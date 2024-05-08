Projected Lineups for the Oilers vs Canucks – Game 1

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena tonight for Game 1 of their second round series. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.
(2P) OILERS at (1P) CANUCKS
Western Conference Second Round, Game 1
10 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, SN360, ESPN
Oilers projected lineup
Mattias Janmark — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Leon Draisaitl — Evander Kane
Dylan Holloway — Ryan McLeod — Corey Perry
Warren Foegele — Derek Ryan — Connor Brown
Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse — Cody Ceci
Brett Kulak — Vincent Desharnais
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Philip Broberg, Jack Campbell, Sam Carrick, Ryan Fanti, Sam Gagner, Troy Stecher
Injured: Adam Henrique (undisclosed)
Status Report
- Henrique, a forward who moved to the top line at the start of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, won’t play Game 1 and is day to day.
- Janmark will move up from the fourth line, though Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said there will be a “committee” rotation used in that spot as the game goes on. Brown comes into the lineup after being a healthy scratch all five games of the first round.
Canucks projected lineup
Pius Suter — J.T. Miller — Brock Boeser
Nils Hoglander — Elias Pettersson — Ilya Mikheyev
Dakota Joshua — Elias Lindholm — Conor Garland
Phillip Di Giuseppe — Teddy Blueger — Sam Lafferty
Quinn Hughes — Filip Hronek
Carson Soucy — Tyler Myers
Nikita Zadorov — Ian Cole
Arturs Silovs
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Mark Friedman, Nils Aman, Noah Juulsen, Vasily Podkolzin, Nikita Tolopilo
Injured: Thatcher Demko (undisclosed)
Status report
- Pettersson missed practice on Tuesday with an illness but will play.
- Demko, a goalie injured late in Game 1 against the Nashville Predators in the first round, is skating but is still listed as week to week and it remains uncertain if he could return in the second round.
