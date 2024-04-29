April 29 Hockey Birthdays: Toews, Joseph, Jarry

On April 29, we celebrate the birthdays of 32 past and present NHL players. Today’s list includes several Stanley Cup winners, including “Captain Serious,” one of the greatest statistical goalies not yet inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame, and several current players celebrating big days. Let’s look at some names blowing out candles today.

Jonathan Toews (1988)

Jonathan Toews is among the few leaders in NHL history to win three Stanley Cup championships as captain. During his 15-year career with the Chicago Blackhawks, he helped the franchise end a 49-year title drought with a win in 2010, followed by another in 2013 and 2015. In 2008-09, he became the youngest captain in Blackhawks history at just 20.

Jonathan Toews, Chicago Blackhawks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

As the third overall pick in the 2006 Entry Draft, Toews teamed up with first overall pick Patrick Kane (2007) and ushered in a new era of success in Chicago. Toews scored 883 points in 1,067 games, and Kane 1,225 in 1,161 games. Thanks to a long career in Windy City, he ranks in the top ten in games, goals, assists, and points, a solid career with an Original Six franchise.

Known as “Captain Serious,” Toews is a Conn Smythe Trophy and Frank J. Selke Trophy winner. With an international resume that includes two Gold Medals at the Winter Olympics, he’ll be a first-balled Hall of Famer when he becomes eligible.

Tristan Jarry (1995)

Tristian Jarry turns 28 on April 29 and has played 136 NHL games. The Pittsburgh Penguins selected him in the second round (44th overall) of the 2013 Entry Draft. He debuted in 2016-17, playing a single game on April 9, 2017, against the New York Rangers.

After eight seasons, Jarry has compiled a 136-85-25 record and has skated in eight playoff games, earning a 2-6 record. In 2023-24, he had a career-high six shutouts, sharing the league lead with Connor Ingram, Charlie Lindgren, and Sergei Bobrovsky. He’s had 19 shutouts with a 2.70 goals-against average (GAA) and a .912 save percentage (SV%).

Curtis Joseph (1967)

Curtis Joseph is the seventh-winningest netminder in NHL history and is not in the Hall of Fame. Despite racking up a 454-352-90-6 record during his 19 seasons between the pipes, he only won the King Clancy Award in 2000.

As an undrafted free agent, Joseph made his NHL debut with the St. Louis Blues in 1989. He also wore the sweaters of the Edmonton Oilers, Toronto Maple Leafs, Detroit Red Wings, Phoenix Coyotes, and Calgary Flames. He played in the Stanley Cup Playoffs 14 times, never getting the chance to skate in the Stanley Cup Final. “Cujo” won a Gold Medal at the 2002 Winter Olympics and led Team Canada to a Spengler Cup in 2007.

Current Players Celebrating Birthdays (Age)

Radium Zohorna – Pittsburgh Penguins (27)

Kyle MacLean – New York Islander (24)

Inactive Players Celebrating Birthdays (Age)

