right things, and then when the opportunities are there, he has a skill set, he has the vision, he has the speed to make the plays.”

Guenther Has NHL & WHL Playoffs to Build Off of

When Armstrong traded Oliver Ekman-Larsson, there was plenty of speculation on the return he’d get, especially considering the contract he held. The Coyotes eventually received a 2021 first-round pick from the Vancouver Canucks, ultimately resulting in Guenther. The Edmonton, Alberta native was Armstrong’s first pick as the Coyotes general manager, and it looks like he’s hit this one out of the park.

Last year, Guenther spent his time with several different teams, but he started the season with the Coyotes. During his time in the desert, he notched six goals and 15 points in 33 games. He showed some impressive stuff in the NHL, but he was eventually sent down to the Western Hockey League (WHL), where he played with the Seattle Thunderbirds. He saw 20 regular season games with Seattle registering 13 goals and 29 points. He also lit the competition on fire in the WHL Playoffs, which saw him play 19 games and put up 28 points.

With Guenther already having NHL experience, it’s clear he’ll be looking to make a big impact on the team in 2023-24.

What Should Be Expected & Where Does He Fit In the Lineup?

Guenther has all the tools to make an impact at the NHL level, but he needs to play on the correct line with the correct linemates. Last season, he found most of his success alongside Lawson Crouse and Nick Bjugstad. A good fit for the 20-year-old could be on the third or fourth line while getting some power play minutes. This likely gives him time to develop more at the NHL level and slowly move up the lineup as the season progresses.

However, it shouldn’t be expected for him to jump right into a top-six role with the Coyotes. With the additions of Zucker, Kerfoot, Matt Dumba, and many more, this will no longer be a team at the very bottom of the standings for the entire season. The tide is slowly turning, but when the team feels Guenther is ready, he’ll take that necessary step to advance his game. That could be this season or next season, but with Guenther and Cooley developing throughout the season, it will be a blast to watch.

Desert Is Blazing Hot With Guenther & Cooley

As with any first-round pick, the Coyotes are in great hands with Guenther and Cooley on the roster. The 2023-24 season should see them establish themselves on the roster permanently, making an impact for the foreseeable future. Both offer different skill sets and will likely contribute in different ways, but these two will hopefully make some noise when the Coyotes push for the Stanley Cup in the near future.