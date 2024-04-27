3 Standout Stats From the Golden Knights’ Opening Playoff Games

The Vegas Golden Knights have gotten off to a great start in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, winning both games on the road against the Dallas Stars, taking a 2-0 series lead.

The Golden Knights have now won all five games against the Stars between the regular season and the playoffs this year, and will look to complete the sweep in Games 3 and 4 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Here are three standout stats through the opening two games of the postseason, and how they could end up being the biggest difference makers throughout the rest of the series.

112 Hits for the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights’ physical dominance has been a major factor separating these two teams. They out-hit the Stars 98-63 in their three regular season matchups and logged nearly 600 more hits than them throughout all 82 games (2,019-1,458). That advantage has carried over into the postseason, as the Golden Knights have out-hit the Stars 112-88 in the opening two games of the series.

A lot of their edge has come from the physical presence of the Golden Knights’ defensive core. They have four defensemen who are taller than 6-foot-3, and they are also the heaviest amongst playoff teams with an average weight of 214.6 pounds. This size advantage translates beyond hitting, with their reach giving them better ways to defend in the defensive zone with the structure that Bruce Cassidy has implemented over the past few seasons.

Alex Pietrangelo, Vegas Golden Knights (Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

However, it’s been a collective checking effort going beyond the Golden Knights’ big-bodied defensemen. Keegan Kolesar (13), William Carrier (11), Nic Roy (10), and Ivan Barbashev (10) lead the team and are all in double digits through two games, while Brett Howden (nine), Tomas Hertl (eight), Jack Eichel (seven), and Jonathan Marchessault (seven) aren’t far behind them.

There’s no tangible way to evaluate how it’s impacted the on-ice play, but the Stars have looked visibly worn down by the Golden Knights’ checking. This team is built for playoff hockey, and having everyone commit to the physical game will give them a chance to beat any opponent they face.

66.7% Power Play Percentage

While the Stars have managed to stay disciplined throughout the first two games of the series, the Golden Knights have taken advantage of the few man-advantages they’ve earned, converting on two of their three opportunities. It’s hard to read too much into the high percentage given the small sample size, but the way the overall process of the power play has looked is worth the excitement.

The personnel change has been the most noticeable difference, and it starts with Noah Hanifin, who has been quarterbacking the top unit while Shea Theodore and Alex Pietrangelo have shifted down to the second unit. While Theodore is a much more gifted offensive player, he can overcomplicate things in favor of finding the perfect shot.

Being too passive is exactly what hindered the Golden Knights’ power play throughout the regular season. With this change, Hanifin plays a much more simplified game and brings urgency to their offense. He’s always looking to get a puck towards the net, and both of their power play goals exemplified that trait perfectly. Hanifin picked up primary assists on both goals.

WELCOME BACK TO THE PLAYOFFS TOMAS HERTL 🐢 pic.twitter.com/vfjFkdRFGV — x-Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) April 23, 2024

It’s very unlikely that the Golden Knights will be able to sustain this level of production, but considering how much of a non-factor their special teams were in the regular season, this could be an encouraging sign for the games ahead.

.850 Save Percentage for Jake Oettinger

The Stars have done a good job of limiting the Golden Knights’ scoring chances at even strength, allowing just 15 shots in Game 1 despite giving up four goals. Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger had a much better showing in Game 2, stopping 23 of the 25 shots he faced, but they haven’t gotten the timely saves when they need them.

Unfortunately, poor playoff performances are becoming a pattern for Oettinger. Last season he finished with an .895 save percentage (SV%) and a 3.06 goals-against average (GAA) in the playoffs. In the Western Conference Final against the Golden Knights, he put up a .877 SV% and a 3.84 GAA in the six-game series. He’s been even worse through the opening two games of this series, as Oettinger currently has a .850 SV% and a 3.10 GAA.

There are many reasons why the Stars are down 0-2, but goaltending performances like this make it difficult for any team to make a series competitive.

Final Thoughts

Momentum swings are so important in the playoffs, and everything seems to be going the Golden Knights’ way through the first two games of the series. However, every team faces adversity in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and the Golden Knights’ biggest test is still yet to come.

The Stars finished at the top of the Central Division for a reason, and they definitely won’t be going down without a fight. As they prepare for Game 3 at home, the Golden Knights need to keep the momentum in their favor and not take their foot off the gas.