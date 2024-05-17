Projected Lineups for the Panthers vs Bruins – Game 6

The Floria Panthers take on the Boston Bruins tonight at TD Garden for Game 6 of their second-round matchup. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
Related: 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 2 Hub
(1A) PANTHERS at (2A) BRUINS
Eastern Conference Second Round, Game 6
7 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC
Florida leads best-of-7 series, 3-2
Panthers projected lineup
Vladimir Tarasenko — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe — Sam Bennett — Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Evan Rodrigues
Ryan Lomberg — Kevin Stenlund — Nick Cousins
Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola — Brandon Montour
Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Dmitry Kulikov
Sergei Bobrovsky
Anthony Stolarz
Scratched: Steven Lorentz, Kyle Okposo, Tobias Bjornfot, Uvis Balinskis, Josh Mahura, Jonah Gadjovich, Spencer Knight, Rasmus Asplund, Mike Benning, Magnus Hellberg, Matt Kiersted, William Lockwood, Mackie Samoskevich, Justin Sourdif
Injured: None
Status report:
- Reinhart and Bennett each did not practice Thursday, but will play.
- Cousins and Lomberg each will enter the lineup, replacing Lorentz and Okposo on the fourth line; Cousins has been scratched the past three games and Lomberg will play for the first time since Game 1 of the Eastern Conference First Round against the Tampa Bay Lightning.
More from THW:
- Panthers Can’t Afford to Give Bruins Any Momentum in Game 6
- Bruins Need to Find a Way to Get Dreadful Power Play Back on Track
- Bruins Desperation and Defensive Effort Help Them Force Game 6
Bruins projected lineup
Jake DeBrusk — Morgan Geekie — David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand — Charlie Coyle — Trent Frederic
Danton Heinen — Pavel Zacha — Justin Brazeau
James van Riemsdyk — John Beecher — Pat Maroon
Hampus Lindholm — Charlie McAvoy
Mason Lohrei — Brandon Carlo
Parker Wotherspoon — Andrew Peeke
Jeremy Swayman
Linus Ullmark
Scratched: Matt Grzelcyk, Derek Forbort, Kevin Shattenkirk, Jakub Lauko, Jesper Boqvist, Joey Abate, Patrick Brown, Brandon Bussi, Michael Callahan, Michael DiPietro, Trevor Kuntar, Marc McLaughlin, Jayson Megna, Georgii Merkulov, Ian Mitchell, Oskar Steen
Injured: Brad Marchand (upper body)
Status report
- Marchand is a game-time decision after missing two games with an injury sustained in a 6-2 loss in Game 3; the forward was a full participant in practice Thursday, but if he cannot play, Lauko, a forward, would be expected to enter the lineup, moving the other left wings up a line.
More from THW:
- Panthers Can’t Afford to Give Bruins Any Momentum in Game 6
- NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Predators, Jets, Bruins
- Bruins Need to Find a Way to Get Dreadful Power Play Back on Track
Related: 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs Bracket