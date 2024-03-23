Cayden Lindstrom – 2024 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Cayden Lindstrom

2023-24 Team: Medicine Hat Tigers (WHL)

Date of Birth: Feb, 03, 2006

Place of Birth: Chetwynd, BC, CAN

Ht: 6-foot-3 Wt: 210 pounds

Shoots: L

Position: C

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2024 first-year eligible

Rankings

The three S’s that teams absolutely covet with players are; speed, size and skill. Medicine Hat Tigers centreman Cayden Lindstrom utilizes those strengths to his game on a consistent basis.

Cayden Lindstrom, Medicine Hat Tigers (Photo by Jonathan Kozub/Getty Images)

Coming in at a towering 6-foot-3, 210 pounds, Lindstrom is an absolute force when he’s on the ice, displaying great strength and offensive awareness. He was on-pace for an impressive draft year production wise, as he had 26 goals and 46 points in 32 games. However, he has been sidelined with an upper body injury that has kept him out for some time, but it’s one that isn’t a concern for scouts as he’s still ranked high.

Lindstrom’s power forward-like game instantly takes over. He constantly shows the competitive nature and drive that makes him excel. Be it establishing a forecheck down low and battling along the boards, he’s constantly involved to win the puck over. Without the puck he has no problem laying the body and making a big open ice hit to show his presence.

Lindstrom utilizes his size to his advantage very well, getting the inside edge on defenders and has the strength to instantly push them off when dealing with sustained pressure and bully his way to the high danger area. His long reach and strong puck control allow him to maintain that space between him and defenders making it difficult to knock the puck off him. Combined that with his smooth skating stride when attacking the middle, he’s a dominant force. This goal really sums up his game.

Lindstrom’s vision is also at the forefront as he has the ability to identify his outlets and lanes very easily. He can be deceptive with his movements, fooling defenders moving in one direction and then executes quick cut backs to open things up for himself on the rush. He displays great foot speed and excellent edgework when evading pressure and creating space for himself.

When he’s in the offensive zone, he does whatever he can to push his way into the prime scoring areas and can crash the crease for second chance opportunities. He isn’t afraid to unleash his powerful shot and quick release, but he’s also a creative passer, showing off his developing playmaking skills and exposing cross seams to make quick passing plays in tight. Lindstrom can force plays at times and because he plays at such as fast pace, that can be a problem. Although, he makes up for it by recovering quickly and takes the time to regroup and assess his options.

Defensively, Lindstrom is just as effective as those same strengths allow him to be the first one on the back check, break up plays and regain possession to transition the other way. He’s strong in one-on-one coverage and keeps attackers to the outside taking time and space away from them when he closes in.

When a player of Lindstrom’s caliber comes around with his pace and strong skillset, it’s definitely going to get a lot of attention as it can translate to the NHL instantly.

Cayden Lindstrom- NHL Draft Projection

Coming into the season, Lindstrom was always viewed as a first-round selection. However, he has quickly shot up everyone’s list as the season progressed. There isn’t any doubt that Lindstrom can easily be a top-10 selection when the draft rolls around. However, given his skillset, it’s possible that he can be a top-five or even top-three selection as there would be plenty of teams that would love to have him.

Quotables

“Lindstrom is incredibly disruptive along the boards, competes hard on every puck, and does a lot of little things right. From his tendency to cut to the middle off the rush, to his hard back-checks, to his ability to take each puck in stride without needing to slow down, there are many details of his game that scream ‘NHL’”. – Hadi Kalakeche, Dobber Prospects

“Lindstrom has been an exciting prospect for years but added an extra layer to his game with improved skating and agility this season. It’s turned him into a really capable offensive talent, with his size dominating his work in the corners and low-slot, his shot making him a dangerous presence from anywhere on the ice, and his strong skating helping him get between the two spots much quicker than opponents.” – Gabe Foley, Recruit Scouting

“He can overpower guys. He passes the puck like a pro and he’s hard to play against. He’s even a better person. He can take criticism. He smiles. He’s excited to be at the rink. He knows where he wants to go, and he’s driven to his goals.” – Willie Desjardins, Medicine Hat Tigers head coach

Strengths

Uses size and strength to advantage

Work ethic and competitive motor

Smooth skating stride and edges

Powerful shot and release

Manipulates plays and situations very well

Under Construction- Improvements to Make

Continue to develop playmaking game

Can force plays at times when nothing is available

NHL Potential

As a result of his power-forward game, Lindstrom already possesses a lot qualities that can get him to the NHL sooner rather than later. He definitely has the potential and upside to be a top line centre, second line as a worst-case scenario. He easily takes control of a line and is the centre piece in any five-on-five or power play situation. He may not be an elite level player, but he definitely can be an impactful top line player.

Risk- Reward Analysis

Risk- 1/5, Reward 4.5/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense- 7.5/10, Defense 7/10

Awards/ Achievements

Lindstrom was a member of Team Canada that won gold at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup. He finished the tournament with three points in five games, scoring in the gold medal game.

Elite Prospects: Game Tap with Tony

Cayden Lindstrom stats

Videos

Another great shift here from Cayden Lindstrom. He catches the Vancouver players while backchecking and immediately turns the play around into a great scoring chance



I especially love the deceptive stick language and timing to make sure the pass gets through. High-end stuff pic.twitter.com/ffFTlajekD — Derek Neumeier (@Derek_N_NHL) November 12, 2023