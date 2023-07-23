Bill Armstrong’s 4 Biggest Decisions as Coyotes’ GM

Throughout the years, the Arizona Coyotes have had some pretty rough times, and that’s ultimately due to poor decisions by the general manager (GM). Whether it’s trading pieces that shouldn’t be moved or making mediocre draft selections, current GM Bill Armstrong has a chance to change that. Since being hired in 2020, he has made plenty of impactful decisions that look to bring a bright future to the desert. With that being said, here are Armstrong’s four biggest decisions as Coyotes GM.

Drafting Logan Cooley Over Shane Wright

The Coyotes took on the rebuild at full speed during the 2021-22 season with multiple bad contracts as they were chasing the number one overall selection. The consensus was that the Ontario, Canada native, Shane Wright, would be taken first overall; that was until the Montreal Canadians took Juraj Slafkovsky. This was a game-changer for several teams, including the Coyotes. When they were on the clock, they had the chance to take Wright, many of whom thought was the best player in the draft; however, Armstrong opted for the dynamic Logan Cooley.

Logan Cooley, University of Minnesota (University of Minnesota Athletics)

The Pittsburgh native hasn’t shied away from big moments early in his career. During his 2022-23 campaign with the University of Minnesota, he notched 22 goals and 60 points in 39 games and was a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award. He also put on a show at the World Juniors, registering seven goals and 14 points in seven games. Many questioned this pick at the time due to Wright falling in Armstrong’s lap, but now that the 2022 NHL Draft is all set in stone, it looks like they made the correct decision drafting Cooley.

Trading Captain Oliver Ekman-Larsson

When Armstrong took over, it was clear a rebuild was on the horizon, and some moves weren’t as easy as others. Trading longtime Coyotes like Christian Dvorak and Darcy Kuemper were hard pills to swallow, especially for the fanbase. Yet on July 23, 2021, Armstrong and company traded captain Oliver Ekman-Larsson along with Conor Garland to the Vancouver Canucks.

Although, trading the two gave the team one of its best prospects in Dylan Guenther. He was taken ninth overall in the 2021 NHL Draft, a pick that previously belonged to the Canucks. They also acquired forwards Jay Beagle, Loui Eriksson, Antoine Roussel, a 2022 second-round pick, and finally, a 2023 seventh-round selection. Armstrong signaled with this trade that a new chapter was opening as the team ventured into a rebuild. With the news of the Canucks buying out Ekman-Larsson, it’s fair to say Armstrong came away a winner on one of his first significant trades as GM.

Claiming Jusso Valimaki and Connor Ingram off Waivers

There have been plenty of great waiver wire pickups through the years, but Armstrong may have gotten some of the best during the 2022-23 season. In just two days, the Coyotes were able to come away with two young players that could help the rebuild, Jusso Valimaki and Connor Ingram. Both players saw themselves come back to their original form and thrive under head coach Andre Tourigny. Armstrong liked what he saw, which resulted in Ingram and Valimaki receiving extensions.

During Valimaki’s first year with the Coyotes, he recorded four goals and 34 points in 78 games, which was the most on the team among defensemen. With the team’s impending lack of defensive talent in the pipeline, it’s reassuring to have a player like Valimaki on the roster.

Ingram, who is only 26 years old, showed lots of promise in his first year wearing the Kachina. The 6-foot-2 netminder boasted a save percentage (SV%) of .907 and a goals-against average (GAA) of 3.37, which was great, all things considered. These two look to be waiver-wire steals as Armstrong continues to build the team with young talent.

Taking Two Russians in the First Round of the 2023 NHL Draft

Armstrong and company had a chance to make a paramount impact on the team’s success down the road at the 2023 NHL Draft, and they certainly did that. When they were on the clock at sixth overall, many thought it would be a particular Russian in Matvei Michkov. However, that was far from the truth as they shocked the hockey world by taking defenseman Dmitri Simashev from the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL). He was projected to go as far as the late first round, so this selection shocked many people.

Daniil But and Dmitri Simashev, Arizona Coyotes (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The surprises didn’t stop there as they then took Simashev’s teammate, Daniil But, with their second first-round pick. Both stand above 6-foot-4, which is a nod to Armstrong’s desire to be a bigger and stronger team across all positions. Taking two players where an ongoing war is taking place raised plenty of eyebrows, as well as their Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) contracts, but despite the risks, Armstrong and the rest of the staff got their guys.

Excellent Start To Armstrong’s Career As a General Manager

Armstrong has pulled many rabbits out of his hat during the past three seasons with the Coyotes, surprising many people with some of his decisions. Nevertheless, it’s fair to say all of these moves will ultimately benefit the Coyotes down the road, with light being seen at the end of the tunnel. The future of this team looks brighter than ever under Armstrong, who has completely rectified the mistakes made under previous GM John Chayka.