NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Golden Knights, Canucks

In today’s NHL rumors, why did the Toronto Maple Leafs push back the media avail with ownership and management? Is something going on behind the scenes that requires an extra day? Meanwhile, is there a chance that Mitch Marner will agree to a trade and start fresh? Jonathan Marchessault talks about his future with the Vegas Golden Knights and Thatcher Demko won’t be available to the Vancouver Canucks until Game 4 versus the Edmonton Oilers.

Maple Leafs Push Back Media Avail

According to Elliotte Friedman on the 32 Thoughts podcast, there is talk that the Maple Leafs are looking to change their management structure. At the same time, they’ve called a presser for Friday morning that includes Keith Pelley, Brendan Shanahan, and Brad Treliving. All three being there suggests all three will be back next season.

Brad Treliving, Toronto Maple Leafs (Andrew Francis Wallace/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

Friedman said he doesn’t believe the Leafs want a President of Hockey Operations anymore and suggested Treliving would report directly to Pelley (CEO). However, in the most recent podcast, he talked about why the media avail was pushed back to Friday. He notes (h/t to @tavkniesnythews for the quotes):

“I think I have a little bit of a better idea of why this week is unfolding as it is. You know, the players and Sheldon Keefe had their availability on Monday…I think Wednesday is an important day in terms of meeting and planning In the organization. I don’t know exactly who’s all going to be in this, I don’t know exactly when it’s all going to happen…but I do think Wednesday is a day where they’re really going to start to drill down on where things are going to go here over the next little while. I think you have to get over the emotion of the situation, everyone wanted to wait a couple of days but now it’s time to start moving everything forward.”

He noted that Tuesday was the Draft Lottery and the NHL didn’t want much to take away from the day. Also, Sheldon Keefe was inducted into the Brampton Sports Hall of Fame on Tuesday night and the Maple Leafs are very sensitive to that.

What About Mitch Marner’s Future?

Tons of talk surrounds the future of forward Mitch Marner. Friedman addressed that too and said:

Now you have to always be careful with this because we’re 24 to 48 hours after the emotion of a tough defeat, but I do think it’s possible that he will think about it. It doesn’t mean that he comes right out and tells the Leafs, ‘get me out of here.’ But I do think at least there will be a Marner collective, as in the people around him conversation about maybe is it better to go somewhere else?

If Marner doesn’t come to the Leafs and express that he’s open to moving on, the team could try to force the issue. They could tell Marner that he’s not going to get an extension and by signing elsewhere if he’s not traded there first, he won’t get the eighth year. Friedman said, “That’s what Toronto can do. If that’s what they want to do. Cause people are saying there’s nothing that Maple Leafs can do. That’s not true. They don’t have the hammer, but they have something and it’s that.”

Marchessault Talks Future With Golden Knights

Jonathan Marchessault was asked about his expectations for the offseason and if he wants to remain with the Vegas Golden Knights. The 33-year-old winger is pending UFA, but some tough money decisions need to be made. He should get a decent dump on his average annual value of $5 million on July 1.

He noted, “I’ve done everything I can to stay here… I know I’m a big part of this organization and team. I’ve proved that over the years.”. He added, “I’m pretty confident. I’d love to stay. This is my home. I’m part of the guys that started this. It’s the most proud thing I’ve ever done in my life.”

Demko Won’t Be Back Until Later in the Series vs. the Oilers

Vancouver Canucks’ netminder Thatcher Demko is likely out until at least Game 4 of the team’s second-round series against the Edmonton Oilers, according to Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli. Other sources suggest that you can’t necessarily believe everything that is out there when it comes to injury timelines because teams do their best to keep things quiet, but Demko has been ruled out for Game 1 and his absence could stretch out longer thanks to his lingering knee issue.

In Demko’s absence, rookie Arturs Silovs will start in Game 1. Silovs was solid against the Nashville Predators, recording a .938 save percentage, including a shutout performance in Game 6 to clinch the series.