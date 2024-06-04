2024 Stanley Cup Final: Scoring Leaders & Conn Smythe Favorites

The two Stanley Cup combatants have now been decided. The Edmonton Oilers are set to face off against the Florida Panthers in what promises to be a thrilling series. With the Panthers being the most penalized team in the postseason and the Oilers boasting perhaps the best power play unit, the outcome is anyone’s guess. As we look forward to the Stanley Cup Final, the question of the Conn Smythe Trophy winner arises. Who could take home this prestigious award for either team?

The competition should be fierce. Recency bias and/or standout moments in the Final could significantly sway the decision. Will Connor McDavid‘s legacy or Aleksander Barkov‘s stellar two-way play win out? The betting line favors Barkov, but likely only if the Panthers win the series. A standout performance by several players during the Final could change everything. Only time will tell who will be crowned the Conn Smythe winner in this high-stakes postseason action.

The Conn Smythe Trophy Is One of the Most Significant Presented Each NHL Season

In the video below, the conversation turned to who might be favorites in the race for the Conn Smythe Trophy. It might be hockey’s most prestigious individual honor. As noted, McDavid and Barkov are probably the most obvious contenders for each team. Each presents a persuasive case for recognition.

McDavid stands out as the Oilers’ frontrunner, with his exceptional talent and name recognition solidifying his position. His performance could further cement his legacy as one of the greatest players of this generation, especially if the Oilers win it all. Despite earlier injury setbacks, his potential impact remains significant.

Teammate Leon Draisaitl’s standout contributions also complement McDavid’s excellence. In contrast, Zach Hyman emerges as a dark horse candidate. His goal-scoring ability has positioned him for a potential record-setting playoff performance. Should he deliver a standout showing in the Stanley Cup Final – like score a handful of goals, he could jump into serious Conn Smythe contention.

On the Panthers’ side, Barkov’s stellar two-way play and leadership throughout the playoffs strengthened his candidacy for the award. He has been amazingly consistent in his performance and has earned a respectable reputation within the league. That said, a huge performance by another Panthers skater could change the momentum of the Conn Smythe race.

Headed Into the Stanley Cup Final, Who Are Each Team’s Scoring Leaders?

Edmonton Oilers’ Key Scorers

Connor McDavid: McDavid has been a dominant force for the Oilers, leading the team in scoring with an impressive tally of 18 goals and eight assists, totaling 26 points in the playoffs. His ability to generate offense, shown by his 143 shots and a shooting percentage of 12.59%, has been crucial to the team’s success.

Zach Hyman, Leon Draisaitl, and Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers

(Photo by Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images)

Leon Draisaitl: Draisaitl has also been instrumental in the Oilers’ playoff run, contributing significantly with 10 goals and 18 assists, totaling 28 points. Despite a lower shooting percentage of 5.71%, his playmaking abilities and high shot volume (175 shots) have been factors in the team’s offensive production.

Evan Bouchard: As a defenseman, Bouchard has made a substantial impact from the blue line, netting six goals and providing 21 assists, totaling 27 points. His ability to generate scoring chances effectively, reflected in his shooting percentage of 18.18%, has added another dimension to the Oilers’ offensive arsenal.

Zach Hyman: Hyman has emerged as a critical contributor with his impressive goal-scoring prowess, scoring 14 goals and adding four assists for 18 points. He has been a valuable asset in the Oilers’ playoff success, with a shooting percentage of 23.68% and significant offensive output from 76 shots.

McDavid, Draisaitl, Bouchard, and Hyman have demonstrated exceptional skill and efficiency, driving the Oilers’ playoff success with their remarkable scoring performances.

Florida Panthers’ Key Scorers

Matthew Tkachuk: Tkachuk leads the Panthers in scoring with five goals and 14 assists, accumulating 19 points in the playoffs. His ability to create scoring opportunities, shown by his 46 shots and a shooting percentage of 10.87%, has been crucial in driving the team’s offensive efforts.

Carter Verhaeghe: Verhaeghe has been a standout performer for the Panthers, netting nine goals and assisting eight others for 17 points. He has been a dynamic presence on the ice, with an impressive shooting percentage of 31.03% and significant offensive output from just 29 shots.

Aleksander Barkov: Barkov has also made a significant impact, contributing six goals and 11 assists for 17 points. His ability to score efficiently is reflected in his shooting percentage of 16.22%. Combined with his leadership and two-way play, he’s been vital to the Panthers’ success in the playoffs.

Tkachuk, Verhaeghe, and Barkov have driven the Panthers’ offense throughout the playoffs, showing their scoring prowess and playmaking abilities.

As the Stanley Cup Final approaches, anticipating who will win the Conn Smythe Trophy should be exciting. With players like McDavid, Draisaitl, Hyman, and Barkov demonstrating their exceptional skills and leading their teams to the pinnacle of hockey success, the competition for the coveted award is intense.

Not only is the contest between Edmonton and Florida going to be tough, but the race to see who will win the Conn Smythe Trophy is also going to be interesting. There are a lot of fine candidates, and one of them will probably lead their team to a Stanley Cup victory. It’s going to be an exciting series.

Who will emerge as the championship team, and who will take home the Conn Smythe Trophy? Fans will soon watch this exciting battle unfold.