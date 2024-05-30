Utah’s Top Defense Targets at the 2024 NHL Draft

A year ago, heading into the 2023 NHL Draft, scouts and media raved about the forwards it contained, and rightfully so, as it was stacked with high-end talent. You had Connor Bedard, a generational player, alongside others such as Adam Fantilli, Matvei Michkov, and Leo Carlsson, a top four that could end up being one of the best of all time when it’s all said and done. That only tells half the story, as there were ample forwards throughout all seven rounds, which is why it was deemed forward-heavy.

The Arizona Coyotes ended up taking a defenseman, and that’s where Russian Dmitri Simashev comes into play. He was one of two defensemen taken in the top ten. Fast-forward to the present, heading to Las Vegas, Nevada; while there are plenty of forwards in Ivan Demidov, Macklin Celebrini, and Cayden Lindstrom, this draft has been tapped as defense-heavy, hosting many top prospects.

For general manager Bill Armstrong and Utah’s scouts, that’s a great thing, as they’ll have numerous options heading into the highly anticipated draft. Not only that, but each of the four defensemen we’ll discuss in this piece offers something different from each other that makes them that much more intriguing. Armstrong has a knack for drafting prospects outside the bubble, but we’ll see if he does that with these four players potentially on the board this time.

Anton Silayev

Anton Silayev is undoubtedly the most intriguing prospect in the entire draft, and there are a few reasons why. Of course, the first trait that’ll be discussed is his height; where he stands at 6-foot-7, easily towering over opponents all across the ice. If you’ve tracked how Armstrong likes to draft, he favors height, and Silayev offers that and then some – this season, playing in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) with the Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod, where he notched three goals and 11 points in 63 games.

Most of his offense came within the first couple weeks of the KHL season, and then his production dropped off drastically. But that’s not his game. His game is the definition of a stay-at-home defenseman, where he can easily use his reach to change the dynamic of plays. Like most players in the KHL, Silayev has a contract with Torpedo lasting until the 2026-27 season, making him 20 years old before he’s eligible to sign an NHL contract.

“The 6-foot-7 blueliner is averaging just under 20 minutes a night while blocking shots, landing hits and showing off great skating for his size. From talking to scouts recently, they think he’s the next Victor Hedman. That’s quite the praise and a reason why many have him as the first defenseman taken this year.” – Steven Ellis, Daily Faceoff

Silayev could go as high as two to the Chicago Blackhawks, but he could also fall into Utah’s lap at six.

Sam Dickinson

While it’s a coin toss whether Silayev will be available at sixth overall, Sam Dickinson will likely be available come time Utah is on the clock. He stands in at 6-foot-2 and represents everything you want in a two-way defenseman, especially at his young age. This season in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) with the London Knights, he recorded 18 goals and 70 points in 68 games, just over a point per game.

Out of all the defensemen in this class, if there’s one that has the highest defensive IQ, it may very well be Dickinson. When he’s in the zone, he rarely makes any mistakes and is exceptionally smooth on his skates, allowing him to maneuver quickly up and down the ice. Given his frame, he’s also not afraid to use his body, which saw him become much more physical throughout this season. While sometimes defensemen like Dickinson have an average shot, that’s not the case here, as he has one of the better shots in the draft.

“Dickinson routinely kills plays, especially in transition. Players have a difficult time gaining the zone against him as he’s got the feet to stay with almost anyone, combined with the ideal length, reach, and stick work to knock pucks away. He’s tough and physical in his own end and ties up players in front of his net.” – Jordan Harris, Dobber Prospects

Dickinson has first-pairing potential written all over him, and Utah would have another elite prospect in the pipeline if they were to draft him.

Zeev Buium

In my recent three-round mock draft for Utah, plenty of players were considered at sixth overall, as there should be. There are so many different play styles, but out of them all, Zeev Buium stood out the most. The last time the Coyotes had a true offensive threat on the backend was when they had Oliver Ekman-Larsson, so it’s been a while. Buium played in the NCAA with Denver University this past season, where he was a point-producer, recording 11 goals and 50 points in 42 games.

Scouts and analysts knew he’d be good this season, but they didn’t know he’d be this good; it was an unreal freshman season. He showed everything any scout/team wants to see in a player like himself: cool, calm, and collected with the puck, especially when on a fast-paced team like Denver. Buium is probably the best at creating chances in this draft; whenever he’s on the ice, something is happening, which could be a bad thing as a defenseman, but for Buium, it’s a good thing.

“The ability to create space and evade pressure at the point is an important trait for any defender looking to impact the offensive side of the game, and it’s an area where Buium subtly excels. He sets up opponents by feinting a stride to one side and then shifting his weight to quickly accelerate the other way. His puckhandling isn’t flashy with noticeable dekes, but he has displayed the ability to open the blade of his stick to indicate he plans on going in one direction before attacking the opponent’s heels once they make their move.” – Tony Ferrari, The Hockey News

Buium would add a prospect the Coyotes/Utah have never had in their system before, and he’d be a force to be reckoned with on the blue line for years to come.

Zayne Parekh

The search for the next Cale Makar or Quinn Hughes has been ongoing since they made an impact on their respective teams and the league. Nobody enjoys playing against players like those two, who can join the rush in a flash and defend equally as well. If there is anyone who matches that profile, it’s definitely Zayne Parekh, who had a fantastic season in the OHL with the Saginaw Spirit. In 66 games, he put up 33 goals and 96 points, which is bonkers considering he’s a defenseman and just 18 years old.

On the offensive side of the puck, no one is better than Parekh; nobody even comes close. His shot is unmatched, and the 33 goals this season speak for themselves, as he could get just about anything through traffic. While his offensive traits are through the roof, his defensive game occasionally has some holes, resulting in turnovers or mismanaging the puck. Those are issues that he can work on next season and when he reaches the NHL.

“Zayne Parekh is one of the better puck-moving defensemen in the 2024 NHL Draft class. He loves to take advantage of tight passing lanes when on the rush and pressure intensifies. Parekh will complete outlet and stretch passes underneath the stick of the attacker with ease. When off puck but his team has possession of the puck, Parekh loves to jump into the rush and provide his teammates with a passing option up ice.” – Josh Tessler, SMAHT Recruiting

Parekh is an interesting prospect with unreal upside, but if Armstrong pulls the trigger, it is up to him and the scouts.

Options at Defense Are Rich

On the NHL roster, it’s clear that Utah needs abundant help. Outside of Micheal Kesselring, Sean Durzi, and J.J. Moser, they need help on the blue line, and by adding an elite-level prospect with pick six at the NHL Draft, they ensure their future with one. Whether it’s Buium or Parekh or one of the other two defensemen listed, adding one of these prospects will do wonders for them in the future. Though each player’s development path is different, how long it takes until they arrive in the NHL is unknown, but it’ll be worth the wait.