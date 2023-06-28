2023 NHL Draft: Live Tracker

by

After months of anticipation, the 2023 NHL Entry Draft has finally arrived. This year’s draft is being held in Nashville, Tennessee where prospects, fans, media, and NHL teams have all gathered as we usher in the next group of great NHL players.

2023 NHL Entry Draft Guide Connor Bedard and Adam Fantilli Banner

While there were still arguments in the Fall, we have had a clear first overall pick in Connor Bedard ever since his record-breaking showing for Team Canada at the 2023 World Junior Championship in December/January. While there isn’t likely to be much intrigue at first overall like there was last year, the rest of the top-five picks (and maybe even the top-10) should provide plenty of drama with questions remaining about how high Russian phenom Matvei Michkov will be selected.

Related: 2023 NHL Draft Guide

As we have done in previous years, the Live Draft Tracker is back at The Hockey Writers. The tracker will be updated after each and every pick throughout the first and second days of the draft (all seven round!). Be sure to check back regularly to see which prospects go to your favourite NHL team.

Make sure to refresh (F5 or CMD + R) throughout the event to see the most recent updates

First Round

PickTeamPositionPlayerJunior Team
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18jets logo 100 2011 - present
19
20Seattle Kraken Primary Logo
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30hurricanes logo 1997 - present
31
32

Second Round

PickTeamPositionPlayerJunior Team
33
34
35
36
37
38
39
40
41
42
43
44
45
46
47
48
49
50Seattle Kraken Primary Logo
51
52Seattle Kraken Primary Logo
53
54
55
56
57Seattle Kraken Primary Logo
58
59
60
61
62hurricanes logo 1997 - present
63
64

Third Round

PickTeamPositionPlayerJunior Team
65
66
67
68
69
70
71hurricanes logo 1997 - present
72
73
74
75
76
77
78
79
80
81
82jets logo 100 2011 - present
83
84Seattle Kraken Primary Logo
85
86
87
88
89
90
91
92
93
94
95
96

Fourth Round

PickTeamPositionPlayerJunior Team
97
98
99
100
101
102
103
104
105
106
107
108
109
110
111
112
113
114
115
116Seattle Kraken Primary Logo
117
118
119
120
121
122
123
124
125
126hurricanes logo 1997 - present
127
128

Fifth Round

PickTeamPositionPlayerJunior Team
129
130
131
132
133
134
135
136
137
138
139hurricanes logo 1997 - present
140
141
142
143
144
145
146jets logo 100 2011 - present
147
148Seattle Kraken Primary Logo
149
150
151jets logo 100 2011 - present
152
153
154
155
156
157
158hurricanes logo 1997 - present
159
160

Sixth Round

PickTeamPositionPlayerJunior Team
161
162
163hurricanes logo 1997 - present
164
165
166
167
168Seattle Kraken Primary Logo
169
170
171
172
173
174
175
176
177
178
179
180Seattle Kraken Primary Logo
181
182
183
184
185
186
187
188
189
190hurricanes logo 1997 - present
191
192

Seventh Round

PickTeamPositionPlayerJunior Team
193
194
195
196
197
198
199
200
201
202
203
204
205
206
207
208
209
210jets logo 100 2011 - present
211
212 Seattle Kraken Primary Logo
213
214
215
216
217
218
219
220
221
222hurricanes logo 1997 - present
223
224

Latest News & Highlights