How Oilers’ Penalty Kill Became a Playoff Game Changer

The Edmonton Oilers bounced back to defeat the Dallas Stars 5-2 in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final. The Oilers’ offense, which had been inconsistent in previous games, came alive. That said, the story of the game was the penalty kill, which is also quickly becoming the story of these playoffs for Edmonton.

Edmonton’s stellar penalty kill, which has been perfect throughout the series, added a short-handed goal on Wednesday night. That goal was a dagger against the Stars and a key contributor to the Oilers winning Game 4.

23 in a Row for the Oilers’ Penalty Kill

The Oilers’ penalty kill has now stopped 23 consecutive power plays, a feat that has significantly contributed to their playoff success. Wednesday night’s game saw Mattias Janmark score a crucial shorthanded goal from Connor Brown. Meanwhile, the Stars struggled to maintain possession in the offensive zone, with the Oilers’ penalty killers displaying exceptional stick work and relentless pressure. Frankly, the kill has incredible confidence that only seems to be growing.

Mattias Janmark, Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images)

Defenseman Mattias Ekholm highlighted the evolution of the team’s penalty kill during the playoffs, saying:

“We’ve built it over these playoffs. I feel like we have some momentum on our side. It makes you grow as a player and as a unit, and you can play a little bit bigger—a little bit freer. You can read plays, and I thought we did that again tonight.”

Ekholm’s sentiments were echoed by Leon Draisaitl, who praised the cohesive and combined efforts of the penalty-killing unit. “It is almost like they are controlling the rhythm of the power play, and that is very hard to do. They have been great, are very connected, and in sync,” Draisaitl remarked.

It’s Been Everyone Chipping In

The Oilers’ success on the penalty kill is not due to a few standout players but rather a collective effort from everyone tasked to take part. Several players, including Ekholm, Cody Ceci, Darnell Nurse, Sam Carrick, Vincent Desharnais, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Adam Henrique, Brown, Janmark, and Derek Ryan, have all contributed significantly. Despite frequent lineup changes, each player has seamlessly integrated into the penalty-killing role, maintaining a 93.2% success rate in the postseason.

Related: NHL Rumors: Oilers, Islanders, Golden Stars, Knights

Much of the credit for the Oilers’ penalty-killing prowess goes to assistant coach Mark Stuart, who has been instrumental in establishing and refining the team’s system. Under Stuart’s guidance, the players have bought into his strategy and executed it flawlessly. The penalty kill has become a surprising strength for a team historically known for its offensive firepower.

The victory in Game 4 was especially significant given the Oilers’ challenging start to the game. Their ability to rebound and secure a decisive win has provided a much-needed boost to the team’s morale.

Can the Oilers Keep Killing Penalties at This Rate?

As the series continues, the Oilers’ penalty kill will undoubtedly remain a focal point of conversation. In what feels like a battle between two teams that will inevitably go seven games, it could be a goal or two that makes all the difference in determining who advances.

The Oilers’ ability to neutralize the Stars’ power play and capitalize on shorthanded opportunities will be crucial in their quest to advance to the Stanley Cup Final. With the momentum now on their side and a proven track record of success on special teams, should they do so, the penalty kill should be given a ton of credit.

It will be hard to maintain the rate of success, but the fact this team has added another weapon beyond their power play is an incredible plus.