Projected Lineups for the Panthers vs Bruins – Game 6

The Floria Panthers take on the Boston Bruins tonight at TD Garden for Game 6 of their second-round matchup. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

(1A) PANTHERS at (2A) BRUINS

Eastern Conference Second Round, Game 6

7 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC

Florida leads best-of-7 series, 3-2

Panthers projected lineup

Vladimir Tarasenko — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe — Sam Bennett — Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Evan Rodrigues

Ryan Lomberg — Kevin Stenlund — Nick Cousins

Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola — Brandon Montour

Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Dmitry Kulikov

Sergei Bobrovsky

Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Steven Lorentz, Kyle Okposo, Tobias Bjornfot, Uvis Balinskis, Josh Mahura, Jonah Gadjovich, Spencer Knight, Rasmus Asplund, Mike Benning, Magnus Hellberg, Matt Kiersted, William Lockwood, Mackie Samoskevich, Justin Sourdif

Injured: None

Status report:

Reinhart and Bennett each did not practice Thursday, but will play.

Cousins and Lomberg each will enter the lineup, replacing Lorentz and Okposo on the fourth line; Cousins has been scratched the past three games and Lomberg will play for the first time since Game 1 of the Eastern Conference First Round against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Bruins projected lineup

Jake DeBrusk — Morgan Geekie — David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand — Charlie Coyle — Trent Frederic

Danton Heinen — Pavel Zacha — Justin Brazeau

James van Riemsdyk — John Beecher — Pat Maroon

Hampus Lindholm — Charlie McAvoy

Mason Lohrei — Brandon Carlo

Parker Wotherspoon — Andrew Peeke

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark

Scratched: Matt Grzelcyk, Derek Forbort, Kevin Shattenkirk, Jakub Lauko, Jesper Boqvist, Joey Abate, Patrick Brown, Brandon Bussi, Michael Callahan, Michael DiPietro, Trevor Kuntar, Marc McLaughlin, Jayson Megna, Georgii Merkulov, Ian Mitchell, Oskar Steen

Injured: Brad Marchand (upper body)

Status report

Marchand is a game-time decision after missing two games with an injury sustained in a 6-2 loss in Game 3; the forward was a full participant in practice Thursday, but if he cannot play, Lauko, a forward, would be expected to enter the lineup, moving the other left wings up a line.

