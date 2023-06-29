Seattle Kraken Draft Oscar Fisker Mølgaard 52nd Overall

With the 52nd pick of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, the Seattle Kraken have selected Oscar Fisker Mølgaard from HV71 Jonkoping of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL)

About Oscar Fisker Mølgaard

Oscar Fisker Mølgaard is a strong stick-handler who has the ability to dangle with finesse while playing a responsible puck-protection game. His effort level is second to none and his ability to contribute without the puck on his stick is noticeable from shift to shift.

Related: 2023 NHL Draft: Live Tracker

With a very solid defensive foundation and good instincts on both sides of the ice, Fisker Mølgaard is a player in his draft class who exhibits a lot of tools to be an effective player, but it’s unknown just how high of a ceiling he has. A high floor and an unknown ceiling that doesn’t project to be very high make him a player who will probably need to show a little more in the coming years before eventually making the jump to the NHL.

THW Prospect Profile Excerpt

“Oscar Fisker Mølgaard is one of the 2023 Draft’s biggest risers to this point, going from relative obscurity just a few short months ago to now creeping closer and closer to being a first round pick. Fisker Mølgaard’s game is defined by his hockey IQ and his high compete level, which have combined to land him a legitimate role in the SHL this season as a teenager bouncing between the second and third line for HV71.

2023 Nashville NHL Draft (The Hockey Writers)

“It’s not common for draft year players to earn a full time spot in the SHL, especially prospects who aren’t considered to be star-level talents. Fisker Mølgaard’s rise this year is a testament to his work ethic and his maturity, as both are required for such a young player to succeed in the SHL.

“Fisker Mølgaard is not the most dangerous shooter in the world (far from it), but his play produces offense simply by maintaining possession for his team and keeping the puck away from his opponents. Despite having a light frame at the moment, he is quite good at maintaining control of the puck through contact and has shown good hands in traffic. Fisker Mølgaard is a great off-puck player on both defense and offense, showing great instincts when tracking opposing forwards in his own zone. He has shown glimpses of NHL-caliber offense, with the IQ and playmaking of a middle-six winger, but those glimpses haven’t been consistent.

Related: 2023 NHL Draft Guide

“Fisker Mølgaard’s game and his recent rise remind me a lot of Marco Kasper in the 2022 Draft. Both players moved to Sweden at a young age (Fisker Mølgaard from Denmark and Kasper from Austria) to play against better competition and work their way toward the NHL draft. Both players were applauded for their high effort and maturity, affording them a serious role in the SHL as a draft eligible player where they gained attention through their smart, defensive style while questions remained about their ultimate offensive potential. Kasper has since shattered all expectations of him offensively and has already made his NHL debut, so I’m not prepared to doubt Fisker Mølgaard any time soon either.”

Full player profile can be found here.

How This Affects the Kraken’s Plans

It’s unclear how Fisker Mølgaard will project to play at the next level; his skillset means he probably has the floor of an NHL player in some capacity, but with more work, he could prove to earn a spot over other players in the Kraken system one day. This is a player who will take some time to flourish to really see what he projects to be and how he can affect the team’s game plan.

The Kraken were able to draft a few players in the second round of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, meaning Fisker Mølgaard has the chance to develop alongside some of his Draft Classmates as they look to become full-time NHL players.