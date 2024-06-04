Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Cowan, Holmberg & Domi

As the Toronto Maple Leafs once again head into the offseason all too early, the team faces many choices that will undoubtedly shape the franchise’s future. In this edition of Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll look at three pivotal decisions that loom large in the minds of fans and analysts alike. From roster changes to strategic re-signings, the off-season promises to be a time of intense speculation and anticipation for Leafs Nation.

Here are three critical choices facing the franchise as it prepares for the next chapter in its quest for the Stanley Cup.

Item 1: Easton Cowan Exceeds Expectations – What About Next Season?

Easton Cowan’s 2024 campaign was a spectacular display of skill and resilience, exceeding even the most optimistic expectations for his first post-NHL draft year. Yet the final game – the Memorial Cup loss – was a letdown. Selected 28th overall by the Maple Leafs, Cowan dominated the Ontario Hockey League with the London Knights, earning both the Red Tilson Trophy as the league’s MVP and the Wayne Gretzky 99 Award as the playoff MVP. His speed and tenacity overwhelmed opponents, leading the Knights to the Memorial Cup Final.

Cowan nearly orchestrated a miraculous comeback in the dramatic final against the Saginaw Spirit. Trailing 3-0, he assisted on Kasper Halttunen’s second-period goal and scored himself in the third, helping the Knights tie the game 3-3. Despite his efforts, the Knights fell 4-3 after a last-minute goal by Saginaw.

Easton Cowan, London Knights (Natalie Shaver/OHL Images)

Cowan’s performance throughout the season and playoffs silenced critics and showcased his potential to become a fixture on the Maple Leafs’ roster as early as next fall. The Maple Leafs must make that choice during training camp.

Item 2: Pontus Holmberg Deserves a Regular Middle-Six Role in 2024-25

Pontus Holmberg has proven himself a valuable asset for the Maple Leafs, showcasing his versatility and reliability during the 2023-24 season. As a former sixth-round pick, he has exceeded expectations and solidified his place in the lineup.

Holmberg finished the 2023-24 season with seven goals and 17 points in 54 games. His performance at the World Championship for Sweden further highlighted his offensive capabilities, complementing his strong defensive play. Despite a slow start due to roster constraints, he made significant contributions once he found his footing.

Holmberg’s ability to adapt to different roles has been crucial. Primarily playing in a bottom-six role, he stepped up when needed. He even filled in on the top two lines during injuries. His flexibility makes him an essential depth player for the Leafs. His game is rooted in defense; he saw his time on the penalty kill increased by 51 seconds per game compared to his rookie season and demonstrated his physicality with 51 hits in 54 games. His defensive prowess and knack for being in the right position make him a reliable option for a middle-six role.

As the Maple Leafs prepare for the 2024-25 season, Holmberg’s balanced approach, combining defensive reliability with offensive potential, makes him a strong candidate for a regular middle-six role. His consistent play and ability to step up in various situations ensure he will contribute to the team’s success. Where will the team place him in the lineup as next season starts?

Item 3: Could Max Domi’s Agent Price Him Out of His Hometown?

I had hoped Max Domi would become a long-term Leafs regular. However, from what I’m hearing, his future with the team is uncertain, primarily due to the financial expectations set by his agent. Despite Domi’s contributions and desire to stay in Toronto, the numbers of his potential contract might not align with the team’s strategic priorities.

The Maple Leafs need to improve their goaltending and defense. Allocating too much money to Domi could limit their ability to address these critical areas. As always, the Maple Leafs must manage their salary cap space wisely to build a balanced and competitive roster. The question is, how badly does Domi want to stay in Toronto?

Current speculations push for terms that might be too steep for the Maple Leafs to accommodate. Given the solid group of young forwards anxious to move into middle-six positions, where does that leave an expensive, soon-to-be 30-year-old?

Investing heavily in forwards like Domi could hinder these necessary improvements. Balancing the roster is crucial for the team’s success in the upcoming season. I think it would be unfortunate if Domi’s agent priced him out of his hometown team. While his offensive skills — he had nine goals and 47 points this season — and versatility are valuable, the Maple Leafs must prioritize their broader strategic needs to remain competitive. Sadly, while retaining Domi would be helpful, it shouldn’t come at the expense of addressing weaknesses in the team’s lineup or get in the way of a younger player’s spot.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

As the offseason progresses, Maple Leafs’ general manager Brad Treliving faces crucial decisions that shape the team’s future. The fate of key players like Mitch Marner and John Tavares hangs in the balance, while the team’s defense begs for reinforcement, particularly on the right side. Additionally, goaltending poses a significant question mark, forcing a choice between youthful potential and established (and again, more expensive) experienced netminder.

There are no simple answers, but Treliving’s strategic moves in the coming weeks will define the Maple Leafs’ trajectory for the upcoming season.