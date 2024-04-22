Maxin Massé — 2024 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Maxim Massé

2023-24 Team: Chicoutimi Saguenéens

Date of Birth: April 7, 2006

Place of Birth: Rimouski, Quebec, Canada

Height: 6-foot-1, Weight: 181 pounds

Shoots: R

Position: RW

Draft eligibility: first-year draft-eligible

Rankings

Maxim Massé is a Canadian forward who played for the Chicoutimi Saguéneens in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, totaling 36 goals and 75 points in 67 games. He also added three goals and six points in eight playoff games.

The first thing that stands out about Massé is his size. At 6-foot-1, 181 pounds, he was usually one of the bigger players on the ice in the QMJHL. He uses that size quite effectively, too. Massé is effective in one-on-one battles along the wall, but he uses his size best in high-danger areas. He consistently goes to the net front in the offensive zone and makes a living scoring goals around the crease.

Massé may have the makings of a power forward, but he has some skill, too. His slap shot is accurate, and he has an effective wrist shot that he gets through traffic. That’s something he uses to his advantage on the power play if he’s not around the net front.

And while Massé may be more of a goal-scorer, his playmaking is quite underrated. Part of that playmaking stems from having a good shot. On odd-man rushes, he can bait goalies into thinking he is shooting, but he will instead pass the puck to his counterpart for a goal.

Even when not on odd-man rushes, Massé’s playmaking impressed me. He makes crafty passes from behind the net into high-danger areas for his teammates, and he sometimes uses his shot to create rebound opportunities.

Another part of Massé’s game that stands out is his hockey sense in the offensive zone. He finds open space in the slot and high-danger areas and seems to know where the puck will be for scoring opportunities. That’s part of what makes him an effective player and why he could be a power forward at the pro level.

If there’s one area where Massé needs to improve, it’s his skating. He’s not a bad skater, but he doesn’t have the explosiveness or burst we see from many NHLers. His size might prevent him from being a high-end skater as he moves up the ranks, but he will need to get more explosive. The positive here is that his mechanics and stride seem solid, so there is potential for his skating to get better.

Maxim Massé — NHL Draft Projection

Most draft rankings have Massé at the tail end of the first or early second round. He was very productive in the QMJHL this season and has the size and skill set that will likely appeal to NHL general managers. I’d expect him to go off the board somewhere in the 25-40 range of the draft.

Quotables

“Massé possesses some impressive skills such as his puck-handling ability, a knack for winning battles along the boards, precise passing to ignite transitions while being a noticeable down low presence in the offensive zone. His hands allow him to control the puck in high-pressure situations, while his tenacity along the boards ensures puck possession, while showing decent playmaking and goal-scoring flashes…” – Sasha Lagarde, Dobber Prospects

Maxim Masse with the Chicoutimi Sagueneens (Image: Chicoutimi Sagueneens)

“Masse is a rarity in that he plays a near complete game, where he is relied upon in every situation from creating offense to killing penalties. His skating needs work, but his package of hockey sense, puck skill and willingness to compete in the hard areas of the ice gives him a legitimate chance to be a middle-six player at the NHL level.” – Rachel Doerrie, ESPN (From ‘2024 NHL mock draft: Projecting the first 32 picks’, ESPN – April 2, 2024).

“Masse is a big winger with an above-average shot and offensive skills. I was impressed by his deceptive, quick release, which seemed to cause problems for the opposing goaltender. He also showed great instincts in the offensive zone by finding open spots in the defensive coverage, enabling him to get many high-danger scoring opportunities.” – Nathaniel Duffett, FC Hockey

Strengths

Hockey sense in the offensive zone

Shot

Playmaking

Using his size effectively

Ability to find open space in high-danger areas

Under Construction — Improvements to Make

Adding more explosiveness to his skating

Getting stronger

NHL Potential

Massé has work to do, but there’s an intriguing skill set to work with, even though his skating needs to improve. He could be a middle-six winger in the NHL, and he wouldn’t necessarily be a traditional middle-six winger, as his game projects as more of a power forward rather than the speedy, skilled winger we see in today’s NHL.

Risk/Reward

Risk: 3.5/5, Reward: 4/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense: 8/10, Defense: 6.5/10

Awards/Achievements

Maxim Massé’s award and achievements for the 2022-23 season:

CHL All-Rookie Team

CHL Rookie of the Year

QMJHL All-Rookie Team

QMJHL Most Goals by Rookie (29)

QMJHL Most Points by Rookie (62)

QMJHL Offensive Rookie of the Year

QMJHL Rookie of the Year

He also captured a goal medal with Team Canada at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup in August 2023.

Maxim Massé Highlights

Maxim Massé Stats