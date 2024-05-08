Projected Lineups for the Oilers vs Canucks – Game 1

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena tonight for Game 1 of their second round series. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.

(2P) OILERS at (1P) CANUCKS

Western Conference Second Round, Game 1

10 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, SN360, ESPN

Oilers projected lineup

Mattias Janmark — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Leon Draisaitl — Evander Kane

Dylan Holloway — Ryan McLeod — Corey Perry

Warren Foegele — Derek Ryan — Connor Brown

Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse — Cody Ceci

Brett Kulak — Vincent Desharnais

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard



Scratched: Philip Broberg, Jack Campbell, Sam Carrick, Ryan Fanti, Sam Gagner, Troy Stecher

Injured: Adam Henrique (undisclosed)

Status Report

Henrique, a forward who moved to the top line at the start of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, won’t play Game 1 and is day to day.

Janmark will move up from the fourth line, though Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said there will be a “committee” rotation used in that spot as the game goes on. Brown comes into the lineup after being a healthy scratch all five games of the first round.

Canucks projected lineup

Pius Suter — J.T. Miller — Brock Boeser

Nils Hoglander — Elias Pettersson — Ilya Mikheyev

Dakota Joshua — Elias Lindholm — Conor Garland

Phillip Di Giuseppe — Teddy Blueger — Sam Lafferty

Quinn Hughes — Filip Hronek

Carson Soucy — Tyler Myers

Nikita Zadorov — Ian Cole

Arturs Silovs

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Mark Friedman, Nils Aman, Noah Juulsen, Vasily Podkolzin, Nikita Tolopilo

Injured: Thatcher Demko (undisclosed)

Status report

Pettersson missed practice on Tuesday with an illness but will play.

Demko, a goalie injured late in Game 1 against the Nashville Predators in the first round, is skating but is still listed as week to week and it remains uncertain if he could return in the second round.

