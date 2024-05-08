Maple Leafs’ Friday Presser Will Determine Team’s Direction

The Toronto Maple Leafs are gearing up for a significant announcement on Friday. There is much speculation about the potential removal of head coach Sheldon Keefe. As Maple Leafs Sports and Entertainment CEO Keith Pelley, President Brendan Shanahan, and General Manager Brad Treliving prepare for a joint press conference, the spotlight is on Keefe’s future and the team’s postseason struggles under his leadership.

However, there’s also speculation about Shanahan’s future. There are some rumblings that he should not escape the axe. That said, since he’s scheduled to be at the meeting, he will likely remain with the team.

Sheldon Keefe Has Been a Solid Head Coach for the Maple Leafs

Regular-season success has been a hallmark of Keefe’s coaching tenure. In his time at the helm, the Maple Leafs have an impressive .607 winning percentage. However, their postseason performances have been tainted by disappointment, only advancing past the first round once.

Treliving’s decision here is critical, considering the team’s desire for postseason success. But a decision to remove him is expected because Keefe will not attend on Friday.

Sheldon Keefe, Head Coach of the Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

If Keefe is relieved of his duties, Treliving will have many coaching options to consider. While names like Craig Berube and Todd McLellan are in the spotlight, other coaches like Gerard Gallant and Jay Woodcroft are also in the mix. Joel Quenneville’s name has also popped up, but he has to get NHL clearance.

The decision regarding Keefe’s future will shape the Maple Leafs’ course for next season. Keefe failed to guide the Maple Leafs on a successful playoff run, and the decision to remove him will likely make fans exceedingly happy in the short term. The vocal ones have been more than clear. Last year, it was Kyle Dubas, and this year, it will be Keefe.

Unless there’s a huge surprise, Friday’s press conference is a done deal. Change is on the horizon in Toronto, and Keefe will be on his way out of town.

Evaluating Brendan Shanahan’s Legacy With the Maple Leafs

What about Shanahan’s future with the organization? There are questions about the rationale behind retaining him, especially considering the team’s lack of playoff success under his leadership.

With Shanahan at the top of the food chain for a decade, the Maple Leafs have managed only one playoff-round win. That’s a skimpy feat for a team in a city often hailed as hockey’s Mecca. Despite time to develop a winning franchise, the team kept running out of gas in the postseason.

Toronto Maple Leafs President Brendan Shanahan

(THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov)

In Shanahan’s time, he first brought in experienced hockey minds like GM Lou Lamoriello and head coach Mike Babcock. But neither could get the job done, and they were eventually removed. Second, he brought in newcomer Kyle Dubas as GM, who hired his old running mate in Keefe. Neither approach worked. Fans are impatient and frustrated with the long space between Stanley Cups and are questioning Shanahan’s ability to steer the team in the right direction.

Shanahan Made Improvements, but Have These Been Enough?

When Shanahan assumed his role in 2014, the Maple Leafs were far from a powerhouse organization. He made changes that gave the team opportunities every season, and they made significant strides under his leadership. But it isn’t enough. At the same time, franchises like the Vegas Golden Knights have thrived, winning numerous playoff rounds and even capturing a Stanley Cup.

The clamour for change is growing louder, and many argue that Shanahan’s time with the Maple Leafs has run its course. With a single playoff series victory in a decade, is there a need for a fresh perspective? Is a new leadership structure in the works? The upcoming press conference will shed light on Shanahan’s fate. However, two days before the event, logic would suggest that Shanahan stays and Keefe goes.

For many Maple Leafs fans, enough is enough. Will Keefe’s leaving placate the fanbase? The answer is likely yes—at least for this year. What happens next year is another story.

The Bottom Line: Maple Leafs Fans Will Be Only Partly Happy

Given the mood last season when the organization decided to run it back again, it’s unlikely that will happen again this season. While Keefe’s future as head coach seems doubtful, Shanahan is likely to see more time as president. He’ll have another chance to carry the team forward – at least one hopes it will be forward.

Friday’s press conference will clarify potential changes within the coaching staff and organizational structure as the Maple Leafs seek to address postseason shortcomings and reposition themselves for success. Many fans will be happy Keefe is gone, and many will be unhappy Shanahan remains.