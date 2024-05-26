Canadiens Need to Make Room on NHL Roster for Prospects

The Montreal Canadiens rebuild is taking another step forward in 2024-25 season. For general manager Kent Hughes, the playoffs are no longer taboo to mention. He has made statements that he wants to see his team compete for a playoff position.

In a division as competitive as the Atlantic Division, Montreal has its work cut out for it. That being said, they have one of the deepest prospect pools with several players on their way up. But before that can happen, Hughes will need to be active this offseason.

Canadiens Next Wave

The Canadiens saw exponential growth from their young NHL players this past season. Nick Suzuki set career highs in goals (33) and points (77), Cole Caufield had a “down year” where he had a career high in goals (28) and points (65). Also, Juraj Slafkovsky had his first 20 goal season, and showed flashes of his potential as a star power forward. The more exciting part is that all three played in all 82 games last season, the first time in three seasons that Suzuki wasn’t alone with that stat.

Juraj Slafkovsky, Montreal Canadiens (Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Montreal finally has a legitimate top line. However, the team lacks scoring depth, and that is why Hughes will likely swing for the fences this summer for some added scoring. He’ll be using his depth in the prospect pool, but also, with four first round picks over the 2024 and 2025 drafts.

The Canadiens also have several young players that could be pushing for a top nine, maybe even a top-six role in the next year or two. Owen Beck, who is having a strong final season in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) is a one of their top two-way centers prospects. Meanwhile, Joshua Roy finished his rookie professional season as a regular on the Canadiens roster. Finally, Oliver Kapanen, who doesn’t have to sign his entry level contract (ELC) until June 2025, had a phenomenal year for KalPa in Liiga and was a star for Finland at the 2024 World Championships leading the team with six goals in eight games.

Then there are the young forwards in the American Hockey League (AHL) such as Emil Heineman who will be pushing hard to earn a roster spot in 2024-25. A wildcard is Sean Farrell, coming off a disappointing season, so he may not be in the mix for a roster spot at training camp, but could become an injury call-up. So with all the youth, on inexpensive deals, making room on the roster is important, not only for their progression, but also for the Canadiens’ salary cap management and planning.

Canadiens Logjam

As mentioned, there is a logjam at forward and that is before Hughes acquires an impactful top-six forward to help with the team’s scoring issues. The solution is simple, but not easy to implement. Tanner Pearson and Colin White are unrestricted free agents and unlikely to receive offers, thus opening two roster spots. But there are some contracts that would need to be moved to create space on the roster, but also under the salary cap.

Christian Dvorak

Christian Dvorak, the 28-year-old center has been plagued by injuries since he was acquired by Montreal in the 2021 offseason. Despite that recent history, there’s always a buyer looking for a reliable third line center who can play a penalty killing role. The value that he could fetch Hughes in a trade isn’t high, but the true value is the cap space provided.

Joel Armia

Joel Armia had a difficult start to the 2023-24 season, being demoted to the AHL out of camp. However, he took that setback in stride as he was an offensive catalyst in his short time with the Laval Rocket before being recalled. He then finished third on Montreal’s roster with 17 goals on the season, setting a nw career high.

Buffalo Sabres Carter Hutton gives up a goal to Montreal Canadiens forward Joel Armia (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

His play in the 2021 Playoffs that led to him signing his four-year $3.5 million per year deal is likely to be what anyone willing to trade for him would want most of all. A large, physical, puck-possession player always has value to a contender. His trade value, like Dvorak’s, won’t be high because of the cap hit, but his play this season made it much easier for Hughes to be able to make a deal where Montreal doesn’t have to retain salary.

Canadiens Trade Goals

Expectations for Canadiens fans need to be tempered. Hughes may have to “overpay” in any deal to add that much needed impact offensive player this summer. Montreal does have the assets to make that type of deal. They may also “lose” a trade, in that they take less than market value, or nothing at all, to move out some of their larger contracts. Some will point to Brendan Gallagher’s contract, which is the worst on the team in terms of statistical value, but remains immovable for now.

Fans will remember the work done by former GM Marc Bergevin, who seemed to win nearly every trade he made. However, the team was never a true Stanley Cup contender, despite the best efforts of their stars like Carey Price and Shea Weber as the team was missing key pieces to take them over the top. The goal is to build a contender, not to “win” a trade, but to trade to fill in the missing gaps that will help to advance the franchise towards becoming a contender.