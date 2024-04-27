April 27 Hockey Birthdays: Krushelnyski, Batherson, Varlamov

On April 27, we celebrate the birthdays of 29 past and present NHL players. Today’s list includes a three-time Stanley Cup champion who was part of one of the most historic trades of all time, plus a young core member of the Ottawa Senators and a starting netminder for the New York Islanders. Let’s look at some names blowing out candles on birthday cakes today.

Mike Krushelnyski (1960)

Mike Krushelnyski is the only NHL player born on April 27 to have his name engraved on the Stanley Cup. A sixth-round pick (120th overall) in the 1979 Entry Draft, he began his 14-year professional hockey career with the Boston Bruins in 1981-82 at 21 years old. During his rookie season, he finished eighth in Calder Trophy voting and was eventually traded to the Edmonton Oilers in a one-for-one for Ken Linseman on June 21, 1984.

Luckily, Krushelnyski stumbled into the Oilers’ dynasty, winning the Stanley Cup in 1985, 1987, and 1988. His tenure with the franchise ended on Aug. 8, 1988, as he was part of one of the most shocking trades in NHL history, the Wayne Gretzky trade that sent The Great One to Los Angeles. He played briefly (156 games) in Hollywood before moving on to the Toronto Maple Leafs (1990-1994) before finishing his career with the Detroit Red Wings (1994-95). Krushelnyski scored 569 points with 241 goals in 897 games.

Drake Batherson (1998)

Drake Batherson turns 26 in 2024 and is a top-line winger for the Senators. As a fourth-round pick (121st overall) from the 2017 Entry Draft, he’s become an NHL regular who earned a six-year deal worth $4.97 million a season until 2026-27. Batherson is one of the many young skaters in the Ottawa lineup hoping to turn the franchise into contenders again.

After debuting at 20 in 2018-19, he had limited opportunities with the Senators, skating in only 43 games in two seasons and compiling 19 points. However, since earning a full-time role, he’s continued seeing his goal and point totals increase each season. Batherson’s career high was 17 goals, but in 2023-24, he came close to 30, finishing with 28. Moreover, in 2021-22, he collected 44 points before breaking through with 62 last season before a new career high of 66 this season.

Semyon Varlamov (1988)

Semyon Varlamov is living out any player’s dream by skating in the Stanley Cup Playoffs during their birthday. On his 36th birthday, he got the nod to start Game 4 of the New York Islanders first-round series against the Carolina Hurricanes. The 2023-24 season marks the sixth time the Russian netminder has played in the postseason, advancing to back-to-back Eastern Conference Finals in 2020 and 2021.

Semyon Varlamov, New York Islanders (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Initially a first-round draft pick from the 2006 Entry Draft for the Washington Capitals, Varlamov only skated for the club from 2008 to 2011 before relocating to the Colorado Avalanche, where he became an everyday starter. In eight seasons, he earned a 183-156-38 record in Denver before signing as a free agent with the Islanders in 2019. There, he’s been sharing the crease with a fellow countryman, Ilya Sorokin. In 611 games, Varlamov is 286-228-68.

