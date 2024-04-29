Seattle Kraken Fire Head Coach Dave Hakstol

There is news out of Seattle today as the Seattle Kraken have announced that they will be making a coaching change and are relieving Dave Hakstol of his duties as head coach. The Kraken missed the playoffs this season with an underwhelming 34-35-13 record en route to a sixth-place finish in the Pacific Division.

The Kraken, who have only been in the league since the 2021-22 season, have made the playoffs once in franchise history over three seasons. Hakstol finishes his time with the Kraken with a record of 107-112-27, having been behind the bench for 246 games.

General Manager Ron Francis thanked Hakstol for his hard work and dedication to the Kraken franchise over the past three seasons and mentioned that it wasn’t easy to make this decision, but they believe it is a necessary step to help ensure that their team continues to improve and evolve.

The team has also announced that Francis will begin the search for a new head coach immediately. The team will be looking to become more competitive and are seemingly putting hope in the fact that a coaching change will allow them to start making the proper changes to start making a push for the playoffs next season.

