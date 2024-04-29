Projected Lineups for the Stars vs Golden Knights – Game 4

The Dallas Stars take on the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena tonight for Game 4 of their first round series. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.
(1C) STARS at (2WC) GOLDEN KNIGHTS
Western Conference First Round, Game 4
9:30 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSSW, ESPN, SN, TVAS
Vegas leads best-of-7 series 2-1
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Wyatt Johnston
Jamie Benn — Matt Duchene — Logan Stankoven
Evgenii Dadonov — Tyler Seguin — Joe Pavelski
Craig Smith — Sam Steel — Ty Dellandrea
Thomas Harley — Miro Heiskanen
Esa Lindell — Chris Tanev
Ryan Suter — Nils Lundkvist
Jake Oettinger
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: Mavrik Bourque
Injured: Radek Faksa (undisclosed), Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Mason Marchment (undisclosed)
Status report
- The Stars held an optional morning skate Monday.
- Forwards Faksa and Marchment are game-time decisions.
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Jonathan Marchessault
Tomas Hertl — Chandler Stephenson — Mark Stone
Brett Howden — William Karlsson — Michael Amadio
William Carrier — Nicolas Roy — Keegan Kolesar
Noah Hanifin — Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore
Zach Whitecloud — Alec Martinez
Logan Thompson
Adin Hill
Scratched: Paul Cotter, Pavel Dorofeyev, Ben Hutton, Anthony Mantha
Injured: Nicolas Hague (lower body)
Status report
- Karlsson did not participate in the morning skate but will play.
- Amadio will play on the third line in place of Mantha.
