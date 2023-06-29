Buffalo Sabres Draft Zach Benson 13th Overall

With the 13th pick of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, the Buffalo Sabres have selected Zach Benson from the Winnipeg Ice of the Western Hockey League (WHL)

About Zach Benson

Zach Benson is one of the top players in the entire 2023 NHL Draft Class. An elite passer with a high motor, Benson is a player who excels at creating offensive opportunities for his team. His vision and ability to be proactive on both sides of the ice make him an intriguing prospect.

Benson has a knack for creating space and finding open passing lanes with consistency. To say that he attacks the high-danger areas of the ice would be accurate, but also potentially an understatement given his track record. Strong edgework, puckhandling and defensive efforts make him a high-ceiling player who projects to fit in well at the pro level.

THW Prospect Profile Excerpt

“Zach Benson is one of the most underrated forwards in this draft class. He was second in Western Hockey League scoring amongst draft-eligible players behind some guy named Connor Bedard. In 60 games played he totalled 36 goals and 62 assists for 98 points. In any of the three previous draft classes, he would have been a candidate for first overall.

“Benson has a motor without an off switch in sight. He’s engaged in the defensive zone, moving to wherever the puck is. He is intense and competitive, which should make him an attractive player to bring into any organization. His intensity and drive fuel his ability to win virtually every puck battle that he is a part of.

Zach Benson, Winnipeg ICE (Bob Frid/CHL)

“Benson is an elite passer with incredible vision. He can seamlessly thread the needle with his crisp 10-foot passes. He can see plays three to four steps before they happen. He is one of the smartest players in this draft class. He uses that intelligence on both sides of the puck. He creates chances that lead to scoring opportunities.

“Benson has the floor of a Zach Hyman and the ceiling of a Mitch Marner. Depending on how the team selecting him decides to develop and deploy him, either of those outcomes is equally possible. His edgework is reminiscent of Marner; very agile and able to escape pressure through weaving rather than runaway speed.”

How This Affects the Sabres’ Plans

The Sabres were able to select a player many had ranked as a top-10 and even top-5 talent with the 13th overall pick. Benson has the ability to step into the Sabres lineup, whenever that jump may take place, and be as skilled a player as the team has to work with. This is saying something, too, considering the high-end skilled players they’ve accumulated in recent years.

Benson will also start his career with a bit of a chip on his shoulder after falling outside of the top-10 of the 2023 Draft. Still, in a year filled with so much talent at the top end of the Draft Class, it’s not entirely surprising to see a player with his upside slide down the board a little bit. For the Sabres, this was a homerun pick as far as value is concerned, and Benson could be a big-time addition to the team in the near future.