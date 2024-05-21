2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs Conference Finals Hub

The first two rounds of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs have come and gone with only four teams remaining. In Round 2, all four series went at least five games with the Vancouver Canucks/Edmonton Oilers series going the full seven. We also had five overtime games, including two that went to double OT. The four remaining teams are:
- Edmonton Oilers – looking to win their first Stanley Cup since 1990 and end Canada’s drought at 30 years.
- Dallas Stars – trying to reach the Stanley Cup Final after falling in the conference finals a year ago.
- New York Rangers – attempting to re-live the memories of the 1994 Stanley Cup team on the 30th anniversary.
- Florida Panthers – seeking their first Stanley Cup after reaching the Final a year ago and falling to the Vegas Golden Knights.
