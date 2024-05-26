3 Takeaways From Oilers’ 3-1 Loss to Stars in Game 2

The 2024 NHL Western Conference Final is now tied at one win a piece, after the Dallas Stars defeated the Edmonton Oilers 3-1 in Game 2 of the best-of-seven series at American Airlines Center on Saturday (May 25).

Related: Stars’ Marchment Clutch in Game 2 Win vs. Oilers

Mason Marchment scored the game-winner in the third period for the Stars, who sealed the deal with an empty net goal from Esa Lindell. The teams were tied 1-1 going into the third period, after Dallas forward Jamie Benn and Edmonton’s Connor Brown exchanged goals just 44 seconds apart in the opening stages of the game. Dallas got a 28-save performance from netminder Jake Oettinger. Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner made 22 stops.

The loss was Edmonton’s first since Game 5 of the second round against the Vancouver Canucks. Here are three trending factors that played a part in Edmonton losing Saturday’s tilt in Texas.

Stars Shut Down Edmonton’s Stars

Edmonton’s lineup includes the top four players on the points leaderboard in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, but Evan Bouchard, Leon Draisaitl, Connor McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins were all held pointless on Saturday.

Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

This was only the 10th time since Draisaitl and McDavid made their playoff debuts in 2017 that neither player picked up a point. Edmonton is now 2-8 in those games.

Game 2 marked the first time this postseason that Draisaitl failed to pick up at least one goal or one assist. The German forward’s streak of 13 straight games from the start of the playoffs with a point is tied for the fifth longest in NHL history.

McDavid, on the other hand, has been shut down far too often lately for a player that is considered the best of his era. In the last seven games, Edmonton’s captain has now been held pointless in four and has only one goal in that span.

Oilers’ Power Play Sputters

After getting just one power-play opportunity in Game 1, which went to double-overtime, the Oilers went 0-for-2 with the man advantage on Saturday. Following the 3-1 loss, McDavid was asked by media why it has been so difficult for the Oilers to draw penalties in the series thus far.

"I thought it was close all game long."



McDavid on tonight’s 3-1 loss to the Stars. @Enterprise | #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/7ScBQYpIxr — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) May 26, 2024

“That’s a good question, I don’t know,” said McDavid, who in very few words spoke volumes about his frustration. “Yeah, that’s a good question.”

The Oilers started the playoffs with power-play goals in nine straight games, going an incredible 14-for-30 with the man advantage over that stretch, but in the five games since, Edmonton has just one goal on 15 power-play opportunities.

Edmonton rode its explosive power-play earlier in the playoffs, but that was never sustainable. The longer the postseason run goes, there inevitably comes a point that the power-play cools off and the officials swallow their whistles. That time is now, and the team that excels at even strength is most likely the team that will advance to play for the Stanley Cup.

Edmonton Struggling Later in Games

At this time of year, where everything is tightly contested and teams are often separated by just one goal, five-on-five play is critical in the latter stages of the game, but the third period has not been a strong suit for the Oilers thus far in the 2024 NHL Playoffs.

After being outscored by two goals in the final frame on Saturday, Edmonton’s goal differential this series minus-three in the third period compared to plus-one over the first 40 minutes.

That’s on brand for the Oilers during these playoffs: over the first two periods, they have a cumulative combined total of 37 goals for and 22 goals against; but in the third period, Edmonton has 11 goals for and 15 goals against. Edmonton has been tied or had the lead in four of their five loses this postseason.

One trend that favours the Oilers is their recent success in series that are knotted up 1-1. In the McDavid/Draisaitl era, Edmonton has split the first two games of a best-of-seven series seven times and gone on to advance to the next round all but once.

The Oilers will look to retake the series lead when they host Dallas for Game 3 at Rogers Place on Monday (May 27). Puck drop is scheduled for just after 6:30 p.m. Mountain Time.