Coyotes Sign Matt Dumba to 1-Year Deal

The Arizona Coyotes have signed Matt Dumba to a 1-year, $4 million contract. The signing marks the 28-year-old right defenseman’s departure from the Minnesota Wild. Last season, Dumba scored just four goals and 10 assists for 14 points in 79 games. The 14 points were the lowest offensive production of his career, aside from the 2013-14 season when he played just 13 games as a rookie. Despite the decline in offense, Dumba brings the Coyotes a defenseman who can eat up minutes and will slide into the top four of their defensive pairings.

Matt Dumba, Minnesota Wild (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Originally drafted by the Wild in the first round, seventh overall at the 2012 NHL Entry Draft, Dumba spent the first 10 seasons of his NHL career in Minnesota. In 598 games played for the club, he had 79 goals and 159 assists for 238 points. He also was an alternate captain for the club during the past two seasons and will bring some leadership qualities into the Coyotes lineup. Dumba possesses good skating ability as well as a strong slapshot from the point. Expect him to join the power-play unit and regain some of his offensive form in Arizona.

Related: 2023 NHL Free Agent Tracker

Latest News & Highlights

During the 2017-18 season, it appeared that Dumba was on his way to becoming a potentially elite offensive defenseman as he posted a career-high 50 points with 14 goals and 36 assists in 82 games. However, it seems that Dumba peaked at an early age during that season, as his offensive numbers have been in decline ever since. Last season, he played with more of an edge to his game and picked up a career-high 81 penalty minutes.

Dumba’s Departure Leaves Void On Wild’s Blue Line

The Wild’s inability to re-sign Dumba will have a lasting effect on their roster, as they are left with a void in the top two defensive pairings that they will unlikely be able to fill from within. Expect the Wild to address the needs with a signing of their own as the offseason progresses. Although the Wild’s cap space limited them from bringing Dumba back into the fold, they should be able to find an adequate replacement for a much more team-friendly price than the former was commanding.

Matt Dumba, Minnesota Wild (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Brock Faber played well through his small sample size at the end of the season and into the playoffs. However, it remains to be seen if he can consistently provide the Wild with top-four minutes. The loss of Dumba also stings from a leadership perspective as they lose one of their alternate captains. As a member of the Hockey Diversity Alliance, he has been heavily involved in attempting to eradicate systematic racism and intolerance in hockey. While working with the Wild community, he envisioned creating a hockey camp that focused on diversity, and on Feb. 26, 2021, his vision became a reality with the Hockey Without Limits Camp. The camp hosted 120 young hockey players of various ethnicities.

Fit with the Coyotes

Despite his drop-off in offensive production, at just 28 years old, Dumba still has plenty to offer a young Coyotes team. While averaging 20:37 in ice time over his career, he will slot into their top two defensive pairings. He also brings a heavy shot that can be utilized on the power play.

Defensively, Dumba, at times, can be guilty of some questionable turnovers. However, his willingness to block shots and play with a level of physicality has made him one of the top available right defensemen available this summer. With the much-needed help on the blue line and the leadership qualities he will bring, this was a strong signing by the Coyotes.