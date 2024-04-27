Lightning’s Mikhail Sergachev Returning From Injury vs Panthers

In Game 4 of the Tampa Bay Lightning’s first-round series with the Florida Panthers, one in which they trail 3-0, a nice story is developing around defenseman Mikhail Sergachev. He suffered a significant injury on Feb. 7, 2024, having to be stretchered off of the ice.

Sergachev fractured his tibia and fibula in that game, and the surgery he got on it soon after meant it was unlikely for him to play hockey again in 2023-24. Despite that, he was on the ice for warmups on April 27 with Tampa Bay’s season on the line. He is set to play in the must-win contest.

Mikhail Sergachev is warming up for Tampa Bay ahead of Game 4👀



Sergachev had surgery on Feb. 8 to stabilize fractures to his left tibia and fibula. What a warrior. pic.twitter.com/GDGqJeFp4z — The Hockey Writers (@TheHockeyWriter) April 27, 2024

Hockey players are infamous for testing their bodies beyond where they should be in the playoffs, so just because Sergachev is playing does not mean he is 100 percent healthy. Regardless, being in a condition to play at all is really great news for the Lightning. Instead of Sergachev’s injury potentially lingering into the offseason if his team does end up being a first-round exit, he has all the time in the world to perfect his game.

Just 25 years of age, Sergachev is under contract with Tampa Bay through 2030-31. He is an essential player for their roster, so missing him for even just two months was tough. Slotting back in so soon is the ultimate showing of heart.

