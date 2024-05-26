Maxmilian Curran — 2024 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Maxmilian Curran

2023-24 Team: Tri-City Americans (WHL)

Date of Birth: Aug. 27, 2006

Place of Birth: Praha, Czechia

Height: 6-foot-3, Weight: 190 pounds

Shoots: Left

Position: Center

Draft eligibility: first-year draft-eligible

Rankings

Maxmilian Curran is a Czech forward who played for the Tri-City Americans in the Western Hockey League this past season, totaling five goals and 32 points in 40 games. He also appeared in 17 games for Czechia’s national team at the U18 level, totaling two goals and nine points.

Curran had an interesting stat line in the WHL. You might see it and think he’s a defenseman, but that isn’t the case. Based on that, it’s easy to tell that playmaking is the strength of his game. He sees the ice well and uses his vision to set up teammates for quality scoring chances. He’s not a flashy playmaker, but he gets the job done.

Another strength of Curran’s game is his two-way play. He’s responsible defensively and isn’t shy about backchecking, something you need as a center, especially since he projects to play a bottom-six role in the NHL. At 6-foot-3, 190 pounds, he has the frame to play a physical game if he so chooses.

Maxmilian Curran, Tri-City Americans (John Keller)

That is one part of his game that he needs to work on, though. Curran is a bit passive physically for someone who’s already 6-foot-3, 190 pounds. He’s usually one of the bigger players on the ice in the WHL. Becoming a more physical player could help elevate his game, so that’s something he needs to improve and that the team that drafts him needs to emphasize.

Another aspect of his game that Curran needs to work on is his shooting ability. While playmaking is his forte, he needs to improve his shot to have success once he turns pro. He’s admittedly a bit of a tough evaluation since he missed a good chunk of the season due to injury, but five goals translates to only nine in a full WHL season. There’s clearly work to do with his shot.

Curran is a developmental project. There’s no doubt about that. But he is one of the youngest players in the 2024 draft, with a late August birthdate. That’s not to say he’ll become a first-line center in the NHL, but he seems like the ideal value pick for some teams since he has plenty of room for development.

Maxmilian Curran — NHL Draft Projection

Where Curran goes in the draft is a bit of a mystery since he missed most of the second half of a season with an injury. I would guess a team selects him somewhere in the middle rounds and gives him more time in the WHL to work on his game.

Quotables

“…What the scouts love about Curran most is the elite vision, passing, and general playmaking ability. Curran is expected to be a late second or third-round pick this summer at the 2024 NHL Draft in Las Vegas and be a valuable player for Tri-City next season.” – Noah Johns, Northwest Sports Desk

“Maximilian Curran is a versatile forward who can play all three positions and on both the penalty kill and power play. He is a great playmaker and understands how to use his size to protect the puck from defenders.” – Adam Kierszenblat, The Hockey News

“A smart playmaker with a solid 6-foot-3 frame, Curran has drawn attention for his two-way play. He’s not flashy by any means, but the Tri-City Americans have counted on him in most situations. There’s some sleeper top-40 potential here as a forward with a solid pro skillset, potentially in a bottom-six role.” – Steven Ellis, Daily Faceoff

Strengths

Playmaking

Two-way game

Vision

Hockey sense

Versatility

Under Construction — Improvements to Make

Shooting ability

Using his size to his advantage

Compete level

NHL Potential

Curran likely projects to be a bottom-six playmaking forward who plays on the penalty kill in the NHL. His size suggests he’ll stick at center, but he’s versatile enough to play either wing position.

Risk/Reward

Risk: 2.5/5, Reward: 3.5/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense: 6.5/10, Defense: 6.5/10

Awards/Achievements

2023-24: Hlinka Gretzky Cup Silver Medal

Maxmilian Curran Stats