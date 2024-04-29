Projected Lineups for the Stars vs Golden Knights – Game 4

The Dallas Stars take on the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena tonight for Game 4 of their first round series. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.

Western Conference First Round, Game 4

9:30 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSSW, ESPN, SN, TVAS

Vegas leads best-of-7 series 2-1

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Wyatt Johnston

Jamie Benn — Matt Duchene — Logan Stankoven

Evgenii Dadonov — Tyler Seguin — Joe Pavelski

Craig Smith — Sam Steel — Ty Dellandrea

Thomas Harley — Miro Heiskanen

Esa Lindell — Chris Tanev

Ryan Suter — Nils Lundkvist

Jake Oettinger

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Mavrik Bourque

Injured: Radek Faksa (undisclosed), Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Mason Marchment (undisclosed)

Status report

The Stars held an optional morning skate Monday.

Forwards Faksa and Marchment are game-time decisions.

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Jonathan Marchessault

Tomas Hertl — Chandler Stephenson — Mark Stone

Brett Howden — William Karlsson — Michael Amadio

William Carrier — Nicolas Roy — Keegan Kolesar

Noah Hanifin — Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Zach Whitecloud — Alec Martinez

Logan Thompson

Adin Hill

Scratched: Paul Cotter, Pavel Dorofeyev, Ben Hutton, Anthony Mantha

Injured: Nicolas Hague (lower body)

Status report

Karlsson did not participate in the morning skate but will play.

Amadio will play on the third line in place of Mantha.

