NHL Rumors: Hurricanes, Maple Leafs, Red Wings, Senators, Devils

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Carolina Hurricanes are interested in signing Jake Guentzel but the forward is likely going to test free agency. Meanwhile, the Toronto Maple Leafs are looking to sign a possible extension with defenseman Joel Edmundson. The Detroit Red Wings are expected to talk to Patrick Kane’s agent this week, the Ottawa Senators made some coaching changes, and finally, the New Jersey Devils are willing to trade the No. 10 overall pick in this year’s NHL Entry Draft.

Guentzel to Test the UFA Market

Pierre LeBrun reports that Jake Guentzel wants to see what offers are out there for his services as a pending UFA. The plan isn’t to commit to the Hurricanes before July 1, even if he wouldn’t rule them out.

But all things being equal, it very much sounds as though the most likely outcome at this stage is Guentzel going to the July 1 market while at the same time keeping Carolina as an option. source – ‘Rumblings on the Oilers, Panthers, Mitch Marner, Jake Guentzel and more from the NHL combine’ – Pierre LeBrun – The Athletic – 06/03/2024

LeBrun argued that the Hurricanes have the advantage of being able to offer an eight-year contract, but Guentzel’s agent says the forward still wants to entertain offers from other teams. Guentzel will keep Carolina in mind, however.

Related: 4 Iffy Holland Moves That Helped Oilers Reach Stanley Cup Final

As for the latest on the Martin Necas trade speculation, Daily Faceoff‘s Frank Seravalli said when asked if the Hurricanes were motivated to make a trade: “Yeah, I don’t know if motivated is the right phrase but I would say that I wouldn’t be shocked to see him move by Saturday.

Maple Leafs Looking to Retain Edmundson

Darren Ferris is the agent for both Mitch Marner and Joel Edmundson. There isn’t much to report on Marner, other than he’s not submitting a trade list or asking to talk extension on July 1. That business might wait. But, when it comes to Edmundson, there’s mutual interest from the team and the player in getting an extension done.

Joel Edmundson, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

LeBrun writes, “Edmundson enjoyed playing for new Leafs coach Craig Berube with the St. Louis Blues, winning a Cup together in 2019, and that’s a factor to be sure.”

Patrick Kane to Talk to the Red Wings?

LeBrun noted that agent Pat Brisson, who represents pending UFA Patrick Kane, said Monday that he expects to meet up with GM Steve Yzerman this week. Kane is believed to be prioritizing sticking with the Red Wings over testing free agency. That said, it’s also believed he wants a multi-year deal.

It is also expected that Brisson will chat with Yzerman about Lucas Raymond via agent J.P. Barry.

Senators Add to Their Coaching Staff

The Ottawa Senators have officially hired Mike Yeo and Nolan Baumgartner as assistants. They’ll join Travis Green’s coaching staff, along with Daniel Alfredsson and Ben Sexton.

The #sens have officially hired Mike Yeo and Nolan Baumgartner as assistants on Travis Green's coaching staff. They join holdovers Daniel Alfredsson and Ben Sexton. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) June 4, 2024

Devils Open to Moving the No. 10 Pick

“If we feel it helps us now and in the foreseeable future, then, yes, I’m listening,” New Jersey general manager Tom Fitzgerald told NHL.com on Monday when asked if he was open to making a trade that includes their first-round selection in 2024. He added, “I haven’t gotten anything yet but the more I talk to teams, I say ‘Listen, I’m open to moving No. 10, but it’s going to have to be something (significant).'”

Fitzgerald confirmed that the team is looking to get better now and if trading the pick will help them do that, they will consider a deal versus sticking with the mindset: “That’s the mindset versus ‘Great, we have a top-10 pick and this kid is going to be fantastic when he’s 25 years old’.” He noted that they’ve all decided inside the organization that this is the year that they take their next step. “It has to be. Everybody, including myself, the players, staff, we’ve got to look in the mirror and say, ‘What’s going on here?’ I think you’re going to see a very motivated group.”

Sign up for our Daily NHL News & Rumors Substack newsletter