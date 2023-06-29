Arizona Coyotes Draft Daniil But 12th Overall

With the 12th pick of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, the Arizona Coyotes have selected Daniil But from Loko Yaroslavl of Russia’s Junior Hockey League (MHL)

About Daniil But

The first thing fans will notice of Daniil But is his exceptional size, standing at 6-foot-5 and weighing in just a pinch over 200 pounds, but it shouldn’t be the only thing. But possesses a combination of decent speed and skating with exceptional stickhandling and vision on the ice. He’s been known to thread the needle, finding passing lanes when there shouldn’t be any, while also handling receptions with ease. His wrist shot is both hard and accurate, and But knows how to release it as quickly as possible.

But put up wonderful numbers in the MHL, finishing as a point-per-game player and registering nine points in seven playoff games. His work on the ice earned him a call-up to the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) where he scored two goals in 15 games despite minimal ice time. Dressing for the KHL club next season as an 18-year-old should change that, and But should have plenty of potential to showcase his offensive tools.

THW Prospect Profile Excerpt

“But is one of the larger players in the entire draft class standing at 6-foot-5 despite just turning 18 in February. He has the size that NHL general managers dream of, and he has great puck skills and shooting mechanics for a player of his size. However, his skating is a bit sub-par at the moment, as is common for taller players, and might hold him back from ultimately reaching his full potential in the NHL someday.

“But’s shot is heavy, a symptom of his raw strength and his shooting mechanics, and he can even be seen pulling the puck towards his skates in the moment before shooting to change the angle and make the opposing goalie’s life even tougher. The power and cleverness to his release make it clear that his shot will be an NHL-caliber weapon, especially as a finisher on the powerplay. Despite being so much bigger than the vast majority of his competition in the Russian junior leagues, But isn’t the most adept physical player, though I think it’s fair to assume he’ll become more comfortable with his large frame once he stops growing.

“He’s got solid puck skills, and is capable of driving to the middle of the ice off the boards, a very useful skill in today’s NHL. But is also a faster skater than one might expect considering his size, and can be difficult to stop once he gets up to speed. The problem is how long it takes for him to accelerate adequately, making him dangerous in situations where he’s afforded plenty of open ice, and significantly less so when there’s traffic immediately in front of him.

“But has played 32 MHL games so far this season, scoring 18 goals and 32 points along the way. He earned a callup to his team’s KHL squad, scoring his first two professional goals in 15 games of action where he saw minimal ice-time as is common for teenage players in Europe. Just the fact that he was in the lineup for the third place team in the KHL is impressive, showing that the organization values his development as well as his skill and size.”

How This Affects the Coyotes’ Plans

But is set to play for Lokomotiv Yaroslavl in the 2023-24 season and can’t consider a move to North America until 2025 at the earliest, when his KHL contract comes to an end. As with any Russian prospect, uncertainty is in the air regarding whether he’ll make that jump as the conflict in Ukraine continues and Russia holds their younger players very close to home. If But can make that transition over to the NHL, his powerhouse offensive play and size will bode well for success, and the Coyotes are certainly holding out hope that the risk of taking him at the 12th pick is worth the reward.